Orlando Sentinel CRIES Because Ron DeSantis Won't Suspend Our Second Amendment Rights Duri...
Kamala's Interview With 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Shows How OUT OF TOUCH She...
Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen! FEMA Tells NC Town It Can't Help Because...
WATCH: On Eve of October 7th, Kamala Harris Refuses to Call Israel Our...
Instead of Doing Their Jobs, NY Times Whines About 'Conspiracy Theories' Concerning Hurric...
James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane...
@NewsBusters: 'We've Recorded Over 7,000 Cases of Online Censorship'
She's HELPING: Watch Kamala Harris Awkwardly Pack Toiletry Bags for Hurricane Helene Victi...
DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL...
LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response...
Leftists Scold JD Vance for Letting Kids Eat Junk Food but CRICKETS About...
'Buckle UP': Volunteer on the Ground in NC Shares DAMNING Thread of His...
FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Intervi...
OMG, They Went There! SNL Roasts Kamala for DRINKING, Mocks Tim Walz's Debate,...

DO YOUR JOBS: FEMA Head Says Criticizing the Org's TERRIBLE Response to Hurricane Helen Is 'Dangerous'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on October 06, 2024
ImgFlip

There's a theme on the Left: whenever we criticize them for what they do, it's 'dangerous'. Meanwhile, they can say that Trump is literally Hitler and an 'existential threat to democracy' and they don't think there's anything wrong with that rhetoric.

Advertisement

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell went on ABC News to say the same thing about criticisms rightly aimed at the disaster relief arm of the government.

As we told you about here, there's an issue with FEMA's response: they suck.

Won't someone please think of the bloated government bureaucracy?

Who cares about citizens, right?

Recommended

Orlando Sentinel CRIES Because Ron DeSantis Won't Suspend Our Second Amendment Rights During a Hurricane
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's exactly her message: praise us and don't mention our screw ups.

Because they suck.

They're incapable of this, however.

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Advertisement

YUP.

Same.

Excellent reference.

It sure does.

They're the real victims here.

Tags: ABC NEWS FEMA GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS HURRICANE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Orlando Sentinel CRIES Because Ron DeSantis Won't Suspend Our Second Amendment Rights During a Hurricane
Amy Curtis
Kamala's Interview With 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Shows How OUT OF TOUCH She Really Is (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen! FEMA Tells NC Town It Can't Help Because of 'Road Closed' Signs
Amy Curtis
WATCH: On Eve of October 7th, Kamala Harris Refuses to Call Israel Our Ally During '60 Minutes' Interview
Amy Curtis
LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane Relief Payments
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Orlando Sentinel CRIES Because Ron DeSantis Won't Suspend Our Second Amendment Rights During a Hurricane Amy Curtis
Advertisement