Renowned Biologist Richard Dawkins Gets Cancelled on Facebook for Declaring Imane Khelif a Man on Twitter

Richard Dawkins is a renowned biologist who wanted to clear up misconceptions about the man participating in women's boxing at the Olympics. After doing just that on Twitter (X), Facebook deleted his account. He was not even given any warning.

British evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins has his entire Facebook account DELETED after posting on 𝕏 about Olympic boxer Imane Khelif having male chromosomes.



“My entire Facebook account has been deleted, seemingly (no reason given) because I tweeted that genetically male… pic.twitter.com/jtkp587Xox — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 10, 2024

Only their truth is tolerated.

Zuckerburg is the enemy of women. https://t.co/pSBgJY6Q4e — Jokester007 (@VoterSkeptical) August 10, 2024

As is everyone trying to accommodate this man at the expense of women.

I am not given to profanity but WTF https://t.co/FTDeheEPET — David J. Greathouse (@scope2u2) August 10, 2024

AGAIN!! WHY I

DO NOT

DO NOT.

DO NOT

USE FACEBOOK! https://t.co/BriduEuq4o — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) August 10, 2024

Clearly, they can delete your account at any time for what you post on any site.

It's hard for me to comment on this without blaspheming. Note particularly the last paragraph: his FB account was deleted because of comments he made on X. https://t.co/Wf2XwbfpkE — Jeff Sechelski (@JeffSechelski) August 10, 2024

this is tremendous incentive to censor @RichardDawkins now, as he actually has prestige and somewhat power in that community. he is one of academic groupthinks fathers so to speak. he could change peoples minds on how they view things https://t.co/BnvOEU2RIY — Joseph R. (@bluecollarback) August 10, 2024

This is why they have to shut them up.

I don't agree with his stance on evolution - but he's free to say it as far as I'm concerned - and certainly free to state scientific fact. As I did before I was kicked off of @facebook as well.



Funny how the lefty liberals are so fascist and illiberal. https://t.co/jWkYbEeETn — John Austen 🇬🇧 (@JohnCaveAusten) August 10, 2024

Isn't it crazy how people can disagree and respect each other's opinions and allow each other to speak? What a concept!

Alarm bells should be going off on the rapid loss of free speech in the West. This is going to get worse if we don't put the Leftist/Globalists out of power. https://t.co/uVOzBYVeJO — SenChasSumner (@SenCharlesSumn1) August 10, 2024

If alarm bells aren't going off, people must be in deep REM sleep.

The Fascists are in charge and if we the little people do not comply with the dictates of our overlords we will be stomped out. https://t.co/zP55Zm1Ncc — CalmRevolutionary (@CalmingRevolt) August 10, 2024

Another reason it is so important for Donald Trump to win this next election.

No one, no place, nowhere is immune from the 'correctness' of DEI and woke ideology. https://t.co/txsPHx8ScO — Rita Rosenfeld (@rheytah) August 10, 2024

Even the most brilliant among us!

This is the world we're becoming.... well done lefties. All over the world. Your agendas and narratives are gonna destroy the human race. https://t.co/jc0JH9822v — Daddyjik (@Daddyjiki) August 10, 2024

Not if people of good conscience push back.