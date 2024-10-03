The New York Times Wishes Kamala Harris Was Unburdened by Responsibilities of Her...
John Harwood Says America Is Not Over January 6
This Must End NOW: Pastor Arrested for Protesting Against Sexual Content in Schools
Sunny Hostin: Melania Trump Hates Her Husband and Wants to Take Him Out
Senator Marsha Blackburn Details the Destruction in Her State Following Hurricane Helene
CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About...
BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National...
'We're GAY, Not Stupid': Storm Robinson Fact-NUKES Lefty Whiner Insisting Trump Isn't Grea...
Nutty Heifer's Thread About JD Vance's 'SOFT FASH' Voice and EVIL Pink Tie...
It's Not Just FEMA: Wokal Distance Exposes How the USDA Is Wasting Money...
THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC...
TURNCOAT --> Liz Cheney's Latest Stunts Solidify Her Place As One of the...
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story...
Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending A...

So THIS Is a Thing That Exists: WATCH Family Sing Kamala's Praises in CRINGIEST Song EVER

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 03, 2024
Twitchy

We heard this, now you have to suffer along with us.

Advertisement

Egads.

This family also did something similar for Hillary Clinton.

Why is the Left so, so cringe?

This writer hates herself now, too.

EL OH EL

No lies detected.

Oof.

Same.

Truly.

They did.

Recommended

BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This tickled us.

We really, really hope the Left drag them for both the cultural appropriation and the 'racism' of mispronouncing Kamala's name (not our rules, but theirs). That would be hilarious.

Exact same.

Infinite amounts of weird.

They might not.

Same vibes.

Advertisement

It sure is.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

We're all in this together.

Ah. This may be the most offensive foreign election interference we've seen.

They're also insulated from Kamala's disastrous policies.

So feel free to not listen to a thing they say. Or sing.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS SONG 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census
Grateful Calvin
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA
Sam J.
John Harwood Says America Is Not Over January 6
Brett T.
CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About Shapeshifters
Sam J.
'We're GAY, Not Stupid': Storm Robinson Fact-NUKES Lefty Whiner Insisting Trump Isn't Great for the Gays
Sam J.
THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC Debate Performance Against Tim Walz
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census Grateful Calvin
Advertisement