Jake Tapper Suddenly Remembers the Afghanistan Gold Star Families Exist

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Oh, look at that! Jake Tapper has seemingly rediscovered the one group of American heroes killed in action he apparently overlooks.

It does seem really weird for Biden to refuse to meet with families of soldiers lost under his charge. It's almost like he's selfish and heartless.

This particular group of veterans don't seem to rank high on his list, that much is clear.

Tapper is certainly a hypocrite on this issue.

The problem is the Democrats know these families aren't happy with Biden or the 'last woman in the room' Kamala Harris and that is hugely problematic for them.

Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead
Amy Curtis
Back when it was happening, Tapper seemed to have much more moral clarity about the issue.

These days, Tapper is much more mute on the issue now that an election is around the corner. That's so weird.

If Republicans had been in charge, it would be all over CNN.

He has a show on a top ranking cable news channel. It seems Tapper has the perfect venue to allow those families to air all their grievances. Why won't he?

Tapper can do the right thing and give those families a place to speak.

Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead
Amy Curtis
