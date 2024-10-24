Jake Tapper (Alleged Defender of Gold Star Families) Is Eerily Quiet when that Family Backs Trump

Jake Tapper often honors veterans and talks about the importance of honoring 'Gold Star' families. Obviously, both of those things are vitally important. Except when it comes to the family of Vanessa Guillen. Her family actively supports Donald Trump against the lies of the Left so Tapper has no interest at all in her or her 'Gold Star' family.

GROSS: The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg claps back at @mguillen_ on CNN, lecturing the family that, while he “understands the sensitives” surrounding the late Private Vanessa Guillen and that they're “hurt by — by this story,” he argues “the fact remains” indisputable Trump said… pic.twitter.com/WbaTwrm4E7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 23, 2024

Jake Tapper refusing to have the family and attorney who have gone public and on record to dispute Goldberg's story gives the entire game away of what's actually going on here https://t.co/J0Z8xCXid2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2024

'Gold Star' families who support Republicans clearly don't deserve the support of CNN and Jake Tapper, apparently.

One of the realizations that particularly radicalized me is how the media is able to utilize lies, propaganda and what it projects as “cheap fakes” that brainwashes ordinarily smart people (including folks like me and JD Vance at one point) into an alternative reality. https://t.co/pPsmhrduAD — John (@Bearcat50) October 24, 2024

How quickly Tapper turns his back on the 'Gold Star' families when it doesn't suit his political purpose or his bank account.

Right, only thing he did was read @mguilen_'s tweet.



That was it. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 23, 2024

Seems like it would be pretty easy to have her on.

He used to be a journalist… — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) October 24, 2024

That's not fair to trash, honestly

Going after a Gold Star family like this is so low, even for the left. Tell us who this anonymous witness is. How do they know more than the families and the people we know were in the room? Fake outrage clickbait. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) October 23, 2024

What garbage…. Anonymous sources outweigh relatives stating this is an outright lie… The narrative driven press is evil and is no doubt a threat to our democratic republic. — Jeb Pfeifle (@JebPfeifle) October 23, 2024

I always feel as if when we see these kinds of stories that they have a tenuous justification hidden under a telephone game of bad faith. — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) October 24, 2024

Tapper likely knows it's a lie but he also knows it's two weeks until Election Day and his side is panicking.

I just watched the victims sister being interviewed and her sadness was overwhelming



You just don’t hate these journos enough 😡 — Bonnie S 🇺🇸❤️🐶 (@BonnieS21912114) October 24, 2024

If Jake Tapper really cared about the facts from both sides, he would interview her.

They know what kind of credibility they have. 10% and the least admired institution. Nobody believes them. They know they are lying and we know they are lying. The game is over. — Duane Besherse (@DuaneBesherse) October 24, 2024

He claims it's 'indisputable' Trump said it without telling his readers who alleges Trump said it. Maybe he legit doesn't know what indisputable means. — WSG (@WScottGordon) October 23, 2024

It's almost like words have meanings.

I'll shed no tears upon @jaketapper 's permanent retirement — sithkhan (@sithkhan) October 24, 2024

The new management of CNN did nothing to improve their reputation, that is for sure.