Guatemalan Illegal Charged, Released, and Scooped Up by ICE While the Left Whistles Past the Graveyard

That thing the Left claims never happens, happened again. Just like it happened several times last week although it never happens. It's almost like they are being dishonest about how often it actually happens.

NEW: ICE Boston has arrested a Guatemalan illegal alien charged w/ aggravated child rape in Lawrence, MA, after sources tell me the Lawrence District Court released him into the community without any heads up to ICE & before ICE could file a detainer. Victim is age 9 or below.… pic.twitter.com/XtKNQ3Ub8U — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 13, 2025

Thank goodness, this time ICE was there to pick up this criminal.

“Stivenson Omar Perez-Ajtzalan entered this country illegally and victimized a Massachusetts child ten years his junior,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “Not only did Perez display a blatant disregard for our immigration laws, he sexually assaulted a child. He came to this country to do harm, and now he must be made to face the consequences of his actions. ICE Boston will remain dedicated to our mission of protecting public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from New England.” The Lawrence District Court arraigned Perez Dec. 20, 2024, on felony charges of aggravated rape of a child with a ten-year age difference, which is currently pending. ICE issued Perez a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge following his arrest and placed him into removal proceedings. He remains in ICE custody.

Need to reprise the old bumper sticker for MA:



“MASSACHUSETTS is for pedophiles and child rapists”



Shame on everyone who votes for this depravity. and make no mistake: those of you vote woke and think you’re doing anything other than empowering these animals are a disgrace — Steve (@Planter5657) March 13, 2025

These are politicians who care more about illegals than the actual citizens of America.

I hope those children have fathers, brothers, uncles cousins, whatever. If Boston doesn’t care about justice, somebody should. — Steve (@Planter5657) March 13, 2025

It appears there is not one man who does.

This is just sick.



I don't understand how even Democrats can stand for this stuff.



They're releasing people who've committed r@pe into the streets?



Wow.



ICE should just hit all of Massachusetts and deport every single illegal immigrant to protect the people of that state.… — Adrian Harris (@StoryMemeMovie) March 13, 2025

Hopefully, he is the first of many.

Who TF in Boston supports keeping a baby rapist in their city?? Boston, you have a broken soul. — Free River Girl (@ChazDogs) March 13, 2025

It's truly unthinkable.

Serious question. Why are there so many illegal immigrant child rapists in MA? I lost count of how many times you have posted the same words with different pictures . — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) March 13, 2025

Yet, they keep telling us this never happens.

The people in the government of the state of Massachusetts need to be held accountable for this Reckless behavior. This goes beyond criminality. — Bob Snyder (@wrs1967) March 13, 2025

Public execution



No deportation



Things will change real quick — Django Unchained (@TheDisSilent2A) March 13, 2025

Sounds harsh, but these times call for it.