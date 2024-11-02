Stacey Abrams Tries to Remain Relevant, Says Record GA Turnout Doesn't Mean There Isn't Voter Suppression

We've talked quite a bit about voter turnout in Georgia in the last couple of weeks. The Left swore up and down the voter laws Georgia passed a couple of years ago were literally Jim Crow 2.0. Except now Georgia is experiencing record voter turnout, something Governor Brian Kemp took a victory lap over the other day.

All the voter suppression doom and gloom the Left isn't happening. There's not only no proof voter suppression isn't happening, but record turn out is evidence to the contrary.

So of course Stacey Abrams thinks it's not happening. WATCH:

Despite record voter turnout thus far in Georgia, ⁦@staceyabrams⁩ says “that does not mean there is not voter suppression activity.” pic.twitter.com/ui9h7eSUjl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 1, 2024

She really, really wants to be relevant (and so does Politico).

Cont’d: “People who are disabled, people who have lost their homes are facing harder times casting their ballots, but they refuse to be silenced. And what we are excited about is that here in the state of Georgia, despite the government making it harder to cast your ballot,… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 1, 2024

She's giving it the old college try, for sure.

If Abrams doesn't consider record turnout to disprove voter suppression, then what would? If her claim isn't falsifiable, then it just becomes an article of faith. — NC Optimist (@NC_Optimist) November 1, 2024

Democrats always winning. That's her definition of 'no voter suppression.'

She's one of those true believers who think Democrats only win because voters are suppressed and not because Democrats have terrible candidates and ideas.

Why is this creature even on the air? — JWF (@JammieWF) November 1, 2024

CNN is setting her up for another run at GA governor.

She said this same thing in 2020 when GA saw a record turnout of minority voters. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) November 1, 2024

It's the only card she's got to play.

An Obama-appointed federal judge found that @staceyabrams could not produce one single Georgian who was suppressed from voting. Please stop. https://t.co/0jPcOammPK — Chris Carr (@ChrisCarr_Ga) November 1, 2024

She won't stop.

I’m not surprised that @staceyabrams keeps this grift going, it pays her handsomely.



What is surprising is that there is still media out there that is buying this garbage. https://t.co/Pf4Z5w1p3S — Dr. Rich McCormick for Congress (@RichforGA) November 2, 2024

That's not surprising, either. CNN is on her side.

EL. OH. EL.

Why do they keep dragging this loser out to lie? I drove by three polling stations yesterday running errands & there was incredible participation. I live in the exurbs.



She’s just pissed Fulton County participation is down. https://t.co/1MQUZCxGRs — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 2, 2024

They want her to be a player in the Democratic Party.

The blatant lies and grift continue from Stacey Abrams. Hope you can make the All-Star Game in Atlanta next year! https://t.co/IEPou5aopZ — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) November 1, 2024

Ouch.