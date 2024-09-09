Jake Tapper Suddenly Remembers the Afghanistan Gold Star Families Exist

Oh, look at that! Jake Tapper has seemingly rediscovered the one group of American heroes killed in action he apparently overlooks.

Oh, look who rediscovered the Gold Star families who lost their loved ones at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan!!



He won't have any of them on (since they support Trump). Instead, he just played soundbites of them.



"I never really understand why a President or a Secretary of State or… pic.twitter.com/3NwlR5eFgA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2024

It does seem really weird for Biden to refuse to meet with families of soldiers lost under his charge. It's almost like he's selfish and heartless.

#FakeJake has always tried to curry favor with the right by pretending to care about veterans.



I'm not fooled. — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) September 9, 2024

This particular group of veterans don't seem to rank high on his list, that much is clear.

There might not be a bigger scumbag in media than @jaketapper.



Loves using vets as virtue signaling props, but when the chips are down, will always default to dem party shill. — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) September 9, 2024

Tapper is certainly a hypocrite on this issue.

They can't generate an opinion unless they see some clear impact on the outcome of the election. — skeptic (@freewillmjc) September 9, 2024

The problem is the Democrats know these families aren't happy with Biden or the 'last woman in the room' Kamala Harris and that is hugely problematic for them.

Jake Tapper: We are “watching a tragic foreign policy disaster unfold before our eyes...The rapid crumbling of [Afghanistan] has caught the Biden White House flat footed.”



“It seems shocking that President Biden could’ve been so wrong” pic.twitter.com/Vw3Vr6VkNq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2021

Back when it was happening, Tapper seemed to have much more moral clarity about the issue.

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Afghanistan:



"[Biden] keeps trying to change the subject from this inept withdrawal. Let’s be frank here, if you withdraw 2,500 troops then you have to send 6,000 back, that’s not planned. That’s on it's face an example of a failure.” pic.twitter.com/O5Gq7nbLUb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2021

These days, Tapper is much more mute on the issue now that an election is around the corner. That's so weird.

@jaketapper Jake tapper would be covering this news conference on the Afghanistan withdrawal if it was the Democrats holding it, that's how you know Jake is a hack — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) September 9, 2024

If Republicans had been in charge, it would be all over CNN.

He's complaining that the President couldn't meet with them yet he himself never bothered to meet with them either. He has a fcking show. He could have brought them on and let them tell their story. — Pumpkin (@Fall_Weather) September 9, 2024

He has a show on a top ranking cable news channel. It seems Tapper has the perfect venue to allow those families to air all their grievances. Why won't he?

F@@k Jake Tapper forever. Stop giving Jake the benefit of the doubt. https://t.co/YYcpdHxjw8 — Gregg, CPO @ SMC 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) September 9, 2024

Tapper can do the right thing and give those families a place to speak.