San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over Trans Nonsense

San Jose State University (SJSU) has been at the center of boycotts and controversy lately. Why? Because they have a man on their women's volleyball team. Blaire Fleming is a man who identifies as a woman and plays on the SJSU women's volleyball team. Several other women's team have forfeited matches rather than risk injury.

It's incredibly unfair, and unjust. And it's just plain unsafe. Men have physical advantages over women and should not be allowed to compete against them in sports. Ever.

But things are not good at SJSU. Their assistant volleyball coach has filed a Title IX complaint about the situation:

BREAKING THREAD



Holy cow!! The assistant volleyball coach at San Jose St Uni (SJSU), the team with the boy on it, has filed a Title IX complaint over this against her own school. Melissa Batie-Smoose is standing with the girls and the allegations are astounding!!



1/ pic.twitter.com/UobuVWv5xm — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 1, 2024

Here are some of her allegations:

Allegedly, things are falling apart at that school. It sounds like an absolute nightmare for all the girls on the team.



For one thing, they are afraid of being hurt in practice. When the boy spikes the ball the girls are turning away! They don’t want to be hurt. 2/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 1, 2024

17-year-old Payton McNabb was left with brain damage and paralysis after being hit in the face by a spiked volleyball.

It hurts to get hit by one hit by a girl, not to mention a boy.

They tried complaining to the head coach, but he is on the boy’s side. Maybe bc his job is being threatened or maybe bc he is a true believer, but he is calling the girls on the team bigots for complaining.



This is not going over well. 3/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 1, 2024

Shame on the coach, if he's a 'true believer' and shame on the people pressuring him if he's not.

All but three of the women are unhappy about this situation. There is incredible tension. The players are mad the head coach. He is calling them names. Players are skipping practice. People are supposedly very unhappy. 4/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 1, 2024

We don't blame them for being unhappy. This is wrong.

The team captain is reportedly having her scholarship threatened for speaking up.



The ladies don’t like to lose but they also don’t feel like a win is a win either. There is no joy. Even if they win a championship it won’t be a real win. 5/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 1, 2024

Women are losing opportunities and awards because of this.

When is enough enough?

The team captain is put in the position of wanting to help her team win but not feeling like it’s fair. She is alleged to feel numb about it all.



Can you imagine what they are putting these women through? 6/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 1, 2024

It's disgraceful.

One woman allegedly had a panic attack in class when it was revealed to that she was on this volleyball team. The story about this is heartbreaking. 7/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 1, 2024

Everything about this is maddening.

And then there is an allegation that the boy and a player from an opposing team colluded to have the ball repeatedly spiked at the team captain. I’m summarizing this and you just have to read this article. 8/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 1, 2024

This is bullying and abuse.

There is so much in this story that if it turns out to be true is absolutely astounding. I’ve been at this a long time and my jaw was open reading most of it.



Their entire volleyball program is melting down it appears. 9/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 1, 2024

Every girl should walk.

Let the team be the coach and Blaire and no one else.

Read the whole thing here. You have to read this. Seriously.



Whoever thought this was an ok thing to do was not thinking. https://t.co/rqzpc1KOax — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) November 1, 2024

They were not thinking. At all.