OUCH! NY Post cover about Biden & his dog has some serious bite

Issues for Joe Biden and Hunter Biden aren't the only problems the White House has to deal with. There are also problems related to President Biden's dog:

Commander, the Bidens' German Shepherd, is a one-dog crime wave. Bit seven people in a four-month period. One required hospital treatment. That was after predecessor Major was sent away for biting. Both seem to target Secret Service. From @stevennelson10: https://t.co/ZlvQNM9f5h — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 25, 2023

Add it all up and the New York Post presented the situation at the White House perfectly:

Today's cover: Biden’s dog Commander sent Secret Service officer to hospital, bit 6 others after replacing first pooch Major https://t.co/VjaDZYja2W pic.twitter.com/2LEbAUfQaH — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2023

Ouch!

Amazing.



The New York Post’s front page this morning: pic.twitter.com/0bPwyAc6Io — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 26, 2023

“There’s an easily startled, confused creature in the White House prone to fits of anger. There is also a German shepherd.” pic.twitter.com/FRsbhsqHYa — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) July 26, 2023

Brutal but fair.

The greatest front page ever lol https://t.co/cxr896aQsE — Mike (@ChitownMike312) July 26, 2023

Something in that environment is seriously off https://t.co/WJEsFSPa7Y — Elizabeth Dellevigne (@EDellevigne) July 26, 2023

On a slightly different note, the Bidens have been offered a possible way to make more money:

LOL!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!