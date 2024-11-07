Brain-Trust Behind EMBARRASSING Iowa Poll Tries Saving Face but Mollie Hemingway Ain't Hav...
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume NUKES Obama Lackey for Whining that Lefties Don't Have a...
BUTTER Luck Next Time: Joe Scarborough Shows Stunning Ignorance About the Cost of...
Aaron Rupar Has Brief Moment of Realization When He Sees How Bad the...
Liberals Are Sobbing on Live TV! 'Morning Joe' in Chaos!
Rosie O'Donnell Says Trump Win Proves Need to Scrap the Electoral College (Who...
From Careless to Hairless: Lefty Women are Saying Goodbye to Shags and Hello...
You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those...
'Red Light Helps You Sleep': Elon Musk Offers Aid to the Distraught Left
LOL-YAAAS! Don't Look NOW but Scott Jennings Just Straight-UP ENDED Rick Wilson and...
University of Oregon Has an Unhinged Employee Openly Encouraging Trump Voters to Off...
Too DELISH! --> Media Matters' Pres. Cries Because 'Right-Wing Misinformation Machine' BEA...
Sen. Chris Murphy Says Dems Need to Prepare for Fascist Political Prosecutions From...
VIP
Welcome to the Reckoning, Leftists. BUCKLE UP!

The Hill Moves Onto the Bargaining Stage of Grief, Warns Voters They'll Regret Electing Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 07, 2024
ImgFlip

We all know the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

The Left are all going through that process in the days following the election, and that process isn't exactly linear. You can go back and forth between stages. Here's Joy Reid with a massive amount of denial, Jon Stewart is angry, Barbra Streisand is definitely depressed, and here's The Hill, with bargaining:

Advertisement

More than 70 million Americans voted for him, but do go on.

They write:

Our democratic institutions are not ready for what comes next. Neither are the American people.  

The Trump who will walk into the White House on Jan. 20 is a man steeped in unsettled vendettas, who came within a hair’s breadth of a string of federal felony convictions that he is now empowered to wipe away with a self-pardon — as if those offenses and so many others had never even happened. Trump will see his priorities as he has always seen them: party over country and self over all. 

A man with 34 felony convictions can’t win the presidency in a nation where trust in institutions is high. It’s only in a culture where the justice system has long since lost its legitimacy that a man with such a thick criminal record as Trump glides by relatively unremarked. That one man can so effortlessly game American institutions to his own benefit says as much about the decrepit state of America’s institutions as it does about the moral decrepitude of the crook.  

Once again, this argument might work if Donald Trump had never been president. But he was, so it doesn't work. And voters showed they don't believe it.

Recommended

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume NUKES Obama Lackey for Whining that Lefties Don't Have a Joe Rogan or Elon Musk
Sam J.
Advertisement

No, keep talking. It worked out so well for them on Tuesday.

No, we won't.

The Democrats ignored and dumped on the American people for so long (and so did a lot of Republicans, frankly). Trump came along and a lot of voters finally felt heard.

It's what they do best.

They've learned nothing.

The Biden years weren't exactly great.

Are we surprised?

No. No, we are not.

Advertisement

Getting rid of that crew is one of the best things voters ever did.

YUP.

It's hysterical, isn't it?

They know it's dead and are merely trying to reanimate its bloated corpse at this point.

Yes, please. Let's talk about that.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS THE HILL 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume NUKES Obama Lackey for Whining that Lefties Don't Have a Joe Rogan or Elon Musk
Sam J.
Brain-Trust Behind EMBARRASSING Iowa Poll Tries Saving Face but Mollie Hemingway Ain't Havin' None OF It
Sam J.
BUTTER Luck Next Time: Joe Scarborough Shows Stunning Ignorance About the Cost of Food (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
From Careless to Hairless: Lefty Women are Saying Goodbye to Shags and Hello to Bald
Warren Squire
You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL
Sam J.
Aaron Rupar Has Brief Moment of Realization When He Sees How Bad the Left Got their Butts Kicked
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume NUKES Obama Lackey for Whining that Lefties Don't Have a Joe Rogan or Elon Musk Sam J.
Advertisement