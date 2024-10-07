Here's the REAL Hurricane Helene Scandal: Erick Erickson Posts Timeline That's DAMNING for Biden-Harris

UH OH, Kamala: Two Bellwether PA Counties Swing Back to Trump, Which Spells...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Hurricane Helene did tremendous damage in the southeast U.S., especially in western North Carolina. While the media have a bug up their butts about 'misinformation' surrounding FEMA's handling of the disaster, Erick Erickson has posted a timeline that is a damning indictment of the Biden-Harris regime's utter failures:

The post continues:

October 2 — President Biden mobilizes the military

October 3 — Mobilization of 500 soldiers begins

October 4 —

October 5 — Mobilization of 500 more soldiers for search and rescue.

Those blank days are days when people were dying in the mountains.

And the media tells us everything is fine.

Hey, they're too busy worrying about the LGBTQAI+ community to care about saving lives, so cut them some slack.

And this isn't even the worst part of it:

This post continues:

September 29 — private helicopters and drones begin assessing damage and rescuing people, church groups ramp up aid and rescue work; media blackout wanes as outlets are shamed into covering damage

September 30 — church groups continue to pour in aid and rescue efforts

October 1 — private copters’ animal rescues begin in earnest while still prioritizing humans 

October 2 — President Biden mobilizes the military

October 3 — Mobilization of 500 soldiers begins

October 4 — helicopter pilots threatened with arrest for persisting in rescuing people because *someone might get hurt* (gestures to people starving in washed out wreckage willing to risk their lives on a 4 minute copter ride). 

October 5 — Mobilization of 500 more soldiers for search and rescue.

Wow.

Private citizens doing the work, and government arresting them.

An abhorrent dereliction of duty.

The San Fran fundraiser was September 28, and the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast on October 1.

So as people in North Carolina were dying, she was rubbing elbows with celebs and talking about abortion on an X-rated podcast.

Priorities.

Yup. And the government tried to hinder them.

Shameful. Absolutely shameful.

Bingo.

They don't care. Politico admitted gleefully this could flip the election for Kamala (it won't, but we digress), so it's just a bunch of red-area voters (outside of Asheville) and there's no rush to help them.

It really is a scandal.

