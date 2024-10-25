Donald Trump SHAMES The Atlantic, Brings Vanessa Guillen's Family to Presser to Set the Record Straight

Earlier this week, The Atlantic tried really hard to smear Donald Trump by saying he backtracked on a promise to pay for the funeral of Vanessa Guillen, a U.S. soldier who was murdered in 2021.

Vanessa's sister, Mayra, took George Conway to task in a brutal back and forth over the story. Guillen's family vehemently denies the accusations leveled by Jeffrey Goldberg and The Atlantic. The rest of the media are wholly uninterested in speaking to Guillen's family because they won't help smear Trump.

So Trump took matters into his own hands and held a presser with Guillen's family:

President Trump shouts out the Guillen family, who are in attendance at this press conference in Texas, while ripping into The Atlantic and disgraced blogger Jeffrey Goldberg for using Vanessa Guillen's death to try and smear him. pic.twitter.com/EUmlvqkR7R — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 25, 2024

Honoring the Guillen family is a meaningful gesture, recognizing their strength amidst tragedy. It’s essential that such stories are respected, not politicized for agendas. — Fawad Hasnain (@FAWADBAHAWAL) October 25, 2024

Trump stands with the Guillen family and pushes back on The Atlantic’s shameless attacks. Respect for Vanessa, not media spin. #RespectVanessa — Animal Planet (@AnimalPalnet) October 25, 2024

False reporting by the @TheAtlantic caused the Guillén family more pain. The attempt to smear Trump backfired spectacularly. https://t.co/OjYe7T5TwP — Esther Valdes Clayton (@Esther_Valdes) October 25, 2024

WOAH. Trump brought the Guillen family to his press conference today.



Vanessa Guillen was the subject of the latest Atlantic John Kelly story.



There's no better way to crush a hoax than this.pic.twitter.com/oguEpJE0te — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 25, 2024

There really isn’t but shouldn’t have had to do this. Democrats again spew there lies and unfortunately brings back feelings for someone that shouldn’t have to endure again. Democrats hate Americans and use them for furthering there agenda — Chris Boutell (@CBoutell) October 25, 2024

Trump was right when he called the media the enemy of the people.