VIP
CNN: Kamala Harris Said She Might Prosecute Oil Companies for Climate Change
VIP
Joe Biden's Cognitive Health Is a Beam in the Left's Eye
One Tweet to Rule Them All! Zeek Arkham Destroys the Kamala Harris Agenda...
Golden Arch Rivals: Donald McDonald to One-Up the Kamburglar
Michigan Senate Candidate Says Gun Violence Is Top Killer of ‘Children Under 21’
Leftists Who HATE 'Mansplaining' Are Very Quiet About Two MEN Facing Off in...
Gallup Poll Shows Trust in Media at HISTORIC LOWS (and It's All Self-Inflicted)
‘Magic Bullets! Part Deux:’ The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy
Say It Ain’t SNOW! Bath and Body Works Pulls Candle Due to Complaints...
Sam Stein Lauds Kamala Harris for Going on Fox News While Trump ‘Sticks...
Mark Your Calendars 'Cause Cenk Uygur Said Something About Media Coverage of Kamala...
Georgetown University Posts Tweet Honoring Former Student Killed While Stabbing a Police O...
Biden-Harris Admin Does an ABOUT FACE, Says Iran Assassinating Trump Would Be Considered...
On the Ground in Pennsylvania: The Most Important Battleground State (Sponsored)

Opportunity Economy: Walgreens to Close 1,200 Locations, Saying 25 Percent of Stores Are Unprofitable

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kamala Harris promises an 'opportunity economy' for all Americans. What that means, exactly, we don't know. And neither does Kamala.

But we know what it looks like. It looks like businesses closing their doors.

Advertisement

Today, Walgreens announced their plan to shutter 1,200 locations because one in four stores is not profitable.

More from the AP:

Walgreens will close about 1,200 locations over the next three years as the drugstore chain seeks to turnaround a struggling U.S. business that contributed to a $3 billion quarterly loss.

Company shares soared Tuesday after Walgreens detailed the plan and also reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

The company said Tuesday that about 500 stores will close in the current fiscal year and should immediately support earnings and free cash flow. Walgreens didn’t say where the store closings would take place.

Company leaders said the initial wave of closings will take place mostly in the back half of its fiscal year, which started last month. Walgreens will prioritize poor-performing stores where the property is owned by the company, or where leases are expiring.

Walgreens operates about 8,500 stores in the United States and a few thousand overseas. All of the stores that will be closed are in the United States.

Recommended

One Tweet to Rule Them All! Zeek Arkham Destroys the Kamala Harris Agenda and The View In 1 Fail Swoop
Eric V.
Advertisement

If you do the math, that's 14% of Walgreens locations.

So much for the opportunity economy for those employees and the neighborhoods they serve.

Wonder if Rep. Ayanna Pressley is going to scream about racial discrimination again.

Even Tim Walz said we can't tolerate four more years of this. Twice.

We're sure the unfettered shoplifting that takes place in some cities has an impact on the profitability of Walgreens locations.

This writer's local Walgreens has a lot of things locked up now, requiring an employee to retrieve them for you.

The 'opportunity' to be unemployed.

These are probably the stores they'll be closing first.

Advertisement

What's the definition of insanity again?

It's a big part, and stores have to do that because shoplifters are costing them billions, too.

This is fine. Totally fine.

Advertisement

This writer has also run into problems at Walgreens, specifically times when no pharmacist was available, so she couldn't pick up prescriptions because of Wisconsin law.

Yeah, that's probably coming.

Back in the late 1990s, this writer worked at Walgreens and during orientation, it was made clear a Walgreens on every corner was the goal.

Even as a teenager, she knew that was an unsustainable idea.

Tags: BUSINESS ECONOMY INFLATION KAMALA HARRIS THEFT BIDENOMICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Tweet to Rule Them All! Zeek Arkham Destroys the Kamala Harris Agenda and The View In 1 Fail Swoop
Eric V.
‘Magic Bullets! Part Deux:’ The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy
Aaron Walker
Golden Arch Rivals: Donald McDonald to One-Up the Kamburglar
Warren Squire
Leftists Who HATE 'Mansplaining' Are Very Quiet About Two MEN Facing Off in WOMEN'S Billiards Semi-Final
Amy Curtis
And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
BAHAHAHAHA! Twitter Reacts to Rumors That Kamala Harris Might Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Tweet to Rule Them All! Zeek Arkham Destroys the Kamala Harris Agenda and The View In 1 Fail Swoop Eric V.
Advertisement