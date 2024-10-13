MISINFORMATION ALERT! Joe Biden Lies AGAIN About House Fire When Speaking to Hurricane Victims

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 13, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

How many times will Joe Biden lie about the house fire he experienced? By Twitchy's reporting, he's done it at least three times (here, here, here).

Make that four:

This has been debunked, as the post points out.

But how incredibly insulting to go to a place where people have truly lost everything -- including loved ones -- and pretend you can relate by lying about something that didn't happen.

Oh look. Truth.

And the media just shrug and move on.

He was. Wonder what happened to that.

And failing.

YUP.

Every Democrat makes it about them.

It really is insulting.

When neither of these things are comparable to a small kitchen fire.

And the media don't care.

That's putting it mildly.

Tags: FIRE HOUSE HURRICANE JOE BIDEN LIES

