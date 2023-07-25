The Bidens' German Shepherd 'is a one-dog crime wave'

Congresswoman says impeachment talk is just deflection from corrupt Donald Trump
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 25, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A lot of people seemed relieved that President Joe Biden was bringing a dog back to the White House after Donald Trump and his abnormal four-year term without any pets. You can't trust a man who doesn't have a dog, right?

The first dog was named Major, and he was a major problem. After biting people, Major was sent away like an unwanted grandchild.

Now the Bidens have Commander, but the New York Post reports that Commander has sent at least one person to the hospital for a bite. The Secret Service seems to be the preferred snack of the Biden dogs.

Maybe it was Commander's cocaine in the White House. Coming soon: "COCAINE DOG."

Remember when the dog got a Christmas stocking but the granddaughter didn't?

Whatever happened to the cat the Bidens were supposed to get? The White House was going to be a big happy family with cats and dogs.

***

