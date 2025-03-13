Guatemalan Illegal Charged, Released, and Scooped Up by ICE While the Left Whistles Past the Graveyard

That thing the Left claims never happens, happened again. Just like it happened several times last week although it never happens. It's almost like they are being dishonest about how often it actually happens.
NEW: ICE Boston has arrested a Guatemalan illegal alien charged w/ aggravated child rape in Lawrence, MA, after sources tell me the Lawrence District Court released him into the community without any heads up to ICE & before ICE could file a detainer. Victim is age 9 or below.… pic.twitter.com/XtKNQ3Ub8U— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 13, 2025
Thank goodness, this time ICE was there to pick up this criminal.
“Stivenson Omar Perez-Ajtzalan entered this country illegally and victimized a Massachusetts child ten years his junior,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “Not only did Perez display a blatant disregard for our immigration laws, he sexually assaulted a child. He came to this country to do harm, and now he must be made to face the consequences of his actions. ICE Boston will remain dedicated to our mission of protecting public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from New England.”
The Lawrence District Court arraigned Perez Dec. 20, 2024, on felony charges of aggravated rape of a child with a ten-year age difference, which is currently pending.
ICE issued Perez a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge following his arrest and placed him into removal proceedings. He remains in ICE custody.
Disgusting @maura_healey 🤡 https://t.co/GGG0bFy0L4 pic.twitter.com/SZu9iXRUFb— TB12 (@TB12Dynasty) March 13, 2025
Need to reprise the old bumper sticker for MA:— Steve (@Planter5657) March 13, 2025
“MASSACHUSETTS is for pedophiles and child rapists”
Shame on everyone who votes for this depravity. and make no mistake: those of you vote woke and think you’re doing anything other than empowering these animals are a disgrace
These are politicians who care more about illegals than the actual citizens of America.
I hope those children have fathers, brothers, uncles cousins, whatever. If Boston doesn’t care about justice, somebody should.— Steve (@Planter5657) March 13, 2025
It appears there is not one man who does.
This is just sick.— Adrian Harris (@StoryMemeMovie) March 13, 2025
I don't understand how even Democrats can stand for this stuff.
They're releasing people who've committed r@pe into the streets?
Wow.
ICE should just hit all of Massachusetts and deport every single illegal immigrant to protect the people of that state.…
Hopefully, he is the first of many.
Who TF in Boston supports keeping a baby rapist in their city?? Boston, you have a broken soul.— Free River Girl (@ChazDogs) March 13, 2025
It's truly unthinkable.
Serious question. Why are there so many illegal immigrant child rapists in MA? I lost count of how many times you have posted the same words with different pictures .— Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) March 13, 2025
Yet, they keep telling us this never happens.
The people in the government of the state of Massachusetts need to be held accountable for this Reckless behavior. This goes beyond criminality.— Bob Snyder (@wrs1967) March 13, 2025
Public execution— Django Unchained (@TheDisSilent2A) March 13, 2025
No deportation
Things will change real quick
Sounds harsh, but these times call for it.
