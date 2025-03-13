Rep. Maxine Waters Believes Trump Wants Violence and Is Working Toward a Civil War

Maxine Waters is one of those people who leave you astounded that they've been elected to Congress multiple times. And yet here she is, mouthing off at the party retreat for House black caucus leaders. There couldn't be a more accurate description of projection. Isn't this the same Waters who told her constituents to harass members of President Donald Trump's cabinet back in 2018? "If you see anybody from that cabinet … you create a crowd, and you push back on them, you tell them that they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she said. She told constituents to harass them everywhere, from grocery stores to department stores to gas stations.

Here's Waters saying that Trump is the one trying to incite violence.

Maxine Waters:"What does Trump expect?"



"I believe he expects violence."



"I believe he's working toward a civil war." pic.twitter.com/2rMHQksrCC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2025

Expects violence from whom? Leftist agitators?

The only people talking about a civil war are unhinged progressives like Waters. How would this supposed civil war play out? Would the blue states attack the red states with the guns they all turned in to the government?

Max Maxine really deserves a censure at the very least.

