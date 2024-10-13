'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan...
Cranky Grandpa Joe's Back! Biden Says Americans Who Criticize Hurricane Relief Efforts Wil...
Uh Oh! Howard Stern Won't Like Who SNL Picked on Again Last Night
LOL WUT? New Republic Says Kamala Harris Built a 'Grassroots Campaign' and Get...
Take a Look at What Harris' Campaign Shift and Walz's 'Man-Focused Media Blitz'...
Get It? Vance Is Dark and EVIL! Check Out the INTERESTING Lighting Choices...
SOFT ON CRIME: Former Prosecutor Says Kamala Harris Wanted to Prosecute Drug Dealers...
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim...
Doug Emhoff Calls Allegations of Domestic Abuse 'a Distraction'
VIP
Axios: A Second Donald Trump Term Would Empower Populists to Steamroll Experts
NBC News: Kamala Harris Campaign Discussing Ways to Differentiate Her From Joe Biden
Man at Univision Town Hall Has Concerns About How Kamala Harris Was 'Elected'
Brian Stelter: Donald Trump's Anti-Immigration Language Is the Language of Fascists
MSNBC: Not All Men Are Listening to Joe Rogan and Being Recruited to...

UH OH: Today Show Admits Kamala's Five-Point Lead EVAPORATED in a Month, Race Is DEADLOCKED

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on October 13, 2024
AP Photo

In the final weeks of the presidential race, the momentum seems to be swinging towards Donald Trump. RCP has Trump winning 302 electoral votes and Kamala Harris is significantly behind Joe Biden with black voters.

Advertisement

And now NBC's Today show is admitting their poll shows the race tied nationally.

Watch:

This is terrible -- terrible -- news for Kamala.

A candidate who got zero primary votes isn't winning.

Shocker.

This is possible.

Recommended

'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They still think Hillary won in 2016 and Gore won in 2000 so...forever.

This writer remembers the 2004 election. She worked on a college campus where everyone was all in for John Kerry.

The mood on campus was like a funeral. Expect November 6 to be worst.

And we think the Kamala campaign knows it.

And all signs point to a Trump win in the Electoral College.

Yeah. Don't rest until November 6.

Advertisement

We're (not) shocked the Cheney endorsement didn't swing votes to Kamala.

They're going to lean into her winning the popular vote -- which is likely -- hard.

Of course they won't be happy.

New Coke was more popular.

Advertisement

Oof.

Nothing is working because Kamala is a terrible candidate.

But as we said -- vote as if Trump is down by ten points in the polls.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS NBC POLLS TODAY SHOW 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado
Amy Curtis
Uh Oh! Howard Stern Won't Like Who SNL Picked on Again Last Night
Doug P.
Cranky Grandpa Joe's Back! Biden Says Americans Who Criticize Hurricane Relief Efforts Will 'Pay a Price'
Amy Curtis
LOL WUT? New Republic Says Kamala Harris Built a 'Grassroots Campaign' and Get RATIOED INTO ORBIT
Amy Curtis
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim Walz's Coin Toss
Grateful Calvin
Take a Look at What Harris' Campaign Shift and Walz's 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' Did to Their Polling
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado Amy Curtis
Advertisement