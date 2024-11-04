You Mad, Bro? David Axelrod Whines About X Not Policing 'Disinformation' Now That...
Dem Sen. Chris Coons Sets the Narrative for Pa. Not Having Results Tuesday...
The NY Times Grapples with the Monster it Created as Tech Employees Demand...
Matthew Marsden Has a LOT to Spill About Hollywood
AMERICA LAST: Biden-Harris Administration Brought More Migrants to U.S. Than JOBS in Octob...
Clearly Leftist Corporate Media Pundits are Spiraling as Sunny Hostin Says Trump Assaulted...
MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests
Kamala Rolls Out Calvacade of Cash-Rich Celebrities to Sway Voters Who Can't Afford...
VIP
Vote Trump. Please. That's It. That's the Headline.
Downtown D.C. Prepares for Mostly Peaceful Protests From Joyful Kamala Supporters
Tom Elliott Has a Reminder of Everything TDS Psychotics in Media Said Will...
Not Biased at All Former Clinton Staffer George Stephanopoulos Claims Trump Ends Campaign...
Things That Make You Go Hmm Like ...Why Do We Know So Little...
VIP
Biden WH's Final Pitches for Harris Will Have Team Kamala Wishing They Could...

Oh, the IRONY! Catherine Herridge Points Out How NBC's SNL Assist to Kamala BACKFIRED in Trump's Favor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 04, 2024
Twitchy

Over the weekend, NBC tried to do the Kamala Harris campaign a solid by giving her time on Saturday Night Live. Turns out doing that was a violation of election laws. Because of those laws, NBC had to give Trump equal time during Sunday Night Football, and Trump's campaign didn't disappoint.

Advertisement

But wait! It gets even better.

Check out these numbers:

So let's recap: Kamala got two minutes on SNL, an audience largely of her voters, and only had an audience of 5 million.

Trump got time on Sunday Night Football and a wider, more diverse audience of 20 million.

WOMP WOMP.

They sure did, and we love it too.

It sure did. Four times the audience, mostly men, and across the country.

Good job, NBC.

Herridge is a phenomenal journalist.

Recommended

MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They either really hate her or they're just that stupid.

Probably both.

Honestly, Trump has been so lucky this election cycle the man should buy a lottery ticket.

She bailed on an event in Detroit to do it, too.

Hope it bites her on the butt.

They should. We'll see what happens.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FCC FOOTBALL IRONY KAMALA HARRIS NBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests
Grateful Calvin
The NY Times Grapples with the Monster it Created as Tech Employees Demand Outrageous Concessions
justmindy
Dem Sen. Chris Coons Sets the Narrative for Pa. Not Having Results Tuesday Night (or even Wednesday)
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Clearly Leftist Corporate Media Pundits are Spiraling as Sunny Hostin Says Trump Assaulted a Microphone
justmindy
Tom Elliott Has a Reminder of Everything TDS Psychotics in Media Said Will Happen if Trump Wins
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests Grateful Calvin
Advertisement