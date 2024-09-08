It's (D)ifferent When THEY Do It: Watch Sexist, Racist Lefties Mispronounce Kamala's Name

Twitchy has reported on how it's apparently racist and sexist to mispronounce Kamala Harris' name. Nancy Mace got raked over the coals for committing this mortal sin, and Don Lemon had a meltdown over Trump mispronouncing it, too.
It really is a problem, and here's a supercut of all these sexists and racists -- i.e. Democrats and journalists -- mispronouncing her name:
If mispronouncing Kamala's name is sexist and racist...why are these people so sexist and racist?🤣 pic.twitter.com/KLgGR3Bivk— MAZE (@mazemoore) September 8, 2024
What's that saying about glass houses and throwing stones?
Fair point 🤷♂️😏 pic.twitter.com/sxBmbqr8Mi— George (@StoicRonin338) September 8, 2024
Oh, but wait, it gets better:
Actually, here is video of her saying her name wrong. https://t.co/kXmLqoYnp7— MAZE (@mazemoore) September 8, 2024
OH. MY. GOD.
She also doesn't know what city she's in.
Aaaaand we're officially dead.
😂 oh, I love @X so much… they can’t get away with their faux righteousness anymore.— Jennifer Bond Baker (@carolsjenny) September 8, 2024
This is why they're so mad Elon Musk owns X now. We'd never get away with stuff like this if he didn't.
You are losing the nuance by reposting this, Scott. Trump attacked Harris' identity. Her name, her heritage, her color. Then came the comments, and words like racism fell. Now you and other Republicans are spinning it the other way. Nasty.— André Bisschop🔔📣 (@AndreBisschop) September 8, 2024
EL. OH. EL.
'Nuance.'
It's always racism when a Republican does it, but requires 'nuance' when a Democrat does it.
I honestly don't know how to pronounce Kamala's name.— Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) September 8, 2024
Is it "Cam-a-la" or "Calm-a-la"?
🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️
Can someone tell me?
It's Schrödinger's name: the pronunciation changes based on the person(s) saying it.
those are the racist TV stations. Now show the conservative ones who take the time to try say it right since they'll take all the scrutiny regardless of which station says it wrong.— Mike Leigh Torres (@MikeLeighTorres) September 8, 2024
Because the Left has double standards.
CNN and MSNBC act so self-righteous about everything. Hearing them mispronounce Kamala’s name after saying it’s sexist and racist to do so is music to my ears! 🤣— LionHearted (@LionHearted76) September 8, 2024
What a bunch of clowns!
It really is a *chef's kiss*, no?
Reminder that @morningmika is a lying demagogue for the unelected, unaccountable, fascistic Administrative State who think you are their subjects, instead of their bosses. https://t.co/WI4iEOnyAu— 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) September 8, 2024
Don't forget this. EVER.
It’s pronounced “Commie-La” https://t.co/T8cnEwZM8P— Major Kong - Brandon Delenda Est (@NobodySharpstic) September 8, 2024
Well played.
The MSM are so stupid https://t.co/1hfQGGINhK— Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) September 8, 2024
And yet so convinced of their intellectual and moral superiority.
If dims didn't have double standards they'd have no standards at all https://t.co/9AZnD0ioVN— Brookshaven #KIRBSTOMP B2B National Champions 🏆 (@WOOFDAWG1) September 8, 2024
Bingo.
The "progressive" Left is just like Islam. Definition of blasphemy is fluid and arbitrary. Show me the man and I will show you the blasphemy is their operating procedure. https://t.co/rRzRQa3a2h— 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖇𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖆𝖓 🍷🧰 لن استسلم (@barbarindian) September 8, 2024
No lies detected.
I seriously don't know how it's pronounced. Does it change based on who she's talking to? https://t.co/YMAFU3KfZz— MauiBell (@MauiBell4Truth) September 8, 2024
Yeah. Is the speaker a Republican or a Democrat?
Why do these CNN bıgots purposely say Kamala's name wrong? 🤣 https://t.co/TRZ4KPZzYw— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 8, 2024
Well, according to their rules, it's because they're racist and sexist.
