Joe Biden Backs the Bus Up for Good Measure, Further HUMILIATES Kamala Over Her DeSantis Phone Call Lie

Earlier today, we told you how Joe Biden absolutely threw Kamala Harris under the bus after Kamala tried to attack Ron DeSantis over his response to Hurricane Milton. Kamala accused DeSantis of ignoring a phone call from her, and putting 'politics before people' which is adorable coming from her.

We all knew what she was doing -- trying to cosplay as the President to make up for how badly she messed up her response to Hurricane Helene. DeSantis also wrecked her over it, pointing out in the last three years this was the only time she tried to call.

It will never not amuse this writer that Joe Biden -- in his lucid moments -- keeps undermining Kamala's campaign. It's happened far too often to be a coincidence; he's doing it intentionally and it's glorious. And given unconfirmed reports of a 'physical altercation' between Biden and Harris staffers in the White House, it's completely possible things are ugly behind the scenes.

Which makes the argument this is intentional all the more likely.

Watch as Biden throws her under the bus again:

Biden, responding to screaming reporters trying to get him to attack Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with false claims he’s being political about #Milton and not chatting with Vice President Harris:



The entire post shares the transcript of Biden's remarks:

The Governor of Florida has been cooperative. He’s said he's gotten all that he needs. I talked to him again yesterday and I said — a — boy — I said I know you're doing a great job. It’s being all — being done well, we thank you for it and I literally gave him my personal phone number to call, so I don't know — there was a rough start in some places, but every governor — every governor — from Florida to North Carolina, has been fully cooperative and supportive and acknowledged what this team is doing and they're doing an incredible job. But we got a lot more work to do.

So the only one playing politics here is: Kamala Harris.

We'd give anything to be a fly on the wall at Kamala HQ right now.

Maybe he’s pissed that Kamala undermined him.

If DeSantis spoke to him, there’d be no need to speak to Kamala.

Biden has to be mad Kamala helped oust him, and it sure seems (to this writer, anyway) he's trying to harm her campaign.

Kamala wants it both ways: to cosplay POTUS and get the credit when things go well, and to distance herself from the damaging stuff.

That's not how this works.

After botching her response to Hurricane Helene, Kamala wanted a photo op of her being a 'leader'.

Unfortunately, she picked the wrong governor to try it with.

Trump was right.

Kamala: The Florida governor won't take my phone calls



