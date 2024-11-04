'I'm Worried About the Country's Future': CNN Contributor Scott Jennings on Why He's Voting for Trump

We're fans of Scott Jennings. He's been a voice of sanity and reason on CNN, even though his truth bombs make his fellow panelist go INSANE.

He's voting for Donald Trump and makes the case for it:

Why I’m voting for Trump: more worried about the future than the past, & the smug, condescending, browbeating attitude of Trump’s most hateful and dishonest detractors make it an easy vote. @latimes @RCPolitics https://t.co/QYA1Hfevh7 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 3, 2024

Jennings writes:

Simply put, I’m more worried about the country’s future than any problems I’ve had with Trump in the past. I’m worried about the impulse to restrict political speech , which some on the Left (including Harris) have embraced.

I’m worried about the Left’s demonization of American's origins and the future of Western civilization, as many conservatives feel that the basic tenets of society as we’ve known it are under attack. I’m worried about the Democratic Party’s bait-and-switch tactics. First, it was: Trust us, Biden is a moderate and he’s totally with it. He turned out to be neither. And now, it’s: Trust us, Harris no longer holds all the crazy positions that she clearly and passionately campaigned for in 2019. Fool me once, as they say. Harris is clearly in over her head, as anyone can plainly see from her media engagements.

