Orwell to the White Courtesy Phone! U.K. Will Arrest, Fine People for Pro-Life Thought Crimes

Back in August, this writer reminded you what's at stake in this presidential election, especially when it comes to pro-life issues.

Kamala Harris loves abortion. She is a radical: she believes in unfettered, taxpayer-funded abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. For any reason. She also wants to make sure pro-life activists are punished for defending the unborn.

Not only has the Biden-Harris DOJ jailed many pro-lifers, Kamala is now on record that she will force religious health care providers and facilities to provide abortions. This will, undoubtedly, lead to the closure of facilities and the suspension of licenses for pro-life providers.

She is not a moderate.

But the U.K. sure makes her look like one. Hard not to imagine this will happen in America, too, if Kamal wins:

Citizens in the UK have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted for silently praying outside abortion clinics. Even organizing pro-life meetings in your own home may be a criminal offense.@MadeleineKearns reports in The Free Press: https://t.co/Wx5hihA5ee — The Free Press (@TheFP) October 24, 2024

More from TheFP:

Emma has strong feelings about abortion: She wears T-shirts that say things like “Pro-life and Proud.” A devout Catholic, she is a trustee of a pro-life activism group and regularly holds planning meetings at her flat in Edinburgh, Scotland. On her way to work at an office in the center of town, the 24-year-old passes the abortion facility at nearby Chalmers Hospital. Sometimes, she prays with rosary beads as she walks by. But now she’s worried she could get arrested in her neighborhood—for wearing that T-shirt, for holding those meetings, or even for praying in her head. Addressed “Dear Resident,” its purpose was to alert her that her home, due to its proximity to the hospital, is now in an abortion censorship zone.

How convenient.

Your rights end when you live near a hospital or abortion facility.

Do not be surprised to see something like that happen here.

They mock prayer for being somehow ineffective, but then they outlaw it, even when it is completely silent and private.



They know how powerful prayer is.

You can tell by their opposition to it. — Dan Quakkelaar (@quakkelaar) October 24, 2024

Exactly this.

Seems that these citizens violated sacred precincts and are suspected of violating in their thoughts what has been determined to be dogmatically sacrosanct and therefore unquestionable. — FrSteveGrunow (@FrSteveGrunow) October 24, 2024

Even Orwell is spinning in his grave.

Like the spread of euthanasia, a reminder that unrestrained social liberalism can be as "post-liberal" a any form of populist or religious-conservative politics. https://t.co/xBZcx6oSGz — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) October 24, 2024

It sure can be.

This is an astonishing story by @madeleinekearns and a reminder of how lucky we are to have a First Amendment.



She Was Arrested for Praying in Her Head:https://t.co/b98iLlMiRX — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 24, 2024

Arrested for praying in her head.

Literally arrested for thought crimes.

Read @madeleinekearns on the UK's ridiculous Abortion censorship. Wherever you are on this issue, if you care about free speech and political discourse in a free society, you should be outraged. https://t.co/yjs0NdeJF3 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) October 24, 2024

Watch who is and isn't outraged by this.

It'll tell you exactly who supports criminalizing thought and things you do in your own home.

My latest @NewsBusters #EditorsPick -- Everyone stop and read this by @TheFP's @MadeleineKearns about the so-called abortion censorship zones in the U.K. where you could be arrested for merely praying (silently!) near abortion clinics https://t.co/6rfQx3P1Im — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 24, 2024

As someone said above, the Left mocks prayers as pointless and ineffective, but they'll outlaw it.

Because they're fascists.

In the UK they’re arresting people for wrongthink. This deeply reported piece by my colleague, @madeleinekearns proves that the First Amendment is paramount. https://t.co/xBwwfuIs7A — Maddie Rowley (@Maddie_Rowley_) October 24, 2024

It's paramount, and Kamala is set to undermine it the first chance she gets.

Isabel was arrested for silently praying outside of an abortion clinic. Under a new UK law, she could be fined $13K.



“It might be Christians today,” she tells @MadeleineKearns, but “it could be anyone tomorrow who falls foul of what the government deems is appropriate to think.”… pic.twitter.com/IyyCkkFstd — The Free Press (@TheFP) October 24, 2024

Nothing -- NOTHING -- good comes when government polices what you think and do in your own home.

I'm pro-choice, but this is bats**t crazy:https://t.co/lUeNJXWmLb — Sam Dunham (@samdu) October 24, 2024

When you're losing the pro-choice crowd, you've gone too far.

This is how the Left works, though. They like abortion, therefore there's nothing they won't do to defend it. Including jail people for simply praying near an abortion clinic or hospital.

It's a slippery slope that ends up in a bad, bad place.