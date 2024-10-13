UH OH: Today Show Admits Kamala's Five-Point Lead EVAPORATED in a Month, Race Is DEADLOCKED

In the final weeks of the presidential race, the momentum seems to be swinging towards Donald Trump. RCP has Trump winning 302 electoral votes and Kamala Harris is significantly behind Joe Biden with black voters.

And now NBC's Today show is admitting their poll shows the race tied nationally.

Watch:

"VP Kamala Harris had a five point lead in our last poll taken a month ago, right after the debate. That lead has all but evaporated. Willie, take a look at this new head to head matchup, 48% to 48%. That is what we call a deadlocked race." - @KWelkerNBC on a new @NBCNews poll. pic.twitter.com/HBLPS0ybtv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 13, 2024

This is terrible -- terrible -- news for Kamala.

So many of us tried to warn them but they wouldn't listen because they wanted a show. They wanted the Walzantasy. They thought summer would last forever. They were so wrong and they were not right. So many of them doubted our warnings and clung to Ipsos and this NBC/Hart/POS… — Chris (@chriswithans) October 13, 2024

A candidate who got zero primary votes isn't winning.

Shocker.

5 pt leads don't evaporate in 30 days unless there is a major scandal. Since there's been no major scandal its obvious the previous poll was BS, Harris never had a 5 point lead, and Trump has always been leading. It was a fake poll to prop up Harris. — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) October 13, 2024

This is possible.

Neck and neck/ deadlocked my ass. Kamala does not have a chance. How much longer are you people going to continue to lie to the public? — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) October 13, 2024

They still think Hillary won in 2016 and Gore won in 2000 so...forever.

I’m preparing all my lib friends for a Trump win and you should be too.

I have a lot of liberals in my life. They know she’s not going to win. Nor should she.



This dystopian nightmare will be over soon. Praise God. — Alanis (@WhiteDogBabe) October 13, 2024

This writer remembers the 2004 election. She worked on a college campus where everyone was all in for John Kerry.

The mood on campus was like a funeral. Expect November 6 to be worst.

Biden ended up winning by 40k votes in the EC after leading the polls by 8 points. A dead heat in the national polls means Trump is overwhelmingly favorite right now. — MrTate (@MrTate) October 13, 2024

And we think the Kamala campaign knows it.

I know she's paid to talk about politics so she should know a tied popular vote, or even Harris+1-2, is a Trump win in the Electoral College. Come on. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2024

And all signs point to a Trump win in the Electoral College.

POOF!



FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT to the end whatever the polls say! https://t.co/Yu3YCAwmON — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) October 13, 2024

Yeah. Don't rest until November 6.

The Cheney family endorsement bump has shockingly failed to materialize. Which is incredible considering that both father and daughter were less popular than a host of venereal diseases upon leaving office https://t.co/ODKz5IET9r — a newsman (@a_newsman) October 13, 2024

We're (not) shocked the Cheney endorsement didn't swing votes to Kamala.

Welker knows that a tied race in the popular vote means almost certainty that Trump wins the electoral college, yet here she is selling it as a deadlocked race.



Kamala has hemorrhaged five points since the last time this NBC poll was taken . https://t.co/HXqhTGKtrV — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 13, 2024

They're going to lean into her winning the popular vote -- which is likely -- hard.

When you are talking about changing strategy 3 weeks out, you’re losing. This is the best poll number for Trump yet. And the folks at @NBCNews don’t sound happy talking about it. https://t.co/udD53l5FIQ — Kent Gates (@KentGates) October 13, 2024

Of course they won't be happy.

They thought the puff piece interviews and would help.

They tried to sell her like 'New Coke' and it's working out about as well as that did. https://t.co/CUew2Yv03U — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 13, 2024

New Coke was more popular.

Two national polls this morning show Harris support has declined in the last month.



NBC NEWS (LV)

September - Harris 49, Trump 44

Now - Harris 48, Trump 48



ABC/IPSOS (LV)

September - Harris 52, Trump 46

Now - Harris 50, Trump 48https://t.co/CqVVrzYtrChttps://t.co/CtqX6KNQjm — Rémy Numa (@remynuma) October 13, 2024

Oof.

❌️Legal warfare against Trump hasn't worked.

❌️canceling Biden's 14,475,519 Democrat Primary votes hasn't worked.

❌️Basement strategy hasn't worked.

❌️Picking Maoist Walz over jewish Shapiro hasn't worked.

❌️Flip-flopping on every major issue hasn't worked. https://t.co/5PdKprHr5w — Christian 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@ChristianCamara) October 13, 2024

Nothing is working because Kamala is a terrible candidate.

But as we said -- vote as if Trump is down by ten points in the polls.