Watch CNN Panelists' Faces When Scott Jennings Nukes Their Biden 'Garbage' Spin

Doug P.  |  1:17 PM on October 30, 2024
meme

The White House, Dems and their water carriers in the media continue to spin Biden's "garbage" remark about Trump supporters by claiming there's just no way the president who joined the Left's "Hitler-loving Nazi" narrative about Trump and his backers would ever refer to them as trash. 

On CNN, Scott Jennings, one of the few voices of sanity on the cable net, delivered a reality check about all this that didn't go over well with the host and other panelists. In other words, Jennings was right over the target. 

This is great:

When some CNN panelists get exposed to obvious truths they just can't seem to handle it.

A non-Democrat could go on CNN and say "two plus two equals four" and many of them would head to the fainting couch. 

"You don't get to just say that" should be CNN's new slogan.

Just a couple days ago Ryan Girdusky was basically called a Nazi, and when he fired back and made a pager joke directed at Mehdi Hasan CNN immediately kicked him off the network, so yes, most of them agree with Biden. 

***

