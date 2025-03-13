CNN Claims South Florida Trump Voters Deported ... Oops, They Forgot Only Citizens Vote

During the last election, Florida shifted more conservative than ever before. Even counties that had been reliably blue for decades turned red, with this trend being especially striking in South Florida. Voters overwhelmingly favored Trump by significant margins. Now, CNN is attempting to convince its audience that this outcome was a major error and that those voters are facing deportation. Here's the thing. Voters are citizens and citizens aren't being deported.

This CNN headline about Doral (Miami-Dade County) cracked me up. How hard is it to understand: the people who VOTED in Doral are American citizens; the people “facing deportation” in Doral are illegal aliens.



If my community is full of illegals that’s a great reason to vote red pic.twitter.com/oqmz60ZHZd — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 13, 2025

The people voting for Trump were not worried about being deported because they are citizens. CNN might be shocked to learn even Latino citizens don't want people here illegally.

Nobody accused CNN of being smart. https://t.co/TZfUnKNozo — Dr. Denbar, Ph.D. 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🥜 (@DrDenbar) March 13, 2025

Those being deported are illegal aliens...not allowed to vote. https://t.co/GKLn6LKE6G — Ozzie 🇨🇺🇺🇸🐊 (@Ozzie09222024) March 13, 2025

As much as Democrats hate it, illegal aliens cannot vote.

Oof. I’m sure it’s much like some of our legal migrant guest workers who don’t at all appreciate any illegals around the place.



Law-abiding people who’ve taken the time & trouble to do the right thing aren’t quite as enamored of queue-jumpers and cheats as the media might think. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) March 13, 2025

It's almost like those who are following the law don't appreciate those who are doing their best to shirk the law.

Hey @CNN, none of the people facing deportation voted for Trump. This is Florida, where we still require a valid ID to vote. — Wile E. Coyote (@Florida_Veteran) March 13, 2025

Florida is one of those crazy states that does require a voter to produce ID. Also, they know the winner by the end of the night. What a concept!

It's pretty simple....

The Cubans are very conservative now....

LITTE HAVANA -> HIALEAH -> DORAL.....

People DON'T know Miami.... — Giovanni (@miabenetti) March 13, 2025

People who fled Commies will do whatever they need to do to avoid dealing with Commies ever again.

That's the game. "Residents," not, "voters." Insane that these word games are so pervasive. You almost need a phd in the culture war to catch the tells.



Rough times to be a normie. — Ross Davidson (@RossDavidson7) March 13, 2025

It's purposeful.

They still don’t get it. This is exactly what we voted for. — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) March 13, 2025

It's almost like people wanted less crime and fewer strangers wandering around.

Logic is not their forte — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) March 13, 2025

Those "reporters" don't see any difference between citizens and illegal aliens, so it's to be expected that they get confused by reality. — Stefan Andersson (@Stefan3334) March 13, 2025

They are willingly ignorant.

Good point. More embarrassment from CNN. 😂 — Liberal Crisis Hotline 🌴🐊🇺🇸 (@johninpcola) March 13, 2025

Unfortunately, they have no shame.