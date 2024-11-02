Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on...
Kamala Promises to Fix the Housing Crisis She Helped Create by Allowing Unfettered Illegal Immigration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 02, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In her final pitches to the American people, Kamala Harris keeps insisting we have to elect her to do the things she's neglected to do while a Senator and Vice President. The economy, the border, housing -- she'll fix everything in January if we vote for her in November.

She really, really means it this time.

Watch:

This is the same woman who is part of an administration that spent billions on connecting houses to the Internet and building electric vehicle charging stations and didn't connect a single house and only built seven charging stations.

But she'll build houses.

Sure, Jan.

Supply and demand.

Not a darned thing.

The supply cannot keep up with the demand.

Brett T.
She has no clue how the economy works.

The plan to 'fix' high rent will do the same thing as the plan to 'fix' high health insurance premiums: raise them exponentially.

She's a profoundly stupid woman.

And a senator before that.

That's all it is: a fake campaign gimmick.

Bingo.

She wants to pretend the last three and a half years didn't exist.

Exactly.

