REEKS of DESPERATION: Kamala Harris Called CNN to Attack Trump's 'Misinformation' on Hurricane Milton

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 09, 2024
Townhall Media

Kamala Harris really, really wants to use Hurricane Milton to demonstrate she's a leader. It's backfiring on her, as every attempt to redefine campaign (and herself) has done.

But that doesn't mean she's not going to keep trying. With an assist from the media, of course.

What 'dangerous misinformation' coming from Donald Trump? Or do you mean Trump is simply repeating things FEMA and DHS Secretary Mayorkas have said?

Because we're guessing it's the latter.

Please, tell us.

Notice how that's conveniently omitted from Dana's 'reporting' on this issue.

Better look into that, Dana.

That's a tight race, given the state of the media these days.

She sure did lie about DeSantis, and she's trying to make political gain from Hurricane Milton.

The Left wants to have this both ways: being VP matters when it helps Kamala's campaign, and is irrelevant when people point out she hasn't done any of the things she's promising to do if made POTUS.

Not one ounce of journalism.

And it's so transparent even Stevie Wonder can see right through it.

She sure does. Which is why she's unfit for office.

While she was in San Francisco at a fundraiser and recording a podcast.

She's hoping Hurricane Milton can help her save face.

They sure will try to outlaw 'misinformation' if they get power.

Don't let them.

CNN could send a journalist to North Carolina and do some actual journalism. But they haven't. 

And we all know why.

Tags: CNN DANA BASH DONALD TRUMP HURRICANE KAMALA HARRIS

