The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except for EVERYONE on X

Now that the FBI has admitted its crime stats were wrong, and revised them to show crime is up 4.5% under Biden-Harris, we guess the media can admit that maybe crime -- violent and otherwise -- is a problem in America.

Just a few weeks ago, a CNN 'consumer reporter' asked what happened to the shoplifting crisis (and got all the answers). Guess The Atlantic didn't get the memo, because here they are admitting the shoplifting surge is real:

The shoplifting surge is real, @mffisher writes. People think it’s okay to steal—and no one knows how to stop them. https://t.co/iX0r7ZL6Rb — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) October 16, 2024

They write:

The splendor of the American big-box store lay before me, with its endless variety of shaving products in every imaginable size and color—a retail extravaganza, all of it locked behind Plexiglas. I needed a razor, and in order to obtain one at my neighborhood Target, I had to press a red button to summon a store clerk. Depending on where you live, you may know the drill. I waited in Aisle B45 with two women, one in front of the Dove deodorants, the other in the Old Spice section. “I keep pushing, but no one comes,” said the Old Spice lady. Six minutes passed. I pressed my button; my fellow shoppers pressed theirs. The Dove woman let out a dramatic sigh and left. Was a clean shave really worth all this? I looked at Old Spice; we shook our heads and departed. Result: three paying customers sacrificed to the War on Shoplifting.

No one knows how to stop them?

Arresting them.

Jailing them.

Making shoplifting a crime again.

Start there.

Jail. It's sending them to jail.



For some reason though, Democrats just don't want to do that. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) October 16, 2024

We all know why.

We absolutely know how to stop them. Arrest them and send them to jail. Shoot them when they come in as a group.



You just want to make excuses for a supposed marginalized group that doesn’t seem to be too marginalized who it comes to crime sprees. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 16, 2024

Bingo.

Instead of making things inconvenient for law abiding citizens who just want to buy some deodorant.

Have you considered enforcing the l law? I know that’s a novel concept for you– but you might be amazed how well it works when it’s fairly applied. — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) October 16, 2024

'The law? What's that?!' -- Atlantic staff, probably.

Ahhh, it appears old news has become relevant news to the MSM today. On the same day the FBI revised its crime statistics to show that progressive insanity has inflamed it everywhere and not reduced it. How bout that! What incredibly convenient timing for these paid journalists. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) October 16, 2024

Amazing timing.

I dunno, maybe enforce the law? Arrest thieves, convict them, and lock them up.



So crazy it just might work! — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 16, 2024

That which is rewarded is repeated. For too long, we've rewarded shoplifting.

There's always a stockade or public flogging as options. https://t.co/LWJX6K4Iae — Odelicious DaRoo (@RileyRooTwo) October 16, 2024

Those work, too.

+1000 for the 'Game of Thrones' gif.

Oh, we know how to stop shoplifting - the Left just doesn't like the answer. https://t.co/lJfu6lFkYC — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) October 16, 2024

And that's the problem right there.

Many, many, many people know how to stop them. https://t.co/jwAyPVizQc — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) October 16, 2024

Maybe we should listen to them.

Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE knows how to stop them. You just don't want to be seen approving of it. https://t.co/9ZEKlfA47d — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 16, 2024

THIS.

What if we designed the adult version of timeout? Make them sit in a single place for a specified amount of time (say, 6-8 months) and think about what they’ve done.



We could put all the shoplifters in the same place. Imagine the possibilities. https://t.co/0bNzbxrlAE — Scott Howard (@ConservaMuse) October 16, 2024

This could work.

Cuffy's mom dragged his little 5 year old ass back to the store after she found the $0.25 ERASER he shoplifted and made him give it back and apologize to the store manager. https://t.co/saV14c8Joh — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 16, 2024

More of this, please.

We bet Sudan doesn't have a shoplifting problem.

Just sayin'.

Breaking: Systems that incentivize antisocial behavior lead to antisocial behavior. https://t.co/XGUpOopVM3 — Kevin “Yes Please” Kurjata (@kurjatatat) October 16, 2024

And in other news, water is wet.