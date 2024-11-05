J.D. Vance's Dog Atlas Turns One and Wants Us All to Go Vote (He Promises Not to Bite Anyone in the WH)

Back in August, the Left decided to attack J.D. Vance and his family dog, Atlas. Why? Well, the Left isn't used to well-trained dogs that don't bite Secret Service agents, so they didn't know what to do when they saw one.
But Atlas is a good boy, and today he turns one. So here's a furry reminder to go vote for Atlas' dad:
Atlas turns 1 today. You know what he wants for his birthday? For you to get out there and vote for Donald J. Trump for president (and his dad for veep) pic.twitter.com/beAi96tkMV— JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2024
What a great picture.
So does Huck! pic.twitter.com/tG5bCmR1qN— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) November 5, 2024
Any excuse for cute dog pics.
Beautiful dog. Make America Great Again!— MAZE (@mazemoore) November 5, 2024
He really is a handsome pup.
Happy Birthday Atlas! The Roys agree. pic.twitter.com/POptfk3XYR— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 5, 2024
Keep the doggo pics coming.
Vote for Trump.— Golden Advice 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) November 5, 2024
Let's go! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D0BotdvGKD
Dogs in sunglasses will never not be funny.
Rhys already voted for you and Trump! pic.twitter.com/5FrTYtIG6U— Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 5, 2024
Good job, Rhys!
Voted for you! Big kiss for Atlas from Jacky. pic.twitter.com/XBmkGFqK34— Jacky ⭐️ (@Havanoodle) November 5, 2024
What a cutie!
Happy birfday, Atlas!!— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 5, 2024
We've got treats if you want! pic.twitter.com/qGEiC9EdBt
Mmmm. Treats.
My boy Goose also turns 1 today lol pic.twitter.com/UgJWnHtBEb— Brian G 🏴☠️🇺🇸👂🏻 (@Cpo_14) November 5, 2024
Happy birthday, Goose!
Our Mallie is also voting Trump-Vance! pic.twitter.com/AEugAthL0B— John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) November 5, 2024
Hi, Mallie!
No secret service agents were bit in the making of this post. https://t.co/RQatifRmT7— The Panic (@ThePanic16) November 5, 2024
Nope.
I’ve already voted for you and Maggie would have too if she had ID. https://t.co/T16uNYgt8Z pic.twitter.com/DF6SNGvs3K— Deplorable T (@TiareFromNC) November 5, 2024
What a pretty girl.
Final Atlas poll dropped. https://t.co/75zgvZ7qqL— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 5, 2024
Well played!
