Biden Has NO Intention of Untethering Kamala Harris From 'Bidenomics' and PASS THE POPCORN

Yesterday Peter Doocy asked Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Kamala Harris and her campaign's attempt to distance themselves from "Bidenomics" even though the Dem nominee's fingerprints are all over it. Suffice to say Team Harris was cringing:

Doocy: “But would you admit at least that, if Bidenomics was more popular, President Biden would still be the candidate?”



KJP: “I'm not going to get into polling. What I will tell you is Bidenomics has been something that both the President and the Vice President has [sic]… pic.twitter.com/kq3wZENVLK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2024

Yes! Keep telling the truth for a change and crediting Harris for her role in "Bidenomics" and everything else, including the border disaster.

Today Placeholder President Joe Biden did something similar and tightly embraced his VP's part in this administration's economic policies:

🚨 Biden confirms Kamala is tethered to his HIGHLY UNPOPULAR, INFLATION-INDUCING, MASSIVE FAILURE known as "Bidenomics" pic.twitter.com/BGP5hD15nt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2024

Biden claimed Harris won't dare distance herself from this administration's economic policies. In other words, Harris is a co-owner of "Bidenomics."

Watching Harris try to escape Biden's economy while the White House ties her to the deck of the sinking "SS Bidenomics" is quite entertaining.

Pretty sure Biden absolutely hates Kamala lol — aaalex.eth 🇺🇸 (@pana067) August 15, 2024

If Biden keeps this up then we'll know for sure who helped shove him out the door.

Here ya go!!!



What say you, Kamala? 😂 https://t.co/U7jCTZ6sTC — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 15, 2024

This is yet another reason Harris won't do interviews. She can't risk somebody quoting Biden or KJP saying she partly owns this economy and asking for a response.