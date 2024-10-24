Brian Stelter Pounces on Fox News Coverage of Kamala's Town Hall, Trips Over CNN's Criticism of Harris

We're not sure why CNN re-hired Brian Stelter, because he seems to not watch much of programming his network puts forth. Because, if he did, he'd know that everything Fox News said about the Harris town hall with Anderson Cooper is true.

But Stelter clearly hate-watches Fox News so he can dunk on them on X (and fail). Which is fine by us, because it makes for great content.

Kamala's town hall yesterday was, in a word, terrible. Even CNN fact checked it, and Cooper's questioning made Kamala look like a fool (again).

Here's what Fox & Friends viewers are reading/hearing about the Harris town hall:



"HARRIS DODGES QUESTIONS, SLAMS TRUMP AT TOWN HALL"



"HARRIS STRUGGLES TO EXPLAIN RECORD AS VP"



"HARRIS MAKES ANOTHER OUTRAGEOUS CLAIM ABOUT TRUMP" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 24, 2024

This line of attack might work if the rest of us hadn't, ya know, seen the clips of the town hall and -- with our own eyes and ears -- confirm it was just as bad as Fox News reported.

Clearly you didn’t watch. Anderson actually exposed her for the fraud she is and your own CNN panel shredded her😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 24, 2024

He didn't watch. Which is hilarious.

That means they actually watched it. Total and complete train wreck. https://t.co/AfVCKytYcp — Audie Morphy (@AudieMOrphy) October 24, 2024

Like the Hindenburg and the Titanic combined.

“TRUMP’S AVALANCHE OF ABSURD TWITTER TYPOS” pic.twitter.com/JNp80KnoJF — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 24, 2024

We'd forgotten about this.

That's some hard-hitting journalism right there, Tater.

Your team at CNN said the same things last night. What’s the issue? — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) October 24, 2024

'Argle bargle! Fox News! Bad Orange Man!' -- Trump, probably.

The town hall went so bad for Kamala instead of reporting on that, you’re reporting on the reporting.



That’s funny — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 24, 2024

Funny and completely on-brand for Stelter.

Brian was cool for a couple months then he got hired back by CNN and went full shill again. https://t.co/zeMnc6PVeM — The Jorster (@jorster) October 24, 2024

YUP.

CNN taking you back was a huge misstep.



You’re a sad bloated partisan gimp.



The country will heal once people like you become irrelevant. Not until. https://t.co/fTyyr8VN4V — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) October 24, 2024

No lie detected.

Notice how quickly Stelter went back to basically covering only what Fox News does. https://t.co/L1ymbv9Wvn — RBe (@RBPundit) October 24, 2024

That's all he's good for. And he even sucks at that.

Yes.

All objectively true.

We watched the townhall. https://t.co/CJksHuw3Sa — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 24, 2024

Who are we supposed to believe, our own eyes and ears or Stelter?

Just wait until Mr. Potato Head here finds out what his CNN colleagues said about her performance. https://t.co/G2DC6vsbye — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 24, 2024

He's gonna be appalled.

Stelter posted this like it’s not self-evident that’s it’s exactly what happened on his network last night.



Dude is a transparent shill for any Democrat. Any Democrat at all. https://t.co/ctob2mcVVS — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 24, 2024

They're (D)ifferent.