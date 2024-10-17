What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to Make Kamala Harris TESTY

Joe Biden and Barack Obama were caught on camera having a conversation at Ethel Kennedy's funeral yesterday. Earlier, we shared with you the very funny (and very NSFW) mock lip reading of their exchange.

But The New York Post hired a professional lip reader and this is what that pro thinks they really said:

NEW - Biden told Obama "she's not as strong as me" and ex-president agrees "that's true," a lip reader hired by the NY Post says.pic.twitter.com/YnPlNJ04p9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 17, 2024

Oof.

Kamala is NOT gonna like that.

More from The New York Post:

President Biden griped to former President Barack Obama that “she” is “not as strong as me” — with Obama agreeing “that’s true” — in a stunning off-mic conversation deciphered for The Post by a professional lip reader. The apparent candid assessment of Vice President Kamala Harris’ standing going into the Nov. 5 election occurred Wednesday afternoon as America’s two most recent Democratic presidents conversed at Ethel Kennedy’s memorial service in Washington. “She’s not as strong as me,” said Biden, 81, according to the translation, which was produced by analyzing the on-video lip movements during the discussion.

Biden was going to lose, too. But Kamala is probably going to perform more poorly than he would have.

Isn't it strange and a little telling that the current sitting President Biden still looks at Barack Obama like he's looking at his boss. — Bubbs Bourbon and BBQ (@BubbsRubs) October 17, 2024

Joe Biden is Obama's third term.

Change our minds.

So does Obama.

Even Obama agrees Kamala is weak! If Biden’s saying this out loud, what are they really thinking behind closed doors? Weak leadership all around! — Donald Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNewsX) October 17, 2024

They've made America so very, very weak.

Absolutely mind blowing that these guys would openly gripe and moan about Kamala, in this day and age words are so clearing transcribed — Wayne Cunnington (@waynetlc) October 17, 2024

They're so overconfident in the media defending them, they don't think about stuff like this.

So they only tell the truth when they're not on camera. Or think they're not. — Rits de Boer (@BoerRits) October 17, 2024

Yep.

They'll lie to our faces, though.

We think it's over.

If true this us ironic given Barak helped push Biden out https://t.co/WnYRkqn40y — Ad Lucem (@AdLucem7) October 17, 2024

This writer thinks Biden (more likely Jill Biden) installed Kamala before Obama could get a say in who the nominee would be. She has no proof, but it's as plausible a theory as any. Joe and Jill couldn't have been happy being strong-armed out of the race.

The best part of this video is Bill clearly trying to listen to them https://t.co/TR85NWc7kC — War Crimes Propagator (@FlayingEnjoyer) October 17, 2024

He sure is. Good catch!

If Harris does not win, the documentaries of the last six months of this Presidential campaign will be remarkable;



And this scene may lead the trailer. https://t.co/4lVkwDbiOI — Dustin Kittle (@dustinkittle) October 17, 2024

People are going to write books and dissertations about this election and the Biden administration.

Bank on it.

They know she’s an idiot. Her 'popularity' is driven by fake news media pushing their propaganda on the easily amused and their dumb annoying paid influencers. https://t.co/JhrKmKUFHq — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) October 17, 2024

They know. And the media are admitting as much, too.

All this being said, don't get complacent. Go vote.