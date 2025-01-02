Sheriff: Cybertruck Driver Died of Gunshot Wound Before Detonation
CNN: FBI Says ‘No Definitive Link’ Between Las Vegas and New Orleans Terror Attacks

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on January 02, 2025
Twitter

President Joe Biden has announced that he's been briefed on both the Bourbon Street terror attack and the Cybertruck bomb parked in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas and that so far there's no connection between the two incidents.

CNN, too, reports that the FBI says there's no definitive link between the two incidents.

Maybe we're just conspiracy theorists who get our disinformation from social media, but that sounds really unlikely.

But that's all just coincidental.

You would doubt the FBI?

The president and the media may have been briefed by the FBI, but we'd need a lot more convincing that this that the two incidents aren't related in some way.

