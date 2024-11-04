This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who...
Vote Trump. Please. That's It. That's the Headline.

'I'm Worried About the Country's Future': CNN Contributor Scott Jennings on Why He's Voting for Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We're fans of Scott Jennings. He's been a voice of sanity and reason on CNN, even though his truth bombs make his fellow panelist go INSANE.

He's voting for Donald Trump and makes the case for it:

Jennings writes:

Simply put, I’m more worried about the country’s future than any problems I’ve had with Trump in the past.

I’m worried about the impulse to restrict political speech, which some on the Left (including Harris) have embraced.


I’m worried about the Left’s demonization of American's origins and the future of Western civilization, as many conservatives feel that the basic tenets of society as we’ve known it are under attack.

I’m worried about the Democratic Party’s bait-and-switch tactics. First, it was: Trust us, Biden is a moderate and he’s totally with it. He turned out to be neither.

And now, it’s: Trust us, Harris no longer holds all the crazy positions that she clearly and passionately campaigned for in 2019.

Fool me once, as they say. Harris is clearly in over her head, as anyone can plainly see from her media engagements.

MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests
Grateful Calvin
A-FREAKING-MEN!

It really is.

We're surprised, too. But good for them.

Takes guts to go on CNN and be a conservative of any stripe.

It really is that simple.

It's quite the coalition he's created.

No lie detected.

Agreed.

Hm. We like this idea.

Yes it is.

