Kamala Promises to Fix the Housing Crisis She Helped Create by Allowing Unfettered Illegal Immigration

In her final pitches to the American people, Kamala Harris keeps insisting we have to elect her to do the things she's neglected to do while a Senator and Vice President. The economy, the border, housing -- she'll fix everything in January if we vote for her in November.

She really, really means it this time.

Watch:

Our nation’s housing supply is too low, and your rent is too high.



My plan will fix it. I’ll work to cut red tape to build more homes and crack down on corporate landlords. pic.twitter.com/WUGKoMvtlk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 2, 2024

This is the same woman who is part of an administration that spent billions on connecting houses to the Internet and building electric vehicle charging stations and didn't connect a single house and only built seven charging stations.

But she'll build houses.

Sure, Jan.

Lol, you invited 20 million people in during a housing crisis. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) November 2, 2024

Supply and demand.

You had four years to fix it, what have you done? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 2, 2024

Not a darned thing.

There are already 1 million houses built per year. Her plan is complete bulls**t — Arion's Voice (@ArionWise11) November 2, 2024

The supply cannot keep up with the demand.

Just tell us you don’t know how the economy works without telling us you don’t know. — ActivistHistoryTeach (@HistoryTeachdfk) November 2, 2024

She has no clue how the economy works.

Rent is ridiculous but there is no government plan that will 'fix,' it.



I don't get this argument there is a housing shortage. The number of houses and apartments hasn't decreased, they are just too expensive for a regular earner to afford. https://t.co/ru8ASZfI8e — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 2, 2024

The plan to 'fix' high rent will do the same thing as the plan to 'fix' high health insurance premiums: raise them exponentially.

Yes, going after landlords will totally fix the housing shortage. Brilliant idea, Kamala. https://t.co/X8ED0Fk84p — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 2, 2024

She's a profoundly stupid woman.

In office for 3 1/2 years. https://t.co/7CZUaVqVwc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 2, 2024

And a senator before that.

I'm not sure she could put together a Lincoln log house.



Whatever she would do would be low quality and short of her goals.



Another fake gimmick from Kommiela. https://t.co/SroJF1WKyM — DONkey Kong 🦧 (@monkey80561) November 2, 2024

That's all it is: a fake campaign gimmick.

Every time you hear Kamala say “I’ll work to cut red tape” you have to remember: she and Joe Biden added more new red tape than any presidency in modern history.



One big reason their rural broadband and EV chargers haven’t been built?



Cartoonish red tape and regulations. https://t.co/blrWh5J8kn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 2, 2024

Bingo.

“I will work to cut red tape,” she says.



Who has been in power for the last four years?



Did you just fall out of a coconut tree? https://t.co/61RGVOvYD7 — Sharma (@bansisharma) November 2, 2024

She wants to pretend the last three and a half years didn't exist.

Her crack down on landlords is designed to discourage private business from investing in homes and make the government the nations landlord. Pushing more people in ghetto style government housing . https://t.co/UX0L3MVLOf — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) November 2, 2024

Exactly.