REEKS of DESPERATION: Kamala Harris Called CNN to Attack Trump's 'Misinformation' on Hurricane Milton

Kamala Harris really, really wants to use Hurricane Milton to demonstrate she's a leader. It's backfiring on her, as every attempt to redefine campaign (and herself) has done.

But that doesn't mean she's not going to keep trying. With an assist from the media, of course.

What 'dangerous misinformation' coming from Donald Trump? Or do you mean Trump is simply repeating things FEMA and DHS Secretary Mayorkas have said?

Because we're guessing it's the latter.

What dangerous misinformation is coming from Trump regarding the hurricane, Dana? — Allen (@AllenIn2112) October 9, 2024

Please, tell us.

What misinformation is there about Milton? — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) October 9, 2024

Notice how that's conveniently omitted from Dana's 'reporting' on this issue.

Is this “misinformation” straight from the FEMA website? pic.twitter.com/43Wr0ob0Q1 — Bella Cowgirl (@Bella_CowgirlTX) October 9, 2024

Better look into that, Dana.

Dana Bash, you're number 1, when it comes to misinformation. — Mike Gee (@MikeGeeNY00) October 9, 2024

That's a tight race, given the state of the media these days.

She lied about Gov. DeSantis and has NO ROLE in any type of efforts. 🙄 — Jason_FLMAN🐊 (@jason_flman) October 9, 2024

She sure did lie about DeSantis, and she's trying to make political gain from Hurricane Milton.

Who cares what she thinks? I was told VP’s are of no importance hence why she couldn’t do anything she is campaigning on while she was in office🤷🏻‍♂️ — J.R. Shaggins (@HRShovinstuff04) October 9, 2024

The Left wants to have this both ways: being VP matters when it helps Kamala's campaign, and is irrelevant when people point out she hasn't done any of the things she's promising to do if made POTUS.

CNN just teeing up Kamala Harris to call-in and politicize a hurricane to deliver talking points against Donald Trump. No tough questions of Kamala. No actual journalism being performed here. https://t.co/UQFqPfByF0 — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) October 9, 2024

Not one ounce of journalism.

Journalism means using a natural disaster to campaign for the Democrats. https://t.co/SbhB3Ef5I2 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 9, 2024

And it's so transparent even Stevie Wonder can see right through it.

This is drama queen leadership in action.



She makes women look silly and incompetent. https://t.co/JINhzJybYV — libertybelle (@susan_heward) October 9, 2024

She sure does. Which is why she's unfit for office.

Kamala left North Carolina families to drown. It doesn’t get worse than that. https://t.co/qM7AeqS1vn — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 9, 2024

While she was in San Francisco at a fundraiser and recording a podcast.

She's hoping Hurricane Milton can help her save face.

The Harris campaign is falling apart.



This is all the evidence you need.



Train wreck.



Remember: if she is somehow elected, their classification of criticism of their failures as “misinformation” will extend to efforts to outlaw such and punish offenders. https://t.co/D4Pv6mCETi — Cody Penn-Dent The Insufferable (@codypd) October 9, 2024

They sure will try to outlaw 'misinformation' if they get power.

Don't let them.

Usually the people “combating” misinformation the hardest are the ones trying to hide something https://t.co/i9CNUMSme8 — Stanley Stickner (@StanleyStickner) October 9, 2024

CNN could send a journalist to North Carolina and do some actual journalism. But they haven't.

And we all know why.