CNN: FBI Says ‘No Definitive Link’ Between Las Vegas and New Orleans Terror Attacks

President Joe Biden has announced that he's been briefed on both the Bourbon Street terror attack and the Cybertruck bomb parked in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas and that so far there's no connection between the two incidents.

CNN, too, reports that the FBI says there's no definitive link between the two incidents.

Maybe we're just conspiracy theorists who get our disinformation from social media, but that sounds really unlikely.

FBI: No "definitive" link bt Jabbar/Livelsberger who:

--both used TURO app

--weaponized vehicles

--IEDs

--struck on holiday

--targeted tourist towns

--similar ages (42, 37)

--both Army

--stationed Ft Bragg

--Afghanistan tours

--both anti-Trump Democrats

But that's all just coincidental.

The president and the media may have been briefed by the FBI, but we'd need a lot more convincing that this that the two incidents aren't related in some way.

