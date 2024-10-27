So Much for Objective Journalism: Jake Tapper Basically SCREAMS at J.D. Vance During Heated CNN Interview

The media are making absolute fools of themselves in the final days of the 2024 presidential election. They don't act like they're confident in a Kamala Harris win -- quite the opposite, really. They're acting like they know she's going to lose and lose bigly.

Advertisement

Watch how they act, and it'll tell you everything you need to know.

For example, here's Jake Tapper having a normal one with J.D. Vance during an interview.

Jake Tapper is practically screaming like a little girl at JD Vance for this entire interview.



Are objective journalists supposed to be this emotionally engaged in defeating President Trump.pic.twitter.com/fDKvbuI9R2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2024

Yikes.

Tapper is throwing a temper tantrum on national TV lmao — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) October 27, 2024

This is only going to get worse as we near November 5.

Ask yourself whether CNN would be screaming at someone destined to lose on November 5th. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 27, 2024

They wouldn't be.

Jake’s flimsy truth is crumbling in real time and he’s too intellectually compromised to think objectively — 🇺🇸 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐩𝐞𝐫 🇺🇸 (@woodhull_abe) October 27, 2024

He's a Democratic Party propagandist; he can't look at anything objectively.

Sad, really.

This is what panic looks like — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) October 27, 2024

It sure is.

When did journalists become so emotional and argumentative? Their job is literally ask a question, listen to the answer. — J (@JulieOnX24) October 27, 2024

When they became Democrats.

LMAO

One thing is entirely clear, Trump picked the right VP. https://t.co/SVe9SAanbv — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) October 27, 2024

He sure did. An excellent pick.

Vance's answer should have "Jake we know you don't actually care about any of this because you refused to have the Gold Star families of Abbey Gate on your show." https://t.co/8SmXwHGEt3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2024

He sure didn't. He also ignored the family of Vanessa Guillen, because they defended Donald Trump against smears from The Atlantic.

Jake Tapper is an absolute embarrassment. He's letting his feelings get in the way of objectivity, because he's desperate for Kamala to win the election. This is peak clown world. https://t.co/GFqiTgS1Pt — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) October 27, 2024

Peak clown world.