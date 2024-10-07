UH OH, Kamala: Two Bellwether PA Counties Swing Back to Trump, Which Spells BAD NEWS for Harris

Here's the REAL Hurricane Helene Scandal: Erick Erickson Posts Timeline That's DAMNING for...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The polls have been kinda all over the place, but the trend seems to be in Donald Trump's favor. Polymarket has Trump up over Harris by 9 in their betting odds and Kamala is losing big time with Hispanic men between the ages of 18-34. National polls are largely tied, which is essentially a Trump win.

Now two bellwether counties in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania may portend doom for the Kamala Harris campaign:

More from The New York Post:

A pair of key counties in the Keystone State look to be headed to Donald Trump’s column in November, and that may mean the presidency itself there too.

That’s the takeaway from fresh polling of 420 likely voters in 2 bellwethers, Erie and Northampton counties, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

These counties, which contain the city of Erie in the former case and Easton in the latter, have been predictive in past election cycles.

They backed Barack Obama twice, threw in with Donald Trump in 2016 and jumped to Joe Biden in 2020. Now they may be turning away from Kamala Harris and returning to the GOP fold.

We'd give anything to be a fly on the wall at KamalaHQ today.

It might be.

It's also because voters don't like Kamala and the more they see of her, the less they like her.

It sure feels like Biden is trying to sabotage the Kamala campaign by tying her to his administration.

No, she couldn't.

YUGE.

Yes, it is.

