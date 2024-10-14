LET'S GOOOOO! MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Breaking Down Kamala Harris’s Decline In Popularity I...
Democrats Humiliate Themselves on Cable News: Republicans Take Control!
Bro, Take the L! Mark Hamill Just Accidentally Campaigned FOR Trump/Vance and LOL...
VIP
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. What's in the Actual Story'
VIP
Tim Walz, You Do NOT Get to Call Yourself a 'Girl Dad' When...
Did Kamala Harris Commit Plagiarism? Chris Rufo Has the Receipts and JD Vance...
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and...
Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacki...
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic...
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris...
Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Assigns Blame for Reason Kamala Harris Is Not...
Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties...
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump...

PEARL CLUTCHING: The Hill Wonders Where Women Will Get 'Healthcare' If Planned Parenthood's Defunded

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Left has tried to make this election all about abortion. Abortion, abortion, abortion. But it's not working. Kamala is not doing well in the polls at all. Despite their best efforts, too.

Advertisement

But here's The Hill, really trying to pivot back to abortion and raise the alarm that if Planned Parenthood is defunded, women won'th have anywhere to go for 'care.'

This writer puts the word 'care' in quotes intentionally, because we all know what they mean by care.

The Hill writes, clutching pearls:

Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R), former President Trump’s running mate, on Sunday didn’t say where patients would go for health screenings, checkups and more if Planned Parenthood is defunded.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” host Shannon Bream asked Vance where patients of Planned Parenthood would go for various health services, such as cancer screenings, birth control and other medication.

However, Vance focused on federal funding for abortion.

“What we said is we don’t want taxpayer funding for abortions, and that, of course, has been a bipartisan approach over 40 years in this country, until, frankly, Kamala Harris came along,” Vance replied.

There are a lot of very rich celebrities with very deep pockets who could continue funding Planned Parenthood, for the record.

Or women could go anywhere else, because Planned Parenthood's so-called 'health screenings and checkups' are a tiny, tiny fraction of their business, and they refer out to other providers for those things. It's all about abortion.

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Boom.

But make no mistake, if Kamala Harris wins, a lot of those places will be forcibly shuttered. Because the Left totes believes in choice.

Not.

Exactly.

They really have a low opinion of women.

There are many resources for women. But -- as we pointed out above -- places like this would be closed if Kamala wins.

No, it is not.

Advertisement

Ouch.

What they mean is, the Democratic Party will lose a means of money laundering tax dollars.

Leave it to The Hill to lie about this.

Of course they won't. Just like they won't voluntarily pay more in taxes.

They believe getting government to do it absolves them of responsibility.

Tags: ABORTION DEFUND FUNDING HEALTHCARE PLANNED PARENTHOOD WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Bro, Take the L! Mark Hamill Just Accidentally Campaigned FOR Trump/Vance and LOL We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Did Kamala Harris Commit Plagiarism? Chris Rufo Has the Receipts and JD Vance Clowns on Her (UPDATED)
Aaron Walker
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)
Sam J.
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND From Women
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement