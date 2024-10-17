Perpetual Government Grifter Chris Murphy DRAGGED for Saying Republicans Don't Know What Real Jobs Are

Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News' Bret Baier was an unmitigated disaster. It was like the Titanic and the Hindenburg had a baby. For real, and the morning after meltdowns are so epic. One of the problems Kamala has is she's really never held an actual job in her entire adult life, so she cannot relate to normal Americans in any way, shape, or form.

Advertisement

Eric Trump was on Fox News last night to talk about that, and Kamala's lack of job experience.

Chris Murphy did not take like that interview. At all.

Chris is a crazy Leftist with a terminal case of TDS, so of course he would take what Eric Trump said and spin it WAY out of context.

This is how Democrats think:



“Our base is so stupid they’re incapable of understanding context in any form.” — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) October 17, 2024

It sure is.

@ChrisMurphyCT why don't you go sit down and relax. Take a breath. Maybe have a drink and try again using a lucid thought. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) October 17, 2024

This'll never happen.

Harris is a proven imbecile, and you're either just as stupid or morally bankrupt for forcing her onto the American people.



Everyone in CT should be ashamed for having elected you. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) October 17, 2024

Yep. He's an embarassment.

You’ve held none of those jobs, legacy grad https://t.co/oIoOW8TpZf



You are hosting a $1000 plate plus fundraiser Sunday in Greenwich — CTIronman (@CTIronman) October 17, 2024

But TRUMP!

Kamala Harris did none of those things — The Fed Up O.I.C (@Toxic_LDR) October 17, 2024

She did not.

Just think: there's a chance that in a few weeks this guy will be relegated to the bad-memory sh!t heap of history. — Tom Mullaly💧Life Expansion (@wagefreedom) October 17, 2024

Fingers crossed.

You ever notice dudes born on third base are always the least self-aware? https://t.co/yUusXDGfnI — James Abrenio (@JamesAbrenio) October 17, 2024

YUP.

Chris has zero self-awareness.

Hey look, Chris Murphy making up stuff again to spread hatred, anger and division. https://t.co/fWztCURD28 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 17, 2024

Par for the course.

Which one of those jobs did Kamala hold? https://t.co/szjTOf351C — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) October 17, 2024

Please, tell us, Chris.

Kamala Harris has ALWAYS worked for the government. She's never held a job for the private sector. https://t.co/XBWbjEhCz3 — BloreG (@LaLeyona) October 17, 2024

Never.

Coming from a guy that is a legacy grad, trust fund kid, and never had a job in his life. Claimed his father's seasonal beach cottage as his home of record to vote and was busted. Has an empty house in Hartford while domiciled in VA. https://t.co/qMdNe96xLX — Scott Wheeler (@scott_wheeler12) October 17, 2024

Chris is a hypocrite. Color us (not) shocked.