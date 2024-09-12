It's 'Dangerous and Outrageous' to Criticize the DOJ, According to People Who Say Trump Is a Dictator

Whatever your opinion on Mitch McConnell, the fact he blocked Merrick Garland from getting a seat on the Supreme Court will be one of the best political moves in the history of the United States.

Advertisement

Merrick Garland is a partisan, tyrannical toad.

Watch as he says criticism of the DOJ -- which he's weaponized -- is 'dangerous and outrageous':

Merrick Garland says that it is "dangerous and outrageous" to criticize the Justice Department for being weaponized against political opponents of Biden and Kamala. pic.twitter.com/OQnaSEkLpp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

'How DARE you point out the fact we're weaponizing the government against our political opponents!'

BULL$HIT!

The FBl and D0J went after President Trump 24 hours after he announced he was running for reelection. Furthermore, a top D0J prosecutor went to NYC to help the DA. Meetings were held in the WH with prosecutors Smith, James, and Bragg.



BTW, Epstein’s clients are FREE! — 🇺🇸 ConstableCurt 🇺🇸💯 (@ConstableCurt) September 12, 2024

We all see the partisan double standard.

No matter how much the Left denies it.

Merrick Garland says it is dangerous to criticize the government.



Kamala Harris says the 2nd amendment is dangerous.



Ketanji Brown Jackson says the first amendment is dangerous.



Democrats want to rip the very essence of freedom out of America. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 12, 2024

All those things are an obstacle to their unlimited power.

So they have to get rid of them.

AG Garland: "Law enforcement must never be

treated as an apparatus for politics" .....



We the People have watched Merrick Garland's

DOJ go after Donald Trump endlessly



Hypocrite Much ? 🙄 — Cyndexia America Truther 💯🥂 (@TrutherAmerica) September 12, 2024

He's a flaming hypocrite.

The United States was founded on the ability of the people to criticize our government.



Democrats want to take that power away from the people. 🤨 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 12, 2024

Now ask yourselves why.

Gee maybe if the DOJ wasn't a conglomerate of tyrants who target American citizens for political reasons, citizens would be more friendly. — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) September 12, 2024

This.

It's 'dangerous and outrageous' that they put us in the position that we even have to question their weaponization against political opponents.



Americans call it the way we see it. No longer what they tell us. https://t.co/uu0hEJrZVz — 🇺🇸🌸Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸🇺🇸 (@pink_lady56) September 12, 2024

It sure is, and we all see what they're doing.

We’re aware that exposing them for what they are is dangerous. that is, in fact, our exact point. https://t.co/2Qv6yFKTP2 — Jerry C (@JerryMCombs) September 12, 2024

Advertisement

The entire point.

It’s more dangerous to have a weaponized Justice Department wouldn’t you think? https://t.co/WmzmWwtBh3 — JVI (@SpShell) September 12, 2024

It is.

Dangerous and outrageous? Let me show you a timeline, Garland:



11/15/2022 - Trump announces a 3rd bid for the White House.



11/18/2022 - 3 days after he did, only then you decided to investigate him for his actions on 1/6/21.



And the rest until this point is history. https://t.co/iv4N3bFO08 — Angelo Barnes (@TrevorIsMulti) September 12, 2024

Not just Trump. The treatment of everyone arrested for January 6, pro-lifers who were raided and jailed under this administration.

The talk of prosecuting Elon Musk for 'misinformation.'

This is how government officials in totalitarian states talk. https://t.co/qSOyAr0rZz — Carl Johnson (@v8jeep360) September 12, 2024

It sure is.

And then they'll tell us Trump is the tyrannical threat.

He's not.