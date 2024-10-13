MISINFORMATION ALERT! Joe Biden Lies AGAIN About House Fire When Speaking to Hurricane Victims

How many times will Joe Biden lie about the house fire he experienced? By Twitchy's reporting, he's done it at least three times (here, here, here).

Make that four:

Advertisement

Biden tells hurricane victims he knows "from experience how devastating it is to lose your home" because he had to be "out of the home for seven months" due to a fire.



He's lying (again) — it was a "small fire ... contained to the kitchen" and was "under control in 20 minutes." pic.twitter.com/HxReY4i555 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2024

This has been debunked, as the post points out.

But how incredibly insulting to go to a place where people have truly lost everything -- including loved ones -- and pretend you can relate by lying about something that didn't happen.

Oh look. Truth.

Before I even clicked the video, I knew he was going to talk about the kitchen fire. Same old exaggerated stories for dementia Joe. — Cecilia (@oh_um_yeah) October 13, 2024

And the media just shrug and move on.

A week ago, biden was saying every hurricane victim was happy — Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) October 13, 2024

He was. Wonder what happened to that.

"I lost my home in a fire." - Biden, empathizing with victims. — Story of life (@Story_Of_LifeUs) October 13, 2024

And failing.

YUP.

🤦🏻‍♀️ It is always about him. Any Democrat who thinks this self-engrossed self-aggrandizing poseur can be a team player with the Harris campaign is delusional. https://t.co/t1t8zWfYwG — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 13, 2024

Every Democrat makes it about them.

I know people who lost absolutely everything except what they could carry. Biden is mocking American Citizens affected by #Milton or #Helene 😡 https://t.co/MdLacK67z5 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 13, 2024

It really is insulting.

Joe Biden compares his kitchen fire ...

to homes destroyed by hurricane



The local fire chief said at the time:

"Biden's kitchen fire was under control in

20 minutes.”



* Repeating same story

when he discussed Maui wildfire crisis https://t.co/dRvWVxu2Wk — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) October 13, 2024

When neither of these things are comparable to a small kitchen fire.

An AP report at the time completely contradicts this lie that Biden has repeatedly told.



There was a small fire contained in the kitchen, but it was under control in 20 minutes.



In 2021, Biden went as far as saying the house burned down. https://t.co/KQ2N86tRcX — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 13, 2024

And the media don't care.

His lie is a slap in the face to everyone who lost EVERYTHING. What a putz! https://t.co/i5DVgXQdeo — kwest (@kwestconservat1) October 13, 2024

That's putting it mildly.