It's 'Dangerous and Outrageous' to Criticize the DOJ, According to People Who Say Trump Is a Dictator

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Whatever your opinion on Mitch McConnell, the fact he blocked Merrick Garland from getting a seat on the Supreme Court will be one of the best political moves in the history of the United States.

Merrick Garland is a partisan, tyrannical toad.

Watch as he says criticism of the DOJ -- which he's weaponized -- is 'dangerous and outrageous':

'How DARE you point out the fact we're weaponizing the government against our political opponents!'

We all see the partisan double standard.

No matter how much the Left denies it.

All those things are an obstacle to their unlimited power.

So they have to get rid of them.

He's a flaming hypocrite.

Now ask yourselves why.

This.

It sure is, and we all see what they're doing.

The entire point.

It is.

Not just Trump. The treatment of everyone arrested for January 6, pro-lifers who were raided and jailed under this administration.

The talk of prosecuting Elon Musk for 'misinformation.'

It sure is.

And then they'll tell us Trump is the tyrannical threat.

He's not.

