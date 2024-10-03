Nobel Peace Prize Declares Itself Utterly MEANINGLESS by Nominating Terrorist Sympathizing UNRWA

We didn't think the Nobel Peace Prize could delegitimize itself any worse than it did when preemptively gave Barack Obama the award even though he hadn't done anything to bring about world pieace (and later ended up droning a bunch of people).
But apparently, the Nobel committee decided that wasn't insulting enough to the concept of peace and decided to nominate the Israel-hating, terror-supporting UNRWA for this year's prize:
Hating Israel is now a Nobel category pic.twitter.com/79htvKBjhB— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 3, 2024
It's true:
The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, the International Court of Justice and UN chief Antonio Guterres are among the favorites for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, experts said, in a year marked by the wars in Gaza and Ukraine https://t.co/biY0s2VPmn— Reuters (@Reuters) October 3, 2024
The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), the International Court of Justice and U.N. chief Antonio Guterres are among the favourites for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, experts said, in a year marked by the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.
Given past form, the Norwegian Nobel Committee is capable of springing a complete surprise in the Oct. 11 announcement - including not giving the prize at all.
Given the ongoing war in the Middle East, this writer bets they'll give it to UNRWA -- the organization that not only stole humanitarian aid, but aided Hamas in the October 7 terror attacks -- simple to stick a finger in the eye of Israel and Jews worldwide.
2024 year will be remembered as the year of the terrorists awards..— Miss.Tweet (@tweetyme999) October 3, 2024
They love terrorists. Which seems antithetical to the concept of a peace prize.
This is so utterly shocking that it's either false or the Nobel Committee needs to be dismantled in its entirety.— Cthocas (@cthocas) October 3, 2024
Let's disband it just to be on the safe side.
A Nobel Prize for "peace" likely to be given to those who have nothing to do with peace.— Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) October 3, 2024
UNWRA, you will recall, had people in Gaza who were part of the Hamas attacks on October 7. https://t.co/zUqn4xEXUa
The irony is palpable.
UN needs to be defunded NOW.#DefundUN— Kristian 🇫🇮 🇮🇱 (@KristoCherubim) October 3, 2024
And so does the Nobel committee, frankly.
The moment Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, I knew the prize was an absolute politicized joke.— Jesse Burkhart (@JesseBurkhart7) October 3, 2024
This just reinforces that notion.
As we said.
It's utterly meaningless now.
PM Netanyahu should receive the Nobel peace prize.— Evelyn Waugh 🏴🇻🇦 (@mayorofmisery) October 3, 2024
He never will. But he should.
yours is photoshop, here is the original 👇 pic.twitter.com/I888Yaokgl— Jon 🎗️ (@jonatandanon) October 3, 2024
Well played.
Yasser Arafat got one, so it wouldn't be *that* surprising. https://t.co/zhjlxGg6PW— Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) October 3, 2024
We'd forgotten about that one.
LOL. Of course.— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 3, 2024
Awarding an organization that actively supported a Jewish Pogrom would be totally on message for the Nobel Prize committee, and the UN. https://t.co/gbfOXGL8GN
Very on brand.
This has to be one of the stupidest things that I have read today. The UN and the ICJ have proven themselves to be failed experiments and UNRWA is nothing but a terrorist organization wrapped in the UN flag. What a joke! https://t.co/o9gwNQf7Sl— Jeff Rutledge (@Jeff_Rutledge) October 3, 2024
It's also a slap in the face to every Israeli who died, every Jew across the world, and to the people of Gaza oppressed by Hamas.
But they don't care about any of those people.
Vitriolic antisemitism and barbaric terror are now seen as virtues these days. https://t.co/uXJSV2kZN3— mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 3, 2024
From the same people who scream Donald Trump is 'literally Hitler', to boot.
If thats correct, nothing will surprise me anymore— human (@human_right_now) October 3, 2024
Maybe Kim Jong will receive one as well. In the name of diversity. https://t.co/ZGm2NqDQXM
Would you be surprised? We wouldn't.
