So THIS Is a Thing That Exists: WATCH Family Sing Kamala's Praises in CRINGIEST Song EVER

We heard this, now you have to suffer along with us.

I found the most cringe and embarrassing thing ever made and now you have to watch it. pic.twitter.com/gWsvG6H8p7 — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 2, 2024

Egads.

This family also did something similar for Hillary Clinton.

Why is the Left so, so cringe?

I hate you now.



I hate myself now. — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) October 2, 2024

This writer hates herself now, too.

EL OH EL

There's a 0% chance all four of those kids grow up to be normal and a 98% chance at least one becomes a serial killer. — Storm (@stormrobinson) October 2, 2024

No lies detected.

I caught AIDS from watching this video. — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) October 2, 2024

Oof.

Now I need to gouge out my eyes and ears… thanks — Jim Shaffer (@JimShaf41777407) October 2, 2024

Same.

That is the worst case of cultural appropriation I have ever seen. — Jikkyleaks 🐭 (@Jikkyleaks) October 3, 2024

Truly.

Do they know this is on the internet? Was it leaked by someone?



They couldn't POSSIBLY have uploaded it themselves, right?



ON PURPOSE? — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) October 2, 2024

They did.

This is like when my ex-wife and I started a Twitter account for the hamster. https://t.co/QWvterpHPc — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) October 2, 2024

This tickled us.

There are 2 great things about this cringe pro-Kamala video



1. They appropriate carribean music

2. They say Kamala's name wrong over and over again the entire song 😂🤣☠️



This is what white supremacy looks like 🫡 https://t.co/MOfqCConyJ — AK Kamara (@realakkamara) October 3, 2024

We really, really hope the Left drag them for both the cultural appropriation and the 'racism' of mispronouncing Kamala's name (not our rules, but theirs). That would be hilarious.

Exact same.

Misery loves company...so now you much watch too.



SO. MUCH. WEIRD. https://t.co/FszWkY5wfQ — Jenn Cheng (@THATJennCheng) October 2, 2024

Infinite amounts of weird.

“Con stee chew schtee on”



My ears might never recover https://t.co/rfMkETXOaH — willieeckerslike (@willieckerslike) October 3, 2024

They might not.

Same vibes.

This is going viral in all the ways they didn’t want. 🤣 #TCNT https://t.co/cViABCwK30 — Jon Justice (@JonJustice) October 2, 2024

It sure is.

I'm sorry, what??? I thought people of this pedigree HATED cultural appropriation? 🤣 https://t.co/c6XBc9PzS9 — PNW Hoosier (@PNWPlantMan) October 3, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Well, I know this exist so now you have to too. I'm sorry in advance https://t.co/o3UD4OHP5r — Zeke (@ezk_zeke) October 2, 2024

We're all in this together.

😂 This is a family that lives in the UK https://t.co/3LPYQhvCjq — Esme Vee (big dragon energy) (@esme_saysno) October 3, 2024

Ah. This may be the most offensive foreign election interference we've seen.

They're also insulated from Kamala's disastrous policies.

So feel free to not listen to a thing they say. Or sing.