Remember Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif? Yeah, He's a Man and the Left Celebrated Him Punching Women

During the Olympics, there was a lot of controversy surrounding Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer. Khelif won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Many people pointed out that Khelif is a man, while others said Khelif had a genetic condition and was female. Biologist Richard Dawkins lost his Facebook account for saying Khelif is a man. Khelif is suing Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling for 'cyberbullying' over it.

Advertisement

This latest development will make that suit very interesting:

Remember the man who won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing?



His medical reports show he has XY chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testicles, & a micropenis.



But that never mattered—they believe that words & feelings make you woman, not biology.https://t.co/Ip8KLvEt6S — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 4, 2024

More from Reduxx:

A shocking new development has emerged in the case of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif after a French journalist reportedly gained access to a damning medical report revealing Khelif has 'testicles.' The news comes months after Khelif seized a gold medal in women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics. The report was drafted in June of 2023 via a collaboration between the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in Paris, France, and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine hospital in Algiers, Algeria. Drafted by expert endocrinologists Soumaya Fedala and Jacques Young, the report reveals that Khelif is impacted by 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a disorder of sexual development that is only found in biological males. The genetic abnormality influences the normal development of a child’s sexual organs. At birth, male babies impacted by 5-alpha are often incorrectly assigned female due to the presence of deformed genitalia that sometimes takes on the appearance of a 'blind vaginal pouch.'

Ah. So the critics were right. Khelif is a man and the Left were okay with him not only taking a spot at the Olympics from women, but hitting women and winning a gold medal.

They want men to beat women in public, with a crowd cheering, and women still vote for it. — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) November 4, 2024

Yep.

So Khelif cheated in the Olympics just like we all said by him being a man competing against girls.



If the Olympics had any respect for themselves they’d strip Khelif of his medal. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 4, 2024

They won't.

Too real, frankly.

I lost so many ‘friends’ when I stated he was a man.



I was called ignorant and a bigot for not being accepting.



Now if I were to send this to them they will all ignore it and call it fake news. — Chris (@x_CB27) November 4, 2024

The Party of Science strikes again.

It is cheating. By federal law, women must have protection for their own fully funded sports. The manipulation by the democrats to issue regulations not in compliance with the actual law only creates a corrupt system that harms women further discriminating against them. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) November 4, 2024

The Olympics operate outside of U.S. federal law. But the Biden-Harris administration Title IX rewrite mean men like Khelif are allowed and entitled to access women's sports. And women can be punished for speaking out against it.

And this woman missed out on a gold medal 🥇 https://t.co/a3awFCfyo5 — Collette Walsh (@ColletteWalsh) November 4, 2024

And the Left doesn't care.

Advertisement

This situation is one of the most egregious examples of abuse towards biological women in history.



It's time we just call it the XX or the XY Games instead of mens and woman's.



Then you test to see which one you're going to play in. https://t.co/7nF24cKoqx — Gerry (@Ge_rr_y) November 4, 2024

Women's sports are dead, and the woke Left killed them.

Liberals will gaslight you on social media and tv news when a topic comes up and then vanish once it is proven false. Rinse and repeat. They are wrong about damn near everything. https://t.co/XKkZqIWubJ — WolfPack2024 (@PackGang2020) November 4, 2024

Yep. That's their modus operandi.

Men beating women is now an Olympic sport. Misogyny doesn’t BEGIN to adequately describe the phenomenon. https://t.co/PneU0i1TqI — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) November 4, 2024

The same people who will go to the polls screaming about the 'patriarchy' as they vote for Kamala are a-okay with this.

Cause they're hypocrites.