Watch CNN Panelists' Faces When Scott Jennings Nukes Their Biden 'Garbage' Spin

The White House, Dems and their water carriers in the media continue to spin Biden's "garbage" remark about Trump supporters by claiming there's just no way the president who joined the Left's "Hitler-loving Nazi" narrative about Trump and his backers would ever refer to them as trash.

On CNN, Scott Jennings, one of the few voices of sanity on the cable net, delivered a reality check about all this that didn't go over well with the host and other panelists. In other words, Jennings was right over the target.

Had a few thoughts on Biden’s trashing of half the country on @cnn tonight https://t.co/U90TRGesC1 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 30, 2024

This is great:

"[Biden], Harris, the Democrat Party, and most of their campaign do believe that half the country is garbage. They've also said people who go to Trump rallies are Nazis — so it's pretty apparent the disdain with which they hold half the country." @ScottJenningsKY pic.twitter.com/JQVaiSklWY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

When some CNN panelists get exposed to obvious truths they just can't seem to handle it.

Love watching their faces as Scott Jennings refuses to let them spin and pretend Biden didn't just call half the country garbage. lol pic.twitter.com/MCNyZm5l8v — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 30, 2024

A non-Democrat could go on CNN and say "two plus two equals four" and many of them would head to the fainting couch.

.@abbydphillip with the disgusting quip, “Scott, you just don’t get to say that.” Abby, he’s a grown man and by far the best thing CNN has going for it, he can say what he wants! Especially when it’s the truth! Or are you going to throw him off the show too? — Blayne Gilmer (@BGilmer18) October 30, 2024

"You don't get to just say that" should be CNN's new slogan.

I'm sure the entire panel feels Trump supporters are all garbage too.🙄 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) October 30, 2024

Just a couple days ago Ryan Girdusky was basically called a Nazi, and when he fired back and made a pager joke directed at Mehdi Hasan CNN immediately kicked him off the network, so yes, most of them agree with Biden.

