Rep. Maxine Waters Believes Trump Wants Violence and Is Working Toward a Civil War

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Maxine Waters is one of those people who leave you astounded that they've been elected to Congress multiple times. And yet here she is, mouthing off at the party retreat for House black caucus leaders. There couldn't be a more accurate description of projection. Isn't this the same Waters who told her constituents to harass members of President Donald Trump's cabinet back in 2018? "If you see anybody from that cabinet … you create a crowd, and you push back on them, you tell them that they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she said. She told constituents to harass them everywhere, from grocery stores to department stores to gas stations.

Here's Waters saying that Trump is the one trying to incite violence.

Expects violence from whom? Leftist agitators?

The only people talking about a civil war are unhinged progressives like Waters. How would this supposed civil war play out? Would the blue states attack the red states with the guns they all turned in to the government?

Max Maxine really deserves a censure at the very least.

***

Deep State Shill Susan Rice Goes on CNN and Claims to Know What’s in the Best Interest of Americans
Warren Squire
Guatemalan Illegal Charged, Released, and Scooped Up by ICE While the Left Whistles Past the Graveyard
justmindy
Justin Trudeau Skedaddles for the Final TIme, Canadians Sing 'Eh Eh Eh Goodbye' to Their PM
justmindy
WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages POORLY (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Rep. McBride Takes a Break From Demanding We Pretend He's a Woman to Say GOP's Obsessed With Culture War
Amy Curtis

