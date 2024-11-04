Downtown D.C. Prepares for Mostly Peaceful Protests From Joyful Kamala Supporters
Remember Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif? Yeah, He's a Man and the Left Celebrated Him Punching Women

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

During the Olympics, there was a lot of controversy surrounding Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer. Khelif won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Many people pointed out that Khelif is a man, while others said Khelif had a genetic condition and was female. Biologist Richard Dawkins lost his Facebook account for saying Khelif is a man. Khelif is suing Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling for 'cyberbullying' over it.

This latest development will make that suit very interesting:

More from Reduxx:

A shocking new development has emerged in the case of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif after a French journalist reportedly gained access to a damning medical report revealing Khelif has 'testicles.' The news comes months after Khelif seized a gold medal in women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics.

The report was drafted in June of 2023 via a collaboration between the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in Paris, France, and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine hospital in Algiers, Algeria. Drafted by expert endocrinologists Soumaya Fedala and Jacques Young, the report reveals that Khelif is impacted by 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a disorder of sexual development that is only found in biological males.

The genetic abnormality influences the normal development of a child’s sexual organs. At birth, male babies impacted by 5-alpha are often incorrectly assigned female due to the presence of deformed genitalia that sometimes takes on the appearance of a 'blind vaginal pouch.'

Ah. So the critics were right. Khelif is a man and the Left were okay with him not only taking a spot at the Olympics from women, but hitting women and winning a gold medal.

Yep.

They won't.

Too real, frankly.

The Party of Science strikes again.

The Olympics operate outside of U.S. federal law. But the Biden-Harris administration Title IX rewrite mean men like Khelif are allowed and entitled to access women's sports. And women can be punished for speaking out against it.

And the Left doesn't care.

Women's sports are dead, and the woke Left killed them.

Yep. That's their modus operandi.

The same people who will go to the polls screaming about the 'patriarchy' as they vote for Kamala are a-okay with this.

Cause they're hypocrites.

