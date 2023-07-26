Reports about what the Biden DoD wouldn't pay for is infuriating (compare to...
The Bidens' German Shepherd 'is a one-dog crime wave'

OUCH! NY Post cover about Biden & his dog has some serious bite

Doug P.  |  10:49 AM on July 26, 2023
Sums it up screenshot

Issues for Joe Biden and Hunter Biden aren't the only problems the White House has to deal with. There are also problems related to President Biden's dog:

Add it all up and the New York Post presented the situation at the White House perfectly:

Ouch!

Brutal but fair.

On a slightly different note, the Bidens have been offered a possible way to make more money:

Hunter Biden in court today as judge considers sanctions for his lawyers' alleged misconduct (video)