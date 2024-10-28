PURE PROJECTION: Kamala Harris Says Trump Will Take First, Second Amendment Rights From Black Voters

At Fascist Rally, Donald Trump Calls for the Death Penalty for Illegal Immigrants...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on October 28, 2024
AngieArtist

Kamala Harris is losing ground with Black and Latino voters. Big time. It's a combination of factors, really: the complete failure of Democrats to help Black and Latino voters, their nominating a candidate with a terrible track record of convicting and imprisoning black men for minor crimes like weed possession, their woke trans ideology -- shall we continue?

Whatever the causes, and they are many, Kamala Harris isn't going to make up ground with these voters.

When asked about this in an interview, instead of engaging in one minute of introspection, she pivots to 'But Trump!'

WATCH:

Here's the thing this writer doesn't understand: Trump didn't do any of these nefarious things during his first term, but he decided to wait until his second term -- after losing in 2020 and then winning again in 2024 -- to implement them?

It makes no sense.

It is not.

Yes. She's hiding them from the voters.

Her values have not changed.

And that's what this election comes down to: wallets.

On that metric, Kamala loses.

Which is a violation of the Second and Fourth Amendments. You'd think a former prosecutor and sitting Vice President would know this.

And she'll do both if elected.

Guy got shot in the head and didn't come out in favor of gun bans.

So she's straight up lying.

She's so bad at this.

As this writer said: Trump is not playing some long game here to steal our rights. He would've done these things in his first term, and he didn't.

Case closed.

Tags: BLACK PEOPLE DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT KAMALA HARRIS SECOND AMENDMENT 2024 ELECTION

