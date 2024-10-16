FBI Revises Crime Data and That Sound You Hear Is Another Dem/Media Narrative Collapsing

The election rapidly approaching means the level of Democrat and media gaslighting has been increasing accordingly, and one of those issues is crime, which the Left likes to claim has dropped during the Biden-Harris years. Dem Sen. Chris Murphy likes to say that quite often:

Crime is lower today than under Trump.



Border crossings are lower today than under Trump. https://t.co/0uXSuD0pKk — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 8, 2024

That's a total BS two-fer right there.

We're used to jobs data being revised downward, and now it's been noticed that crime stats have been revised upward, thus collapsing another Democrat talking point:

Well, well. One more Democrat talking point down.



Crime is indeed on the rise under Harris and Biden, proven by new REVISED crime statistics from the FBI.https://t.co/Devp7sxMtF pic.twitter.com/oFdifSMklf — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 16, 2024

There it is: FBI "revised" violent crime data, now reporting that instead of a 2.1% drop in violent crime in 2022, it was actually a 4.5% increase. https://t.co/Bvbg0wKy1A pic.twitter.com/h6nfjRRlUb — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 16, 2024

From Real Clear Investigations:

When the FBI originally released the “final” crime data for 2022 in September 2023, it reported that the nation’s violent crime rate fell by 2.1%. This quickly became, and remains, a Democratic Party talking point to counter Donald Trump’s claims of soaring crime. But the FBI has quietly revised those numbers, releasing new data that shows violent crime increased in 2022 by 4.5%. The new data includes thousands more murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults. The Bureau – which has been at the center of partisan storms – made no mention of these revisions in its September 2024 press release.

The actual number might be far worse than even that because many cities still don't report their data to the FBI.

Somehow I bet the legacy media will not feature this correction today. 🤔 #TrumpWasRight — gay g rogers (@gayR_SA) October 16, 2024

No they won't, and the Democrats will continue to lie about crime being down over the last four years and the media will allow it.

All government data is fudged it seems. From jobs, to economy and inflation.. It's all just made up. — Mike R (@I_am_Mutated) October 16, 2024

Remember the moment at the presidential debate when the ABC News hack moderator "fact-checked" Donald Trump for saying crime rose during the Biden-Harris administration?

The “revised” FBI data now says crime is up. Here is Trump being “factchecked” by ABC News on the FBI data that has now been to be wrong. Trump was right. Again. pic.twitter.com/XeY2p7bRum — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 16, 2024

But the lie served its purpose, and the media could cite bogus reports to claim Trump was wrong when he was in fact correct.