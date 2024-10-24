Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
Brian Stelter Pounces on Fox News Coverage of Kamala's Town Hall, Trips Over CNN's Criticism of Harris

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 24, 2024
meme

We're not sure why CNN re-hired Brian Stelter, because he seems to not watch much of programming his network puts forth. Because, if he did, he'd know that everything Fox News said about the Harris town hall with Anderson Cooper is true.

But Stelter clearly hate-watches Fox News so he can dunk on them on X (and fail). Which is fine by us, because it makes for great content.

Kamala's town hall yesterday was, in a word, terrible. Even CNN fact checked it, and Cooper's questioning made Kamala look like a fool (again).

This line of attack might work if the rest of us hadn't, ya know, seen the clips of the town hall and -- with our own eyes and ears -- confirm it was just as bad as Fox News reported.

He didn't watch. Which is hilarious.

Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends
Sam J.
Like the Hindenburg and the Titanic combined.

We'd forgotten about this.

That's some hard-hitting journalism right there, Tater.

'Argle bargle! Fox News! Bad Orange Man!' -- Trump, probably.

Funny and completely on-brand for Stelter.

YUP.

No lie detected.

That's all he's good for. And he even sucks at that.

Who are we supposed to believe, our own eyes and ears or Stelter?

He's gonna be appalled.

They're (D)ifferent.

