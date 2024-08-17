You Don't Hate the Media Enough: After Oct 7 Attacks NYT Reporter Doxxed...
Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance Over How He Walks His Pup

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 AM on August 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

We have yet to hear a substantive attack on J.D. Vance based on his policies and political record. Yeah, the Left criticized his proposed $5,000 child tax credit increase, but that criticism lost its teeth (if it had any to begin with) when Kamala stole it for her campaign platform.

They tried 'weird' and they made up the 'story' that Vance did something untoward with a sofa. They also whined about his 'cat lady' comment.

But none of those attacks have really landed or stuck. So now they've moved onto his attacking his dog.

We'll start with Jezebel, because this is what passes for 'reporting' at these outlets.

Check out this pathetic drivel:

In the now-viral video of Vance walking his dog up to the plane, he appears to hold the middle part of the leash rather than the wrist section. Eventually, he shifts his hand to hold that part but does so with only three fingers. Atlas is not a small dog. “If at any point [Atlas] decided to chase something, he’d be gone,” Eli Yudin, a comedian, podcaster, and retired professional dog walker, told Jezebel. “He’d probably leave a pretty big burn on [Vance’s] hand too.” Ouch! You’d think someone who’s walked his dog before might actively try to avoid that.

See, Atlas is a well-trained dog who probably wouldn't randomly chase something. You'd think a 'professional dog walker' would know this.

This writer will open a bottle of champagne the day Jezebel goes under.

This is funny because a) there really isn't anything wrong with the way he's holding the leash and b) the Left -- yet again -- found another line of 'attack' that will backfire on them.

But we get it: they're not used to White House dogs that don't viciously bite Secret Service staff.

What's the saying? 'Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.'

Yea. That.

They reek so badly of desperation, this writer can smell it through her laptop.

 It really is astonishingly bad, right?

Yes. Please keep it up.

They really are going with this.

No, they cannot.

So incredibly pathetic.

It sure is. Maybe someone should hand her a mirror.

They do not.

When Vance arrived in Milwaukee, Atlas was not on the leash.

And guess what? That was 'wrong' too,

To paraphrase 'The Princess Bride': Weird. You keep using that word. We do not think it means what you think it means.

