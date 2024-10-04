WIN: Scott Presler Thwarts PA State Dept Plan to Take Voter Registration Site Offline After Trump Rally

We've told you about Scott Presler before. He's done a yeoman's work in getting people registered to vote and flipping counties from blue to red in terms of registered voters. He freaks out the Left, and rightly so, because he's got a good ground game.

So when he brings up a story, we should all pay attention.

Donald Trump is planning to return to Butler, PA tomorrow -- the site of the first assassination attempt on July 13. It's going to garner a lot of attention. And get a lot of people to register to vote.

So guess what the Pennsylvania State Department tried to do? Well:

The @PAStateDept voter registration website will be unavailable on Saturday, October 5th,



the day that President Trump will be triumphantly returning to the site of the assassination attempt in Butler County, PA.



W/ all eyes on PA, the site will be down.



Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/Gj9yQi3xqE — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 2, 2024

This is straight up election interference, and everyone knew it at the time:

Why wouldn't they do maintenance from 12am to 6am like every other respectable organization? You do it in the middle of the night to avoid customer interruption unless customer interruption is your goal. Tiny loopholes they use to cheat. — Chief_JR (@JRand1685) October 2, 2024

Disruption is the goal.

Trump speaks at 5.



So right after he speaks they’re shutting it down. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) October 2, 2024

And we all know why.

I'm a software dev and can say from decades of experience that "scheduled system maintenance" can easily be rescheduled. @JRand1685 made an excellent point that maint typically starts in the wee small hours of the morning... NOT during prime time! — VaxCalc ♥🇺🇸 (@VaxCalc) October 2, 2024

But they're doing it during prime time to stop people from registering to vote.

We’re watching the underhandedness of what you’re doing @PAStateDept https://t.co/AleTKunOdM — Kelly All Day (@Kelly_All_Day) October 3, 2024

We were watching, and the backlash paid off:

The @PAStateDept just quietly changed the scheduled maintenance from 6 p.m.



to 10 p.m. - 4 a.m.



We are watching you — peacefully — like a hawk.



👀 pic.twitter.com/rQ5KEpQkO1 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 3, 2024

Keep watching them. We never know what shenanigans they'll try to pull.

Yep. Thank you.

Someone/lawyers better keep a close eye on the shenanigans of the PA State Department. No trust after 2020. We won't be gaslighted again. — Patty Martin (@PensFan07x) October 3, 2024

No trust at all.

WTF. As a person who works in IT, they never ever do system updates during normal day hours. This is total interference. Normal system maintenance is when people are typically sleeping and there’s less traffic.



They clearly aren’t trying to hide their stances anymore. Why… — Olympia Reneau (@ReneauOlympia) October 3, 2024

It's not normal.

Even this writer's laptop updates overnight.

Make sure to go back in after “maintenance” to check to make sure the voters you register at the Trump Rally are in there…just a precaution 👍🏻 — Chareese Youngdell (@ChareeseY) October 4, 2024

Probably smart.

Scott Presler just peacefully nailed the @PAStateDept .

Swamp, meet drainage!! 🇺🇲 https://t.co/qfnxI3qqxt — Caleb Landis (@CalebLandis8) October 3, 2024

He sure did nail them.

There is not a competent Product Manager alive who would schedule maintenance at 6pm. Grateful they got caught! https://t.co/vta81Md1qn — All of Us United (@bikes_r_fun) October 3, 2024

In fairness, it's government. There's a dearth of competence.

Scott Presler is invaluable to the conservative movement.



He has his eye on the prize. 24 hours a day. 7 days a week. No breaks.



A king among men. https://t.co/GDI6UlpIva — Liberty Above All (@libertyaboveall) October 3, 2024

He truly is a gem. Glad he's on our side.

How it’s done. You just ruined a sly Democrat bureaucrat’s day. https://t.co/X6Mwi8Mi7k — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) October 3, 2024

Good. They deserve to have their day ruined.