A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will...
NPR Media Guy Just Thinks President Biden Is an Old Man With a...
Compare Report About Biden Damaging the Harris Campaign to What Trump Said During...
Why You Should Be 'Never Kamala,' to Protect the Constitution (A Deep Dive)
A YUGE Win for Pennsylvania Voters as a Judge Rules Early Voting Closed...
No Guns, Few Gamers: Kamala Harris Makes a Foray Into Fortnite, and It's...
Karine Jean-Pierre's Attempts to Spin Biden's Garbage Remark Is a Huge FAIL
Biden Backstabs Kamala! Revenge for Forcing Him Out? 'Garbage' Fallout!
Obama and Biden STILL Work As a Team (Barack Asked a Question Recently...
Sin of Omission: NYT Columnist Leaves Out Important FACTS About Nevada Abortion Case...
Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive...
Kindergarten Cop Endorses Kamala ... a Bond Beyond Politics, Nanny Impregnators Unite
VICTORY! SCOTUS Grants Virginia's Emergency Stay to Keep Non-Citizens Off the Voter Rolls
Watch CNN Panelists' Faces When Scott Jennings Nukes Their Biden 'Garbage' Spin

That's Gonna LEAVE A MARK! Brian Kemp Takes Big Swipe at Kamala Harris Over Georgia Voter Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 30, 2024
Meme

A couple of years ago, the Left absolutely lost their minds when the state of Georgia, led by Republican Brian Kemp, passed some common sense voter laws. They were so upset they managed to get MLB to move the All-Star game from Atlanta, and swore up and down it was racist voter suppression. Basically Jim Crow 2.0 on steroids.

Advertisement

It was none of those things.

Here's Brian Kemp reminding Kamala Harris -- who was a vocal critic of the law -- that Georgia voter turnout is just fine, and he didn't miss a chance to take a swipe at how the Democratic nominee became the nominee in a very un-democratic way.

BOOM.

People voted for decades without being handed water. We're sure they'll manage.

We need more leaders like him.

Lie, lie, lie.

It's the only hope she has to win.

VOTER SUPPRESSION! 

Recommended

A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will Likely Still Count
justmindy
Advertisement

It's not an arduous process.

Oh look. Facts.

Weird how they lied about the laws.

It really is a nice own.

Tags: GEORGIA KAMALA HARRIS VOTER ID LAWS VOTER SUPPRESSION BRIAN KEMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will Likely Still Count
justmindy
Why You Should Be 'Never Kamala,' to Protect the Constitution (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive Public Spiral
justmindy
Compare Report About Biden Damaging the Harris Campaign to What Trump Said During Debate With Kamala
Doug P.
A YUGE Win for Pennsylvania Voters as a Judge Rules Early Voting Closed Too Early and Must Re-Open
justmindy
NPR Media Guy Just Thinks President Biden Is an Old Man With a Stutter
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will Likely Still Count justmindy
Advertisement