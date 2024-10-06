DO YOUR JOBS: FEMA Head Says Criticizing the Org's TERRIBLE Response to Hurricane Helen Is 'Dangerous'

There's a theme on the Left: whenever we criticize them for what they do, it's 'dangerous'. Meanwhile, they can say that Trump is literally Hitler and an 'existential threat to democracy' and they don't think there's anything wrong with that rhetoric.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell went on ABC News to say the same thing about criticisms rightly aimed at the disaster relief arm of the government.

Despite obstructing relief efforts, @FEMA’s Criswell says criticizing her agency is “dangerous”:



“It has a tremendous impact on the comfort level of our own employees … When you have this dangerous rhetoric like you’re hearing, it creates fear in our own employees” pic.twitter.com/ProJObu7fc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2024

As we told you about here, there's an issue with FEMA's response: they suck.

People watching their homes float down the river: man, I hope this doesn’t make FEMA feel uncomfortable — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 6, 2024

Won't someone please think of the bloated government bureaucracy?

I would imagine seeing your house floating down a river, not knowing where the rest of your family is while seeing grandma dead in a tree, then getting a check for $750 would be fairly frightening.



Then again, it’s just those pain in the ass citizens… — C. Steele (@ChuckSteeleSr) October 6, 2024

Who cares about citizens, right?

Governments resist accountability. Her message is clear: please don't talk about people dying, left to fend for themselves, or slow response times because it might hurt our feelings. She's refusing to hold her department accountable, so she should resign immediately. This is… — Steve Hartkopf (@srobhartkopf) October 6, 2024

That's exactly her message: praise us and don't mention our screw ups.

People are suffering, and these people somehow find a way to make other people's suffering all about their hurt feelings. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) October 6, 2024

Because they suck.

If they go in with the attitude of how can we help the people and not how can we not hurt the bureaucracy things would be better. — Brother Lud (@BrotherLud) October 6, 2024

They're incapable of this, however.

Earlier in the show George was apoplectic about Trump blaming Dem rhetoric for his assasination attempts . But questioning FEMA is dangerous and causes fear for employees. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 6, 2024

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Government employees should always be fearful. https://t.co/GoPlTLxQJk — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 6, 2024

YUP.

Whatever puts a “tremendous impact on the comfort level” of these people is my politics https://t.co/Qhtm110vgi — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 6, 2024

Same.

"Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job" https://t.co/IHeDiyTn46 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 6, 2024

Excellent reference.

The entire Federal bureaucracy needs to be gutted from top to bottom. https://t.co/e3NAvMPx9q — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 6, 2024

It sure does.

In these times where people lost everything and roads are impassable with towns wiped off the map, remember the real victims: FEMA workers. https://t.co/f9xODDJUCq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 6, 2024

They're the real victims here.