RFK Jr. Taking John Kelly DOWN a Notch Made Me Fist-Pump Because He...
LOL! Kamala's Team FINALLY Figures Out to Put Her Next to Someone More...
Projection Alert! David Axelrod Says THIS Is the Message Kamala Harris Needs to...
Short Notice: Democrat Voters Go to the Wall for Long-Winded Kamala

Jake Tapper (Alleged Defender of Gold Star Families) Is Eerily Quiet when that Family Backs Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on October 24, 2024
Townhall Media

Jake Tapper often honors veterans and talks about the importance of honoring 'Gold Star' families. Obviously, both of those things are vitally important. Except when it comes to the family of Vanessa Guillen. Her family actively supports Donald Trump against the lies of the Left so Tapper has no interest at all in her or her 'Gold Star' family.

'Gold Star' families who support Republicans clearly don't deserve the support of CNN and Jake Tapper, apparently.

How quickly Tapper turns his back on the 'Gold Star' families when it doesn't suit his political purpose or his bank account.

Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends
Sam J.
Seems like it would be pretty easy to have her on.

That's not fair to trash, honestly

Tapper likely knows it's a lie but he also knows it's two weeks until Election Day and his side is panicking.

If Jake Tapper really cared about the facts from both sides, he would interview her.

It's almost like words have meanings.

The new management of CNN did nothing to improve their reputation, that is for sure.

TRUMP VETERAN GOLD STAR

