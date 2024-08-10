'Who's Actually Running This Joint?' We've Got a Beach Sighting of Placeholder President...
Renowned Biologist Richard Dawkins Gets Cancelled on Facebook for Declaring Imane Khelif a Man on Twitter

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on August 10, 2024
Raul R. Rubiera

Richard Dawkins is a renowned biologist who wanted to clear up misconceptions about the man participating in women's boxing at the Olympics. After doing just that on Twitter (X), Facebook deleted his account. He was not even given any warning.

Only their truth is tolerated.

As is everyone trying to accommodate this man at the expense of women. 

Clearly, they can delete your account at any time for what you post on any site.

This is why they have to shut them up.

Isn't it crazy how people can disagree and respect each other's opinions and allow each other to speak? What a concept!

If alarm bells aren't going off, people must be in deep REM sleep.

Another reason it is so important for Donald Trump to win this next election.

Even the most brilliant among us!

Not if people of good conscience push back.

