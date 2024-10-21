LOL! How About No? SJSU Demands Boise State Cover Cost of Game Forfeited Over 'Trans' Player

One of the most interesting battles is playing out not in the presidential race, but in college athletics. This writer told you about San Jose State University (SJSU) before. They have a 'trans woman' (read: man) playing on their female volleyball team. As far as this writer is aware, he's twice spiked a ball in the face of a female competitor.

So several schools -- at least five of them -- have decided to forfeit games rather than put the health and safety of their female athletes at risk.

It's the only way this 'trans athlete' nonsense stops.

But this peaceful protest is not going to be without consequences. University of Nevada administration said the game against SJSU would take place even though the women's volleyball players have refused. And now SJSU is trying to get Boise State to pay for the cost of the match that didn't happen.

“Following the decision by Boise State not to play its volleyball match against San Jose State last month, the California university requested that Boise State cover the cost of lost game-day revenue.”



Are these people for real?? @SJSU wants money from the team forfeiting. 😂 pic.twitter.com/19wVVRsy3d — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) October 21, 2024

No.

Absolutely not.

If they want to play matches, the solution is simple: remove the man from your team, SJSU.

I saw this coming a mile away. Trying to scare school’s athletic programs with financial loss if they protect their girls. — MBW (@jamsinnebraska) October 21, 2024

It'll go beyond financial loss. There will be threats under Title IX, and it would not surprise me if they tried suspending or expelling girls from schools. Whatever happens, it'll get uglier before it gets better.

SJSU had the option to bench the player who wasn't female. They declined to exercise that option, and BSU isn't responsible for their decision — Steven Walk 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@realStevenWalk) October 21, 2024

Bingo.

The video of “Blaire” spiking the ball of the opposing female player’s face needs to be continuously sent back to SJSU Admin — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) October 21, 2024

YUP.

Send them a picture of their middle finger and tell them it identifies as game day revenue. — Schmo (@BlackCoffeeSobr) October 21, 2024

This works.

Interesting. Why only Boise? There are 5 schools that have canceled now, and Boise was the second one. — TheSussexBunion (@SussexBunion) October 21, 2024

They'll probably start doing this with the other ones, too.

Heh.

No, it won't.

SJSU is trying to financially threaten schools that refuse to put women in harm's way. I hope Idaho's attorney general sues SJSU for Idaho's loss of revenue.



Idaho can cite SJSU breaking Title IX laws as the reason for its lawsuit. https://t.co/n1xeSMpPiZ — Maureen🐶🏃‍♀️🏊‍♀️🌞 KPSS (@MaureenSaysNo) October 21, 2024

We hope so, too.

Which also demonstrates why the Biden-Harris rewrite of Title IX is awful and harms women.

As if they hadn't cheated and thus forced Boise State's hand. SJSU is run by aggressive idiots, clearly. The students who go there deserve so much better than this. https://t.co/xMc0LjawJ1 — Dr. Cubedreamer (@cubedreamer) October 21, 2024

SJSU has a much stronger, powerful man on their team. The fact he 'identifies' as a woman does not change the biological reality of it. They're cheating, and no other school should compete until they remove the man from their team.

“We are cheating. You stood up to us and called us out, so now compensate us.”



Really?! This is just too much. Shame on @SanJoseStateVB! https://t.co/bhUnj4EsVA — Carilyn Johnson (@CarilynJohnson) October 21, 2024

They have no shame.

What’s the going rate for protecting your female volleyball players from getting their faces smashed in by a man?