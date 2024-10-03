So THIS Is a Thing That Exists: WATCH Family Sing Kamala's Praises in CRINGIEST Song EVER

We heard this, now you have to suffer along with us.
I found the most cringe and embarrassing thing ever made and now you have to watch it. pic.twitter.com/gWsvG6H8p7— Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 2, 2024
Egads.
This family also did something similar for Hillary Clinton.
Why is the Left so, so cringe?
I hate you now.— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) October 2, 2024
I hate myself now.
This writer hates herself now, too.
October 2, 2024
EL OH EL
There's a 0% chance all four of those kids grow up to be normal and a 98% chance at least one becomes a serial killer.— Storm (@stormrobinson) October 2, 2024
No lies detected.
I caught AIDS from watching this video.— @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) October 2, 2024
Oof.
Now I need to gouge out my eyes and ears… thanks— Jim Shaffer (@JimShaf41777407) October 2, 2024
Same.
That is the worst case of cultural appropriation I have ever seen.— Jikkyleaks 🐭 (@Jikkyleaks) October 3, 2024
Truly.
Do they know this is on the internet? Was it leaked by someone?— RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) October 2, 2024
They couldn't POSSIBLY have uploaded it themselves, right?
ON PURPOSE?
They did.
This is like when my ex-wife and I started a Twitter account for the hamster. https://t.co/QWvterpHPc— Graham Linehan (@Glinner) October 2, 2024
Recommended
This tickled us.
There are 2 great things about this cringe pro-Kamala video— AK Kamara (@realakkamara) October 3, 2024
1. They appropriate carribean music
2. They say Kamala's name wrong over and over again the entire song 😂🤣☠️
This is what white supremacy looks like 🫡 https://t.co/MOfqCConyJ
We really, really hope the Left drag them for both the cultural appropriation and the 'racism' of mispronouncing Kamala's name (not our rules, but theirs). That would be hilarious.
Same energy https://t.co/XZ4asS1Axb pic.twitter.com/bJb5ozC9eL— Frosty (@FrostyTakes) October 2, 2024
Exact same.
Misery loves company...so now you much watch too.— Jenn Cheng (@THATJennCheng) October 2, 2024
SO. MUCH. WEIRD. https://t.co/FszWkY5wfQ
Infinite amounts of weird.
“Con stee chew schtee on”— willieeckerslike (@willieckerslike) October 3, 2024
My ears might never recover https://t.co/rfMkETXOaH
They might not.
https://t.co/1Zt0oV0G2F pic.twitter.com/Dpc7ZLS1a3— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2024
Same vibes.
This is going viral in all the ways they didn’t want. 🤣 #TCNT https://t.co/cViABCwK30— Jon Justice (@JonJustice) October 2, 2024
It sure is.
I'm sorry, what??? I thought people of this pedigree HATED cultural appropriation? 🤣 https://t.co/c6XBc9PzS9— PNW Hoosier (@PNWPlantMan) October 3, 2024
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
Well, I know this exist so now you have to too. I'm sorry in advance https://t.co/o3UD4OHP5r— Zeke (@ezk_zeke) October 2, 2024
We're all in this together.
😂 This is a family that lives in the UK https://t.co/3LPYQhvCjq— Esme Vee (big dragon energy) (@esme_saysno) October 3, 2024
Ah. This may be the most offensive foreign election interference we've seen.
They're also insulated from Kamala's disastrous policies.
So feel free to not listen to a thing they say. Or sing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member