That's Gonna LEAVE A MARK! Brian Kemp Takes Big Swipe at Kamala Harris Over Georgia Voter Laws

A couple of years ago, the Left absolutely lost their minds when the state of Georgia, led by Republican Brian Kemp, passed some common sense voter laws. They were so upset they managed to get MLB to move the All-Star game from Atlanta, and swore up and down it was racist voter suppression. Basically Jim Crow 2.0 on steroids.

It was none of those things.

Here's Brian Kemp reminding Kamala Harris -- who was a vocal critic of the law -- that Georgia voter turnout is just fine, and he didn't miss a chance to take a swipe at how the Democratic nominee became the nominee in a very un-democratic way.

Sounds like Kamala Harris just can’t handle the truth. We made it easier to vote and harder to cheat in Georgia. As a result, more than 3 million Georgians have already voted — that’s 3 million more votes than the Vice President got in the 2024 primaries. pic.twitter.com/aKSLP0A1M7 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 29, 2024

BOOM.

Okay. So, bring your own damn water.



Is it really that hard? — The Haunting of Habitat for Humanity (@myra_fleener) October 29, 2024

People voted for decades without being handed water. We're sure they'll manage.

Kemp has been one of the most effective Governors in the country and GA is ascending and safe because of it. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) October 29, 2024

We need more leaders like him.

All she does is lie — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 29, 2024

Lie, lie, lie.

It's the only hope she has to win.

Is there anything Democrats won't lie about? I voted in Cobb County 10 days ago, and my wife voted today. Easy with many locations around the county. pic.twitter.com/4yt9QqEyq0 — Patrick Parsons (@realPParsons) October 29, 2024

VOTER SUPPRESSION!

It’s not a line for McDonald’s, Ms. Harris. I didn’t go looking for a meal. Besides, when I voted early there was no line. It took me longer to dig my driver’s license out of my handbag than anything else. Get over yourself. — DJ Lane (@DJordanLane) October 29, 2024

It's not an arduous process.

Harris's take really stinks. My wife works as a poll worker in our little county in GA three days a week during advance voting. We have LOTS of those days here, including Saturdays. No one has waited 25 minutes to vote here, and no one has to wait outside. (1/2) https://t.co/kD8t5PYFyL — FridayNightEcon 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@FridayNightEcon) October 29, 2024

Oh look. Facts.

President Biden in Delaware had to wait much longer yesterday to advance vote than ANYONE my wife worked with here in "backwards" Georgia. And we've had record turnout after record turnout. @GabrielSterling @GaSecofState — FridayNightEcon 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@FridayNightEcon) October 29, 2024

Weird how they lied about the laws.

Okay, not his biggest fan but that's a nice own. https://t.co/dRjP3SQfMt — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) October 29, 2024

It really is a nice own.