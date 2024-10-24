VIP
Jimmy Kimmel Is Afraid He's On Donald Trump's Enemies List
Orwell to the White Courtesy Phone! U.K. Will Arrest, Fine People for Pro-Life Thought Crimes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 24, 2024
ImgFlip

Back in August, this writer reminded you what's at stake in this presidential election, especially when it comes to pro-life issues.

Kamala Harris loves abortion. She is a radical: she believes in unfettered, taxpayer-funded abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. For any reason. She also wants to make sure pro-life activists are punished for defending the unborn.

Not only has the Biden-Harris DOJ jailed many pro-lifers, Kamala is now on record that she will force religious health care providers and facilities to provide abortions. This will, undoubtedly, lead to the closure of facilities and the suspension of licenses for pro-life providers.

She is not a moderate.

But the U.K. sure makes her look like one. Hard not to imagine this will happen in America, too, if Kamal wins:

More from TheFP:

Emma has strong feelings about abortion: She wears T-shirts that say things like “Pro-life and Proud.” A devout Catholic, she is a trustee of a pro-life activism group and regularly holds planning meetings at her flat in Edinburgh, Scotland. On her way to work at an office in the center of town, the 24-year-old passes the abortion facility at nearby Chalmers Hospital. Sometimes, she prays with rosary beads as she walks by.

But now she’s worried she could get arrested in her neighborhood—for wearing that T-shirt, for holding those meetings, or even for praying in her head.

Addressed “Dear Resident,” its purpose was to alert her that her home, due to its proximity to the hospital, is now in an abortion censorship zone.  

How convenient.

Your rights end when you live near a hospital or abortion facility.

Do not be surprised to see something like that happen here.

Exactly this.

Even Orwell is spinning in his grave.

It sure can be.

Arrested for praying in her head.

Literally arrested for thought crimes.

Watch who is and isn't outraged by this.

It'll tell you exactly who supports criminalizing thought and things you do in your own home.

As someone said above, the Left mocks prayers as pointless and ineffective, but they'll outlaw it.

Because they're fascists.

It's paramount, and Kamala is set to undermine it the first chance she gets.

Nothing -- NOTHING -- good comes when government polices what you think and do in your own home.

When you're losing the pro-choice crowd, you've gone too far.

This is how the Left works, though. They like abortion, therefore there's nothing they won't do to defend it. Including jail people for simply praying near an abortion clinic or hospital.

It's a slippery slope that ends up in a bad, bad place.

Tags: ABORTION FREE SPEECH KAMALA HARRIS PRAYER PRO-LIFE U.K.

