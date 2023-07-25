A lot of people seemed relieved that President Joe Biden was bringing a dog back to the White House after Donald Trump and his abnormal four-year term without any pets. You can't trust a man who doesn't have a dog, right?

The first dog was named Major, and he was a major problem. After biting people, Major was sent away like an unwanted grandchild.

Now the Bidens have Commander, but the New York Post reports that Commander has sent at least one person to the hospital for a bite. The Secret Service seems to be the preferred snack of the Biden dogs.

Commander, the Bidens' German Shepherd, is a one-dog crime wave. Bit seven people in a four-month period. One required hospital treatment. That was after predecessor Major was sent away for biting. Both seem to target Secret Service. From @stevennelson10: https://t.co/ZlvQNM9f5h — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 25, 2023

Maybe it was Commander's cocaine in the White House. Coming soon: "COCAINE DOG."

You can tell a lot about a person watching how they interact with dogs. 🐶 Dogs know



Joe Biden replaced biting Major dog with new Commander dog who has now bitten 6 people. 🐕



Joe could not even get Commander to sit. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NwIO9r6WEF — Joni Job (@jj_talking) July 25, 2023

Biden’s dog Commander sent Secret Service officer to hospital, bit 6 others after Bidens got rid of their first pooch Major for the same reason.



Bidens couldn’t raised their children who the hell thought they could raised dogs. Irresponsible people should never own dogs.… pic.twitter.com/FGQncyjVyc — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 25, 2023

Dogs don’t do this if they are content. Like kids are to parents, dogs are a reflection of their owners https://t.co/DFIOgJZk2v — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 25, 2023

Joe treated it like a granddaughter. — Steve Smith (@dannyandricky) July 25, 2023

Remember when the dog got a Christmas stocking but the granddaughter didn't?

I trust the instinct of animals, they just know... — Bubbs (@RosebudBubbs) July 25, 2023

OBVIOUSLY HUNTER IS GIVING THEM CRACK! pic.twitter.com/a28AmwwGzz — XXX Red Hot Chilean Prepper (@JohnDou69102108) July 25, 2023

Even their pets can’t behave. Pets and children are reflections of their parents and upbringing. — Nessun0 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Green_Thumb1) July 25, 2023

Considering the latest that Biden barks aggressively at his underlings… I agree. — Ned Buntline (@BuntlineNed) July 25, 2023

Joe likes to pull their tail when coming out of the shower. I’m sure dogs don’t like that at all. — Amy delapena (@DelapenaAmy5) July 25, 2023

Imagine being a dog in the dysfunctional Biden family…. — joe miller (@joemill37087868) July 25, 2023

Lifelong dog lover here. Every bad dog I've seen always had a bad owner. Bad dogs are rare. Joe has now had two of them. — Mike DelNagro (@MikeDelNagro) July 25, 2023

Whatever happened to the cat the Bidens were supposed to get? The White House was going to be a big happy family with cats and dogs.

