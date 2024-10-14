PEARL CLUTCHING: The Hill Wonders Where Women Will Get 'Healthcare' If Planned Parenthood's Defunded

The Left has tried to make this election all about abortion. Abortion, abortion, abortion. But it's not working. Kamala is not doing well in the polls at all. Despite their best efforts, too.

But here's The Hill, really trying to pivot back to abortion and raise the alarm that if Planned Parenthood is defunded, women won'th have anywhere to go for 'care.'

This writer puts the word 'care' in quotes intentionally, because we all know what they mean by care.

JD Vance doesn’t say where patients will get care if Planned Parenthood is defunded https://t.co/ZMbFlsWkzg — The Hill (@thehill) October 13, 2024

The Hill writes, clutching pearls:

Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R), former President Trump’s running mate, on Sunday didn’t say where patients would go for health screenings, checkups and more if Planned Parenthood is defunded. During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” host Shannon Bream asked Vance where patients of Planned Parenthood would go for various health services, such as cancer screenings, birth control and other medication. However, Vance focused on federal funding for abortion. “What we said is we don’t want taxpayer funding for abortions, and that, of course, has been a bipartisan approach over 40 years in this country, until, frankly, Kamala Harris came along,” Vance replied.

There are a lot of very rich celebrities with very deep pockets who could continue funding Planned Parenthood, for the record.

Or women could go anywhere else, because Planned Parenthood's so-called 'health screenings and checkups' are a tiny, tiny fraction of their business, and they refer out to other providers for those things. It's all about abortion.

Where will they go? To the 8,056 women’s health and pregnancy care providers. Planned Parenthood is outnumbered 14 to 1.

➡️ https://t.co/0SWRG4tfHi pic.twitter.com/877cYbiH0Q — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) October 13, 2024

Boom.

But make no mistake, if Kamala Harris wins, a lot of those places will be forcibly shuttered. Because the Left totes believes in choice.

Not.

From any of the places Planned Parenthood refers to every single day because Planned Parenthood does very little in-house except function as an abortion mill. — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 13, 2024

Exactly.

"Oh no, these strong powerful women suddenly will be left without agency or the common f**king sense to know where to get care if PP is shut down!"



How insulting 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) October 13, 2024

They really have a low opinion of women.

Planned Parenthood doesn't 'take care' of patients.

They snuff out the lives of baby girls and boys.

My wife's pro-life women's clinic gives women medical care by doctors and nurses, and helps new mothers with 3 years of aftercare, including clothing, food, baby things, housing. — Bob Larimer (@Larimer1) October 13, 2024

There are many resources for women. But -- as we pointed out above -- places like this would be closed if Kamala wins.

Abortion is not "care" — Ghalloween (@TCC_Grouchy) October 13, 2024

No, it is not.

Hold a bake sale. https://t.co/UBonC6higA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2024

Ouch.

Doctor's offices will disappear if Planned Parenthood doesn't get money from the federal government? Lolwut? https://t.co/WrNe7l4YzN — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 14, 2024

What they mean is, the Democratic Party will lose a means of money laundering tax dollars.

That is not what he said.

He said what almost every politcian said until Rowe was overturned.



Federal $ should NOT pay for abortions.



That is all he said https://t.co/1nCy9ox4rO — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) October 13, 2024

Leave it to The Hill to lie about this.

So you’re telling me that leftists will allow Planned Parenthood to close if it doesn’t get government subsidies?



It’s so critical to women’s health that leftists won’t open their checkbooks to support it? https://t.co/OxwLbBCgmy — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 13, 2024

Of course they won't. Just like they won't voluntarily pay more in taxes.

They believe getting government to do it absolves them of responsibility.