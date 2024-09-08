It's (D)ifferent When THEY Do It: Watch Sexist, Racist Lefties Mispronounce Kamala's Name

Tim Walz Is a Lying Liar Who LIES: Watch As He Says It’s...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 08, 2024
Twitter

Twitchy has reported on how it's apparently racist and sexist to mispronounce Kamala Harris' name. Nancy Mace got raked over the coals for committing this mortal sin, and Don Lemon had a meltdown over Trump mispronouncing it, too.

It really is a problem, and here's a supercut of all these sexists and racists -- i.e. Democrats and journalists -- mispronouncing her name:

What's that saying about glass houses and throwing stones?

Oh, but wait, it gets better:

OH. MY. GOD.

She also doesn't know what city she's in.

Aaaaand we're officially dead.

This is why they're so mad Elon Musk owns X now. We'd never get away with stuff like this if he didn't.

EL. OH. EL.

'Nuance.'

It's always racism when a Republican does it, but requires 'nuance' when a Democrat does it.

Tim Walz Is a Lying Liar Who LIES: Watch As He Says It’s Still Illegal to Be Gay in Nebraska
Amy Curtis
It's Schrödinger's name: the pronunciation changes based on the person(s) saying it.

Because the Left has double standards.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, no?

Don't forget this. EVER.

Well played.

And yet so convinced of their intellectual and moral superiority.

Bingo.

No lies detected.

Yeah. Is the speaker a Republican or a Democrat?

Well, according to their rules, it's because they're racist and sexist.

