So Much for Objective Journalism: Jake Tapper Basically SCREAMS at J.D. Vance During Heated CNN Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 27, 2024
Meme

The media are making absolute fools of themselves in the final days of the 2024 presidential election. They don't act like they're confident in a Kamala Harris win -- quite the opposite, really. They're acting like they know she's going to lose and lose bigly.

Watch how they act, and it'll tell you everything you need to know.

For example, here's Jake Tapper having a normal one with J.D. Vance during an interview.

Yikes.

This is only going to get worse as we near November 5.

They wouldn't be.

He's a Democratic Party propagandist; he can't look at anything objectively.

Sad, really.

It sure is.

When they became Democrats.

LMAO

He sure did. An excellent pick.

He sure didn't. He also ignored the family of Vanessa Guillen, because they defended Donald Trump against smears from The Atlantic.

Peak clown world.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP INTERVIEW JAKE TAPPER RUSSIA COLLUSION RUSSIAN COLLUSION

