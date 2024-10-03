Nobel Peace Prize Declares Itself Utterly MEANINGLESS by Nominating Terrorist Sympathizing UNRWA

NBC News: GOP Likely to Appoint More Justices if Trump Wins
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

We didn't think the Nobel Peace Prize could delegitimize itself any worse than it did when preemptively gave Barack Obama the award even though he hadn't done anything to bring about world pieace (and later ended up droning a bunch of people).

But apparently, the Nobel committee decided that wasn't insulting enough to the concept of peace and decided to nominate the Israel-hating, terror-supporting UNRWA for this year's prize:

It's true:

Reuters reports:

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), the International Court of Justice and U.N. chief Antonio Guterres are among the favourites for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, experts said, in a year marked by the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Given past form, the Norwegian Nobel Committee is capable of springing a complete surprise in the Oct. 11 announcement - including not giving the prize at all.

Given the ongoing war in the Middle East, this writer bets they'll give it to UNRWA -- the organization that not only stole humanitarian aid, but aided Hamas in the October 7 terror attacks -- simple to stick a finger in the eye of Israel and Jews worldwide. 

They love terrorists. Which seems antithetical to the concept of a peace prize.

Let's disband it just to be on the safe side.

The irony is palpable.

And so does the Nobel committee, frankly.

As we said.

It's utterly meaningless now.

He never will. But he should.

Well played.

We'd forgotten about that one.

Very on brand.

It's also a slap in the face to every Israeli who died, every Jew across the world, and to the people of Gaza oppressed by Hamas.

But they don't care about any of those people.

From the same people who scream Donald Trump is 'literally Hitler', to boot.

Would you be surprised? We wouldn't.

