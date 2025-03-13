Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine Digs Desperately for Trump Economy Dirt
CNN Claims South Florida Trump Voters Deported ... Oops, They Forgot Only Citizens Vote

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

During the last election, Florida shifted more conservative than ever before. Even counties that had been reliably blue for decades turned red, with this trend being especially striking in South Florida. Voters overwhelmingly favored Trump by significant margins. Now, CNN is attempting to convince its audience that this outcome was a major error and that those voters are facing deportation. Here's the thing. Voters are citizens and citizens aren't being deported. 

The people voting for Trump were not worried about being deported because they are citizens. CNN might be shocked to learn even Latino citizens don't want people here illegally. 

As much as Democrats hate it, illegal aliens cannot vote.

It's almost like those who are following the law don't appreciate those who are doing their best to shirk the law.

Florida is one of those crazy states that does require a voter to produce ID. Also, they know the winner by the end of the night. What a concept!

People who fled Commies will do whatever they need to do to avoid dealing with Commies ever again.

It's purposeful.

It's almost like people wanted less crime and fewer strangers wandering around.

They are willingly ignorant.

Unfortunately, they have no shame.

