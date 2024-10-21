Laurence Tribe's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Accuse TRUMP of Leaking...
Harvard-Trained Law Professor Has the Sads That Sinwar Will Never Stand Trial
On the Ground in Ohio: Knocking 1,000,000 Doors (Sponsored)
FLIP FLOP Again! Campaign Staffer Walks Back Kamala's Fracking Support (What DOES She...
They Are AWFUL at This: 'Coach' Tim Walz Records CRINGE Ad Asking Voters...
NY Times Goes Full 'Journalism' to Rescue Harris From Trump Mocking Her McDonald's...
Kamala's Campaign Cash No Match For Trump's Simple Service and a Smile
Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We...
Randi Weingarten's Having a Normal One! As Election (and Trump Win) Nears, She's...
FAIL! Lying Liz Cheney Proves She's NOT Putting Country Over Party Pushing DEBUNKED...
'The View' Gave Tim Walz a Gift to Help His Male Voter Outreach...
When He's Right, He's RIGHT! LOL! James Woods TORCHES White Dudes for Harris...
Trump's October Sup-Fries! Polling Surge Leaves Kamala in the Dust!
VIP
It's Almost Like Mich. and Pa. SecStates Are TRYING to Sow Doubt in...

LOL! How About No? SJSU Demands Boise State Cover Cost of Game Forfeited Over 'Trans' Player

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 21, 2024
Twitchy

One of the most interesting battles is playing out not in the presidential race, but in college athletics. This writer told you about San Jose State University (SJSU) before. They have a 'trans woman' (read: man) playing on their female volleyball team. As far as this writer is aware, he's twice spiked a ball in the face of a female competitor.

Advertisement

So several schools -- at least five of them -- have decided to forfeit games rather than put the health and safety of their female athletes at risk.

It's the only way this 'trans athlete' nonsense stops.

But this peaceful protest is not going to be without consequences. University of Nevada administration said the game against SJSU would take place even though the women's volleyball players have refused. And now SJSU is trying to get Boise State to pay for the cost of the match that didn't happen.

No.

Absolutely not.

If they want to play matches, the solution is simple: remove the man from your team, SJSU.

It'll go beyond financial loss. There will be threats under Title IX, and it would not surprise me if they tried suspending or expelling girls from schools. Whatever happens, it'll get uglier before it gets better.

Recommended

Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bingo.

YUP.

This works.

They'll probably start doing this with the other ones, too.

Heh.

No, it won't.

We hope so, too.

Which also demonstrates why the Biden-Harris rewrite of Title IX is awful and harms women.

Advertisement

SJSU has a much stronger, powerful man on their team. The fact he 'identifies' as a woman does not change the biological reality of it. They're cheating, and no other school should compete until they remove the man from their team.

They have no shame.

What’s the going rate for protecting your female volleyball players from getting their faces smashed in by a man?

Tags: COLLEGE SPORTS WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN RILEY GAINES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say
Sam J.
Harvard-Trained Law Professor Has the Sads That Sinwar Will Never Stand Trial
Aaron Walker
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They Are AWFUL at This: 'Coach' Tim Walz Records CRINGE Ad Asking Voters to 'Play Defense'
Grateful Calvin
FLIP FLOP Again! Campaign Staffer Walks Back Kamala's Fracking Support (What DOES She Actually Believe?!)
Amy Curtis
When He's Right, He's RIGHT! LOL! James Woods TORCHES White Dudes for Harris with Painfully PERFECT Meme
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say Sam J.
Advertisement