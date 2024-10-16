Daily Wire Tracked Down Person Who Started Dishonest 'Harris Wins' Account (Just Guess)
CNN: Kamala Harris Said She Might Prosecute Oil Companies for Climate Change

FBI Revises Crime Data and That Sound You Hear Is Another Dem/Media Narrative Collapsing

Doug P.  |  10:31 AM on October 16, 2024
Townhall Media

The election rapidly approaching means the level of Democrat and media gaslighting has been increasing accordingly, and one of those issues is crime, which the Left likes to claim has dropped during the Biden-Harris years. Dem Sen. Chris Murphy likes to say that quite often:

That's a total BS two-fer right there.

We're used to jobs data being revised downward, and now it's been noticed that crime stats have been revised upward, thus collapsing another Democrat talking point: 

From Real Clear Investigations:

When the FBI originally released the “final” crime data for 2022 in September 2023, it reported that the nation’s violent crime rate fell by 2.1%. This quickly became, and remains, a Democratic Party talking point to counter Donald Trump’s claims of soaring crime. 

But the FBI has quietly revised those numbers, releasing new data that shows violent crime increased in 2022 by 4.5%. The new data includes thousands more murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults. 

The Bureau – which has been at the center of partisan storms – made no mention of these revisions in its September 2024 press release. 

The actual number might be far worse than even that because many cities still don't report their data to the FBI.

No they won't, and the Democrats will continue to lie about crime being down over the last four years and the media will allow it.

Remember the moment at the presidential debate when the ABC News hack moderator "fact-checked" Donald Trump for saying crime rose during the Biden-Harris administration? 

But the lie served its purpose, and the media could cite bogus reports to claim Trump was wrong when he was in fact correct. 

