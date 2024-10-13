MISINFORMATION ALERT! Joe Biden Lies AGAIN About House Fire When Speaking to Hurricane Victims

How many times will Joe Biden lie about the house fire he experienced? By Twitchy's reporting, he's done it at least three times (here, here, here).
Make that four:
Biden tells hurricane victims he knows "from experience how devastating it is to lose your home" because he had to be "out of the home for seven months" due to a fire.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2024
He's lying (again) — it was a "small fire ... contained to the kitchen" and was "under control in 20 minutes." pic.twitter.com/HxReY4i555
This has been debunked, as the post points out.
But how incredibly insulting to go to a place where people have truly lost everything -- including loved ones -- and pretend you can relate by lying about something that didn't happen.
2004: pic.twitter.com/iDSqgOpiuT— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2024
Oh look. Truth.
Before I even clicked the video, I knew he was going to talk about the kitchen fire. Same old exaggerated stories for dementia Joe.— Cecilia (@oh_um_yeah) October 13, 2024
And the media just shrug and move on.
A week ago, biden was saying every hurricane victim was happy— Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) October 13, 2024
He was. Wonder what happened to that.
"I lost my home in a fire." - Biden, empathizing with victims.— Story of life (@Story_Of_LifeUs) October 13, 2024
And failing.
Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/tfD5Z30oRh— Carry (@boatgirl3) October 13, 2024
YUP.
🤦🏻♀️ It is always about him. Any Democrat who thinks this self-engrossed self-aggrandizing poseur can be a team player with the Harris campaign is delusional. https://t.co/t1t8zWfYwG— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 13, 2024
Every Democrat makes it about them.
I know people who lost absolutely everything except what they could carry. Biden is mocking American Citizens affected by #Milton or #Helene 😡 https://t.co/MdLacK67z5— Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 13, 2024
It really is insulting.
Joe Biden compares his kitchen fire ...— Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) October 13, 2024
to homes destroyed by hurricane
The local fire chief said at the time:
"Biden's kitchen fire was under control in
20 minutes.”
* Repeating same story
when he discussed Maui wildfire crisis https://t.co/dRvWVxu2Wk
When neither of these things are comparable to a small kitchen fire.
An AP report at the time completely contradicts this lie that Biden has repeatedly told.— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 13, 2024
There was a small fire contained in the kitchen, but it was under control in 20 minutes.
In 2021, Biden went as far as saying the house burned down. https://t.co/KQ2N86tRcX
And the media don't care.
His lie is a slap in the face to everyone who lost EVERYTHING. What a putz! https://t.co/i5DVgXQdeo— kwest (@kwestconservat1) October 13, 2024
That's putting it mildly.
