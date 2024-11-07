The Hill Moves Onto the Bargaining Stage of Grief, Warns Voters They'll Regret Electing Trump

We all know the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

The Left are all going through that process in the days following the election, and that process isn't exactly linear. You can go back and forth between stages. Here's Joy Reid with a massive amount of denial, Jon Stewart is angry, Barbra Streisand is definitely depressed, and here's The Hill, with bargaining:

"America will regret its decision to reelect Donald Trump" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/6dOSybnnyA — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2024

More than 70 million Americans voted for him, but do go on.

They write:

Our democratic institutions are not ready for what comes next. Neither are the American people. The Trump who will walk into the White House on Jan. 20 is a man steeped in unsettled vendettas, who came within a hair’s breadth of a string of federal felony convictions that he is now empowered to wipe away with a self-pardon — as if those offenses and so many others had never even happened. Trump will see his priorities as he has always seen them: party over country and self over all. A man with 34 felony convictions can’t win the presidency in a nation where trust in institutions is high. It’s only in a culture where the justice system has long since lost its legitimacy that a man with such a thick criminal record as Trump glides by relatively unremarked. That one man can so effortlessly game American institutions to his own benefit says as much about the decrepit state of America’s institutions as it does about the moral decrepitude of the crook.

Once again, this argument might work if Donald Trump had never been president. But he was, so it doesn't work. And voters showed they don't believe it.

No, keep talking. It worked out so well for them on Tuesday.

Legacy media will, be we won’t. pic.twitter.com/C1oFb5eMPL — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 7, 2024

No, we won't.

No American won’t. Trump will put Americans first not last.



When legal citizens of this country (see Western North Carolina) can only get a $750 loan from the government for losing their homes and all their possessions but we can send millions to Ukraine and Lebanon there is… — Katherine R (@beachgalkar) November 7, 2024

The Democrats ignored and dumped on the American people for so long (and so did a lot of Republicans, frankly). Trump came along and a lot of voters finally felt heard.

Get ready to scrub this article in 4-years when none of it comes true. — Mike Kole (@kolemichael) November 7, 2024

It's what they do best.

Trump's massive win didn't teach The Hill anything. The people are not buying your propaganda. — Elation70 (@Elation70) November 7, 2024

They've learned nothing.

I think they regretted getting rid of him... — 🏴‍☠️ False Flag 🏴‍☠️ (@Vital_Vibration) November 7, 2024

The Biden years weren't exactly great.

Are we surprised?

No. No, we are not.

No, no we will not. Sending commie Kamala, creepy Joe and the freaking weirdo Walz packing was a brilliant move by the American people. It's a great time for America post Trump being elected. LFG! https://t.co/OzpMueZ9nM — Joe (@JoeC1776) November 7, 2024

Getting rid of that crew is one of the best things voters ever did.

America won’t, but some of its worst malefactors will. https://t.co/nwN6pBljhH — Craig (@SnookWhisperer) November 7, 2024

YUP.

This is going in the Ratio Hall of Fame. Thanks for the laughs @TheHillOpinion @thehill https://t.co/8uVtf3BHWI — Paul Sherman (@pds_71) November 7, 2024

It's hysterical, isn't it?

Legacy media is dead , they lied in “ polls” that she was ahead , they lie and slur and stir up baseless hysteria . https://t.co/6gJXdfJmQn — Miriam Riviera (@miriam_riviera) November 7, 2024

They know it's dead and are merely trying to reanimate its bloated corpse at this point.

Can we talk about how America clearly regrets their decision electing Biden/Harris? https://t.co/bTFm9eHaMW — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) November 7, 2024

Yes, please. Let's talk about that.