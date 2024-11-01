Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Looks BAD for Kamala Harris Right...
San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over Trans Nonsense

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 01, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

San Jose State University (SJSU) has been at the center of boycotts and controversy lately. Why? Because they have a man on their women's volleyball team. Blaire Fleming is a man who identifies as a woman and plays on the SJSU women's volleyball team. Several other women's team have forfeited matches rather than risk injury.

It's incredibly unfair, and unjust. And it's just plain unsafe. Men have physical advantages over women and should not be allowed to compete against them in sports. Ever.

But things are not good at SJSU. Their assistant volleyball coach has filed a Title IX complaint about the situation:

Here are some of her allegations:

17-year-old Payton McNabb was left with brain damage and paralysis after being hit in the face by a spiked volleyball.

It hurts to get hit by one hit by a girl, not to mention a boy.

Shame on the coach, if he's a 'true believer' and shame on the people pressuring him if he's not.

We don't blame them for being unhappy. This is wrong.

Women are losing opportunities and awards because of this.

When is enough enough?

It's disgraceful.

Everything about this is maddening.

This is bullying and abuse.

Every girl should walk.

Let the team be the coach and Blaire and no one else.

They were not thinking. At all.

