Biden Has NO Intention of Untethering Kamala Harris From 'Bidenomics' and PASS THE POPCORN

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on August 15, 2024
AngieArtist

Yesterday Peter Doocy asked Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Kamala Harris and her campaign's attempt to distance themselves from "Bidenomics" even though the Dem nominee's fingerprints are all over it. Suffice to say Team Harris was cringing:

Yes! Keep telling the truth for a change and crediting Harris for her role in "Bidenomics" and everything else, including the border disaster.

Today Placeholder President Joe Biden did something similar and tightly embraced his VP's part in this administration's economic policies:

Biden claimed Harris won't dare distance herself from this administration's economic policies. In other words, Harris is a co-owner of "Bidenomics." 

Watching Harris try to escape Biden's economy while the White House ties her to the deck of the sinking "SS Bidenomics" is quite entertaining.

If Biden keeps this up then we'll know for sure who helped shove him out the door.

This is yet another reason Harris won't do interviews. She can't risk somebody quoting Biden or KJP saying she partly owns this economy and asking for a response.

