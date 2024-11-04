Oh, the IRONY! Catherine Herridge Points Out How NBC's SNL Assist to Kamala BACKFIRED in Trump's Favor

Over the weekend, NBC tried to do the Kamala Harris campaign a solid by giving her time on Saturday Night Live. Turns out doing that was a violation of election laws. Because of those laws, NBC had to give Trump equal time during Sunday Night Football, and Trump's campaign didn't disappoint.

But wait! It gets even better.

Check out these numbers:

After SNL equal time scandal + FCC Commissioner @BrendanCarrFCC calling out the network, @NBCUniversal steps up, offers @realDonaldTrump time Sunday Night



Sunday Night Football audience — 20M

SNL audience - 5M



The irony of complying with FCC rules on political programming.. pic.twitter.com/3beVKr6VgR — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) November 4, 2024

So let's recap: Kamala got two minutes on SNL, an audience largely of her voters, and only had an audience of 5 million.

Trump got time on Sunday Night Football and a wider, more diverse audience of 20 million.

WOMP WOMP.

I love when they screw themselves😂😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 4, 2024

They sure did, and we love it too.

This worked out in Trump’s favor BIG LEAGUE!!! Thanks NBC.❤️❤️❤️ — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) November 4, 2024

It sure did. Four times the audience, mostly men, and across the country.

Good job, NBC.

Once again, REAL Journalist @C__Herridge reports how @RealDonaldTrump turns Garbage into Gold thanks to @SNL attempted dirty trick! https://t.co/K3OCAMWOgh — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) November 4, 2024

Herridge is a phenomenal journalist.

I swear Kamala's campaign manager has to work for Trump.

They cannot even cheat without it backfiring on them at every step and I love it. https://t.co/20ISNiOx1p — BITCOIN-Affirming Gordon Freeman (@CryptoSatireMan) November 4, 2024

They either really hate her or they're just that stupid.

Probably both.

The Art of the Deal.

Trump win again. 20 million viewers vs, 5 million. https://t.co/K4O4pF0Wn7 — BeeLine (@BeeLineBlog) November 4, 2024

Honestly, Trump has been so lucky this election cycle the man should buy a lottery ticket.

@KamalaHarris what a backfire for you and @nbcsnl when you try to defy the rules, they always backfire on you @KamalaHQ.



Trump's Ad during Sunday night football, outstanding. https://t.co/g0IYNJt1cg — RayneNGrace †🇺🇸† (@RayneNGrace) November 4, 2024

She bailed on an event in Detroit to do it, too.

Hope it bites her on the butt.

Wait a second….



Independent journalist @shellenberger reports there was another potential equal time breach on SNL with the VA senate race.



Shouldn’t @NBCUniversal offer equal time to Kaine’s GOP rival @HungCao_VA before Election Day? https://t.co/DKyhPXNzde — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) November 4, 2024

They should. We'll see what happens.