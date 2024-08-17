Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance Over How He Walks His Pup

We have yet to hear a substantive attack on J.D. Vance based on his policies and political record. Yeah, the Left criticized his proposed $5,000 child tax credit increase, but that criticism lost its teeth (if it had any to begin with) when Kamala stole it for her campaign platform.

They tried 'weird' and they made up the 'story' that Vance did something untoward with a sofa. They also whined about his 'cat lady' comment.

But none of those attacks have really landed or stuck. So now they've moved onto his attacking his dog.

We'll start with Jezebel, because this is what passes for 'reporting' at these outlets.

I talked to professional dog walkers including @eliyudin who aren't sure JD Vance has walked or ever met his dog before for @Jezebel ... https://t.co/8pebdpbrxC — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) August 16, 2024

Check out this pathetic drivel:

In the now-viral video of Vance walking his dog up to the plane, he appears to hold the middle part of the leash rather than the wrist section. Eventually, he shifts his hand to hold that part but does so with only three fingers. Atlas is not a small dog. “If at any point [Atlas] decided to chase something, he’d be gone,” Eli Yudin, a comedian, podcaster, and retired professional dog walker, told Jezebel. “He’d probably leave a pretty big burn on [Vance’s] hand too.” Ouch! You’d think someone who’s walked his dog before might actively try to avoid that.

See, Atlas is a well-trained dog who probably wouldn't randomly chase something. You'd think a 'professional dog walker' would know this.

This writer will open a bottle of champagne the day Jezebel goes under.

This fool has no idea how to hold a leash. It’s going to take a lot more than a rented dog to make him not weird.

pic.twitter.com/m3AWsuRcE0 — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) August 16, 2024

This is funny because a) there really isn't anything wrong with the way he's holding the leash and b) the Left -- yet again -- found another line of 'attack' that will backfire on them.

But we get it: they're not used to White House dogs that don't viciously bite Secret Service staff.

You will call that weird while embracing this: pic.twitter.com/06EE0Rf9JY — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 16, 2024

What's the saying? 'Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.'

Yea. That.

Funny how his dog isn’t mauling every agent in sight like a certain person’s dogs — plural — I could name.



You really are this desperate, aren’t you?



You reek of it. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 16, 2024

They reek so badly of desperation, this writer can smell it through her laptop.

Good grief. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 16, 2024

It really is astonishingly bad, right?

You guys really ain't got s**t lmao keep it up — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) August 16, 2024

Yes. Please keep it up.

This is seriously what you’re going with? pic.twitter.com/YvROmiJmuw — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) August 16, 2024

They really are going with this.

It’s not a rented dog. Can you turn off the politics for like 10 minutes? — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) August 16, 2024

No, they cannot.

You people are so pathetic. — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) August 16, 2024

So incredibly pathetic.

The weirdo in this scenario is you. https://t.co/4oL3hGGoFb — RBe (@RBPundit) August 16, 2024

It sure is. Maybe someone should hand her a mirror.

This Marlene person, and most of the people commenting on her post, clearly don’t have dogs https://t.co/l9XBnxCSYI — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 16, 2024

They do not.

When Vance arrived in Milwaukee, Atlas was not on the leash.

J.D. Vance arrives in Milwaukee with his well-behaved doggo Atlas for some campaigning. pic.twitter.com/VH6FpHDZDP — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) August 16, 2024

And guess what? That was 'wrong' too,

You should all see the video when Vance deplanes. Atlas is off the leash. Weird and unsafe for the dog — gatomedianoche (@gatomedianoche) August 16, 2024

To paraphrase 'The Princess Bride': Weird. You keep using that word. We do not think it means what you think it means.