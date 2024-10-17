What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to Make Kamala Harris TESTY

'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Joe Biden and Barack Obama were caught on camera having a conversation at Ethel Kennedy's funeral yesterday. Earlier, we shared with you the very funny (and very NSFW) mock lip reading of their exchange.

But The New York Post hired a professional lip reader and this is what that pro thinks they really said:

Oof.

Kamala is NOT gonna like that.

More from The New York Post:

President Biden griped to former President Barack Obama that “she” is “not as strong as me” — with Obama agreeing “that’s true” — in a stunning off-mic conversation deciphered for The Post by a professional lip reader.

The apparent candid assessment of Vice President Kamala Harris’ standing going into the Nov. 5 election occurred Wednesday afternoon as America’s two most recent Democratic presidents conversed at Ethel Kennedy’s memorial service in Washington.

“She’s not as strong as me,” said Biden, 81, according to the translation, which was produced by analyzing the on-video lip movements during the discussion.

Biden was going to lose, too. But Kamala is probably going to perform more poorly than he would have.

Joe Biden is Obama's third term.

Change our minds.

So does Obama.

They've made America so very, very weak.

They're so overconfident in the media defending them, they don't think about stuff like this.

Yep.

They'll lie to our faces, though.

We think it's over.

This writer thinks Biden (more likely Jill Biden) installed Kamala before Obama could get a say in who the nominee would be. She has no proof, but it's as plausible a theory as any. Joe and Jill couldn't have been happy being strong-armed out of the race.

He sure is. Good catch!

People are going to write books and dissertations about this election and the Biden administration.

Bank on it.

They know. And the media are admitting as much, too.

All this being said, don't get complacent. Go vote.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA FUNERAL JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS KENNEDY 2024 ELECTION

