Tim Walz Says No One's Talking About Gun Confiscation, Gets WRECKED by Videos of Kamala Doing Just That

After the completely organic and totally not staged pheasant hunting outing yesterday, where Tim Walz demonstrated he's never used a rifle before (despite insisting he carried 'weapons of war'), he appeared on Fox News Sunday to reassure voters Kamala Harris isn't going to confiscate guns.

WATCH:

Tim Walz claims "no one's talking about" mandatory gun confiscation — which is exactly what Kamala is on tape repeatedly defending pic.twitter.com/CmfQ0Fs9EO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

No one believes this, though. Why?

Well, Kamala has called for gun confiscation multiple times and it's on video:

WATCH: Tim Walz stated this morning that “no one is talking about” mandatory firearm confiscation.



Kamala Harris is on record multiple times calling for compulsory buybacks. pic.twitter.com/6rlime13UC — Trending Politics (@tpbreaking) October 13, 2024

She will confiscate guns if she wins. Bank on that.

Walz couldn’t even load his gun — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 13, 2024

To be honest, we'd favor banning Walz from owning guns.

"If Congress doesn't act within the first 100 days of my administration, I'm going to take executive action."



If Kamala Harris gets into the White House, she and her handlers will confiscate ALL guns.pic.twitter.com/9QajKNrQb8 — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) October 13, 2024

She even went so far as to say legal gun owners would be subject to unconstitutional searches to make sure they're 'safely' owning guns.

This is not even the worst of it

They have openly said they want to abolish the constitution, calling it a threat to democracy and the nation — Sñr Ondabu_news (@the_calmvoice) October 13, 2024

The Constitution restrains their tyrannical tendencies and they hate it.

USG can buy back one of my guns if they want. The price is $1million cash. No problem. Come by with your money. Appointment only. — Interlocuteur (@Interlocateur) October 13, 2024

Even $1 million isn't enough.

This is exactly when a good news host would play the clip — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 13, 2024

YUP.

Fact-checking Walz: Kamala's on record supporting mandatory gun confiscation.



The Truth:



- Harris backed mandatory buyback for assault weapons

- Walz pushed universal background checks & red flag laws



Don't let rhetoric obscure the facts. — Gabriel🪽 (@TheGabriel72) October 13, 2024

They're lying when they say they won't take our guns.

The liar can’t help himself https://t.co/cDgmCSgrhU — Col. Rob Maness ret. 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) October 13, 2024

No, he cannot.

This guy is an absolute Bozo🤡 https://t.co/XCUfQGZ0pe — Caroline for Congress- (@CarolineForPA) October 13, 2024

Bozo was at least entertaining.

Tampon Tim once again changing the narrative of Kamala's past and current beliefs.

She can't hide from her truth but we can vote #TrumpVance2024 https://t.co/xSPRsBJEcZ — Rich.....🇺🇲 🇮🇹 (@pavadore_rich) October 13, 2024

Her past is literally on video.

The biggest liars in the campaign.

Just say no to lying Marxists https://t.co/DpZjTf803Q — Margot ✝️ 🕎 #graftedIn (@DoNotCastPearls) October 13, 2024

Today and every day.