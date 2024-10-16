The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except for EVERYONE on X

J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 16, 2024
ImgFlip

Now that the FBI has admitted its crime stats were wrong, and revised them to show crime is up 4.5% under Biden-Harris, we guess the media can admit that maybe crime -- violent and otherwise -- is a problem in America.

Just a few weeks ago, a CNN 'consumer reporter' asked what happened to the shoplifting crisis (and got all the answers). Guess The Atlantic didn't get the memo, because here they are admitting the shoplifting surge is real:

They write:

The splendor of the American big-box store lay before me, with its endless variety of shaving products in every imaginable size and color—a retail extravaganza, all of it locked behind Plexiglas. I needed a razor, and in order to obtain one at my neighborhood Target, I had to press a red button to summon a store clerk. Depending on where you live, you may know the drill. I waited in Aisle B45 with two women, one in front of the Dove deodorants, the other in the Old Spice section.

“I keep pushing, but no one comes,” said the Old Spice lady.

Six minutes passed. I pressed my button; my fellow shoppers pressed theirs. The Dove woman let out a dramatic sigh and left. Was a clean shave really worth all this? I looked at Old Spice; we shook our heads and departed. Result: three paying customers sacrificed to the War on Shoplifting.

No one knows how to stop them?

Arresting them.

Jailing them.

Making shoplifting a crime again.

Start there.

We all know why.

Bingo.

Instead of making things inconvenient for law abiding citizens who just want to buy some deodorant.

'The law? What's that?!' -- Atlantic staff, probably.

Amazing timing.

That which is rewarded is repeated. For too long, we've rewarded shoplifting.

Those work, too.

+1000 for the 'Game of Thrones' gif.

And that's the problem right there.

Maybe we should listen to them.

THIS.

This could work.

More of this, please.

We bet Sudan doesn't have a shoplifting problem.

Just sayin'.

And in other news, water is wet.

