Donald Trump SHAMES The Atlantic, Brings Vanessa Guillen's Family to Presser to Set the Record Straight

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on October 25, 2024
Meme

Earlier this week, The Atlantic tried really hard to smear Donald Trump by saying he backtracked on a promise to pay for the funeral of Vanessa Guillen, a U.S. soldier who was murdered in 2021.

Advertisement

Vanessa's sister, Mayra, took George Conway to task in a brutal back and forth over the story. Guillen's family vehemently denies the accusations leveled by Jeffrey Goldberg and The Atlantic. The rest of the media are wholly uninterested in speaking to Guillen's family because they won't help smear Trump.

So Trump took matters into his own hands and held a presser with Guillen's family:

BOOM.

The media should pay attention to this.

The Atlantic has no shame.

It is backfiring on them. GOOD.

None, whatsoever.

Trump was right when he called the media the enemy of the people.

