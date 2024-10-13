DESPERATE Kristen Welker Makes a FOOL of Herself Insisting Donald Trump Release His...
Axios: A Second Donald Trump Term Would Empower Populists to Steamroll Experts

Tim Walz Says No One's Talking About Gun Confiscation, Gets WRECKED by Videos of Kamala Doing Just That

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After the completely organic and totally not staged pheasant hunting outing yesterday, where Tim Walz demonstrated he's never used a rifle before (despite insisting he carried 'weapons of war'), he appeared on Fox News Sunday to reassure voters Kamala Harris isn't going to confiscate guns.

Advertisement

WATCH:

No one believes this, though. Why?

Well, Kamala has called for gun confiscation multiple times and it's on video:

She will confiscate guns if she wins. Bank on that.

To be honest, we'd favor banning Walz from owning guns.

She even went so far as to say legal gun owners would be subject to unconstitutional searches to make sure they're 'safely' owning guns.

'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado
Amy Curtis
The Constitution restrains their tyrannical tendencies and they hate it.

Even $1 million isn't enough.

YUP.

They're lying when they say they won't take our guns.

No, he cannot.

Bozo was at least entertaining.

Her past is literally on video.

The biggest liars in the campaign.

Today and every day.

