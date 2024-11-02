Stacey Abrams Tries to Remain Relevant, Says Record GA Turnout Doesn't Mean There Isn't Voter Suppression

Biden's Closing Case for Harris in Pa. Includes Yelling at Voters So They...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on November 02, 2024
Townhall Media

We've talked quite a bit about voter turnout in Georgia in the last couple of weeks. The Left swore up and down the voter laws Georgia passed a couple of years ago were literally Jim Crow 2.0. Except now Georgia is experiencing record voter turnout, something Governor Brian Kemp took a victory lap over the other day.

All the voter suppression doom and gloom the Left isn't happening. There's not only no proof voter suppression isn't happening, but record turn out is evidence to the contrary.

So of course Stacey Abrams thinks it's not happening. WATCH:

She really, really wants to be relevant (and so does Politico).

She's giving it the old college try, for sure.

Democrats always winning. That's her definition of 'no voter suppression.'

She's one of those true believers who think Democrats only win because voters are suppressed and not because Democrats have terrible candidates and ideas.

CNN is setting her up for another run at GA governor.

It's the only card she's got to play.

She won't stop.

That's not surprising, either. CNN is on her side.

EL. OH. EL.

They want her to be a player in the Democratic Party.

Ouch.

