Here's the REAL Hurricane Helene Scandal: Erick Erickson Posts Timeline That's DAMNING for Biden-Harris

Hurricane Helene did tremendous damage in the southeast U.S., especially in western North Carolina. While the media have a bug up their butts about 'misinformation' surrounding FEMA's handling of the disaster, Erick Erickson has posted a timeline that is a damning indictment of the Biden-Harris regime's utter failures:

The real scandal about Hurricane Helene is not the made up stories with no evidence. The real scandal is this:



September 26 — Helene Makes Landfall



September 27 — Devastation in North Carolina



September 28 —



September 29 —



September 30 —



October 1 —



October 2 —… — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 7, 2024

The post continues:

October 2 — President Biden mobilizes the military October 3 — Mobilization of 500 soldiers begins October 4 — October 5 — Mobilization of 500 more soldiers for search and rescue. Those blank days are days when people were dying in the mountains. And the media tells us everything is fine.

Hey, they're too busy worrying about the LGBTQAI+ community to care about saving lives, so cut them some slack.

And this isn't even the worst part of it:

September 26 — Helene Makes Landfall



September 27 — Devastation in North Carolina



September 28 — volunteers begin looking for and rescuing people and alerting the world



September 29 — private helicopters and drones begin assessing damage and rescuing people, church groups ramp… — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 7, 2024

This post continues:

September 29 — private helicopters and drones begin assessing damage and rescuing people, church groups ramp up aid and rescue work; media blackout wanes as outlets are shamed into covering damage September 30 — church groups continue to pour in aid and rescue efforts October 1 — private copters’ animal rescues begin in earnest while still prioritizing humans October 2 — President Biden mobilizes the military October 3 — Mobilization of 500 soldiers begins October 4 — helicopter pilots threatened with arrest for persisting in rescuing people because *someone might get hurt* (gestures to people starving in washed out wreckage willing to risk their lives on a 4 minute copter ride). October 5 — Mobilization of 500 more soldiers for search and rescue.

Wow.

Private citizens doing the work, and government arresting them.

“They’re getting everything they need. They’re very happy, across the board.” — October 3, 2024 pic.twitter.com/8HgaXmzQf6 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 7, 2024

An abhorrent dereliction of duty.

When was the California Harris Fundraiser?

What date was the "Call Her Daddy" podcast taping? — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) October 7, 2024

The San Fran fundraiser was September 28, and the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast on October 1.

So as people in North Carolina were dying, she was rubbing elbows with celebs and talking about abortion on an X-rated podcast.

Priorities.

Actually those blank days Private Charities, average Americans and Ron DeSantis had already sprung into action. — Jeff Sherretz (@JeffSherretz) October 7, 2024

Yup. And the government tried to hinder them.

And for several of those early days, POTUS was at the beach & co-POTUS was fundraising with celebrities on the other side of the country. For anyone who lived through Katrina/coverage, we know precisely how these facts would be covered under a diffe(R)ent administration. https://t.co/8yzkGd1fgV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 7, 2024

Shameful. Absolutely shameful.

I don't know if everything coming out of North Carolina is true. But I know the media has decided to ignore it, not even sending news anchors for on the ground coverage. And the more the media decides to ignore something over politics, the worse it generally is. https://t.co/YxwcJoSNYR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2024

Bingo.

This represents an abject failure by Biden and Harris to show concern for the storm victims. As for what they could have done, remember this: FEMA is not a first responder. That job falls to state, local and private entities. https://t.co/QF6ZcfkH14 — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 7, 2024

They don't care. Politico admitted gleefully this could flip the election for Kamala (it won't, but we digress), so it's just a bunch of red-area voters (outside of Asheville) and there's no rush to help them.

I don’t think most if the stories are “made up” BUT I will agree this is a scandal and a travesty by Biden and Harris. https://t.co/gR58jM6s8K — Beth (@Jax_B_) October 7, 2024

It really is a scandal.