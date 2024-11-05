Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
J.D. Vance's Dog Atlas Turns One and Wants Us All to Go Vote (He Promises Not to Bite Anyone in the WH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:45 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Back in August, the Left decided to attack J.D. Vance and his family dog, Atlas. Why? Well, the Left isn't used to well-trained dogs that don't bite Secret Service agents, so they didn't know what to do when they saw one.

But Atlas is a good boy, and today he turns one. So here's a furry reminder to go vote for Atlas' dad:

What a great picture.

Any excuse for cute dog pics.

He really is a handsome pup.

Keep the doggo pics coming.

Dogs in sunglasses will never not be funny.

Good job, Rhys!

What a cutie!

Mmmm. Treats.

Happy birthday, Goose!

Hi, Mallie!

Nope.

What a pretty girl.

Well played!

