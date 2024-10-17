Perpetual Government Grifter Chris Murphy DRAGGED for Saying Republicans Don't Know What Real Jobs Are

Fundraising Email From Serial Knucklehead Tim Walz Contains a Telling Freudian Slip
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News' Bret Baier was an unmitigated disaster. It was like the Titanic and the Hindenburg had a baby. For real, and the morning after meltdowns are so epic. One of the problems Kamala has is she's really never held an actual job in her entire adult life, so she cannot relate to normal Americans in any way, shape, or form.

Eric Trump was on Fox News last night to talk about that, and Kamala's lack of job experience.

Chris Murphy did not take like that interview. At all.

Chris is a crazy Leftist with a terminal case of TDS, so of course he would take what Eric Trump said and spin it WAY out of context.

It sure is.

This'll never happen.

Yep. He's an embarassment.

But TRUMP!

She did not.

Fingers crossed.

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
YUP.

Chris has zero self-awareness.

Par for the course.

Please, tell us, Chris.

Never.

Chris is a hypocrite. Color us (not) shocked.

