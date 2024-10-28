PURE PROJECTION: Kamala Harris Says Trump Will Take First, Second Amendment Rights From Black Voters

Kamala Harris is losing ground with Black and Latino voters. Big time. It's a combination of factors, really: the complete failure of Democrats to help Black and Latino voters, their nominating a candidate with a terrible track record of convicting and imprisoning black men for minor crimes like weed possession, their woke trans ideology -- shall we continue?

Whatever the causes, and they are many, Kamala Harris isn't going to make up ground with these voters.

When asked about this in an interview, instead of engaging in one minute of introspection, she pivots to 'But Trump!'

WATCH:

NEW: Kamala Harris says black men need to vote for her because Donald Trump will take their guns and free speech away.



You can't make this up.



Shannon Sharpe: Blacks for Trump. They feel that Trump is better for the black community. Can you explain that?



Harris: Right. That's… pic.twitter.com/B3xc9KiAIW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2024

Here's the thing this writer doesn't understand: Trump didn't do any of these nefarious things during his first term, but he decided to wait until his second term -- after losing in 2020 and then winning again in 2024 -- to implement them?

It makes no sense.

Is this parody?! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 28, 2024

It is not.

Meanwhile...



Does Kamala Harris have any idea what policies she even supports!?!https://t.co/kvpKSBgnk3 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 28, 2024

Yes. She's hiding them from the voters.

Her values have not changed.

She’s not authentic and most reasonable people are voting with their wallets, not their emotions. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 28, 2024

And that's what this election comes down to: wallets.

On that metric, Kamala loses.

Kamala will come into their homes without reason just to make sure they’re owning firearms the correct way. pic.twitter.com/PLnqp0Ogqv — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 28, 2024

Which is a violation of the Second and Fourth Amendments. You'd think a former prosecutor and sitting Vice President would know this.

Every accusation from Democrats is actually a confession.



She ran on a platform of gun confiscation and speech suppression. 🤨 — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) October 28, 2024

And she'll do both if elected.

We're reaching unprecedented levels of lying



Trump wants to terminate the 2nd amendment? Really? https://t.co/TLKlvgXpk0 — Jonah Katz (@dinkin_flickaa) October 28, 2024

Guy got shot in the head and didn't come out in favor of gun bans.

So she's straight up lying.

Kamala who is doing worse among black men than any Dem candidate in decades, who has herself run on confiscating guns, is trying to win back those voters by telling them Trump will terminate the constitutional rights of Black men specifically, and take away their guns. Hahaha 😂 https://t.co/uHFyC8OtyK — Tom S (@t_spit_) October 28, 2024

She's so bad at this.

I need someone to find proof that he said he'd do this. At this point, the gaslighting is absurd. The hitler comparisons, the gays losing rights, the black population losing their rights, where did he say he'd do this? We had 4 yrs of Trump with none of that already. https://t.co/NeHWpimm9u — Theodore, Son of Theodore, Grandson of Theodore... (@mrteej321) October 28, 2024

As this writer said: Trump is not playing some long game here to steal our rights. He would've done these things in his first term, and he didn't.

Case closed.