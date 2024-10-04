FEMA to Storm Victims: We'll Arrive Within 10 Days, Observe Social Distancing and...
As Judge Blocks Biden's Student Loan Scheme AGAIN, Charles C.W. Cooke Has Modest...
Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in...
WHAT CHANGED? Watch Mayorkas Change His Tune on FEMA's Hurricane Preparedness in Three...
SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the Ame...
AMERICA's GOVERNOR: Ron DeSantis Goes on Fox News to Show Biden-Harris What Leadership...
David Axelrod Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Slow Storm Response Possibly...
The New York Times Calls Out Biden/Harris Administration for Destroying the Secret Service...
NICE TRY, but NO: Desperate FEMA Blames 'Rumors' for the Hurricane Response Backlash...
'The View' Brain Trust's Pitch for Kamala Harris Helps Explain Why the Country's...
UNBURDENED! Kamala Once AGAIN Dodges Question From the Media About WHY She's Done...
POLITICO DRAGGED for Claiming Tim Walz Misspeaks (Did Kamala's Circle MEAN to Throw...
WATCH: CNN Commits Flagrant Act of Journalism, Exposes Tim Walz's Failures As Minnesota...
Salon Says Woman Whose Hubby Knocked Up the Nanny and Slapped His Ex...

WIN: Scott Presler Thwarts PA State Dept Plan to Take Voter Registration Site Offline After Trump Rally

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 04, 2024
Twitchy Meme

We've told you about Scott Presler before. He's done a yeoman's work in getting people registered to vote and flipping counties from blue to red in terms of registered voters. He freaks out the Left, and rightly so, because he's got a good ground game.

Advertisement

So when he brings up a story, we should all pay attention.

Donald Trump is planning to return to Butler, PA tomorrow -- the site of the first assassination attempt on July 13. It's going to garner a lot of attention. And get a lot of people to register to vote.

So guess what the Pennsylvania State Department tried to do? Well:

This is straight up election interference, and everyone knew it at the time:

Disruption is the goal.

And we all know why.

Recommended

Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in a Trump Ad
Doug P.
Advertisement

But they're doing it during prime time to stop people from registering to vote.

We were watching, and the backlash paid off:

Keep watching them. We never know what shenanigans they'll try to pull.

Yep. Thank you.

No trust at all.

It's not normal.

Even this writer's laptop updates overnight.

Advertisement

Probably smart.

He sure did nail them.

In fairness, it's government. There's a dearth of competence.

He truly is a gem. Glad he's on our side.

Good. They deserve to have their day ruined.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP PENNSYLVANIA VOTER SUPPRESSION VOTERS VOTING SCOTT PRESLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in a Trump Ad
Doug P.
WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought
Sam J.
AMERICA's GOVERNOR: Ron DeSantis Goes on Fox News to Show Biden-Harris What Leadership LOOKS LIKE
Amy Curtis
David Axelrod Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Slow Storm Response Possibly Costing Trump Votes
Doug P.
As Judge Blocks Biden's Student Loan Scheme AGAIN, Charles C.W. Cooke Has Modest Proposal for Grandpa Joe
Amy Curtis
WHAT CHANGED? Watch Mayorkas Change His Tune on FEMA's Hurricane Preparedness in Three Short Months
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in a Trump Ad Doug P.
Advertisement