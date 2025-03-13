Justin Trudeau Skedaddles for the Final TIme, Canadians Sing 'Eh Eh Eh Goodbye'...
Guatemalan Illegal Charged, Released, and Scooped Up by ICE While the Left Whistles Past the Graveyard

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on March 13, 2025
ImgFlip

That thing the Left claims never happens, happened again. Just like it happened several times last week although it never happens. It's almost like they are being dishonest about how often it actually happens.

Thank goodness, this time ICE was there to pick up this criminal. 

“Stivenson Omar Perez-Ajtzalan entered this country illegally and victimized a Massachusetts child ten years his junior,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “Not only did Perez display a blatant disregard for our immigration laws, he sexually assaulted a child. He came to this country to do harm, and now he must be made to face the consequences of his actions. ICE Boston will remain dedicated to our mission of protecting public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from New England.”

The Lawrence District Court arraigned Perez Dec. 20, 2024, on felony charges of aggravated rape of a child with a ten-year age difference, which is currently pending.

ICE issued Perez a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge following his arrest and placed him into removal proceedings. He remains in ICE custody.

These are politicians who care more about illegals than the actual citizens of America.

It appears there is not one man who does.

Hopefully, he is the first of many. 

It's truly unthinkable.

Yet, they keep telling us this never happens.

Sounds harsh, but these times call for it.

