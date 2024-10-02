Back in February, we told you how Google's AI image generator had issues. For example, when prompted to generate an image of America's Founding Fathers, it produced images that excluded white men. It also wouldn't make a 'Norman Rockwell style' image because we guess the American artist isn't woke enough.

Advertisement

So you'll be not shocked to learn Microsoft's AI image generator has its issues, too.

So, yesterday I conducted a little experiment. Remember when Google rolled out its AI image creator in February of this year and it was so ridiculously skewered hard left it came up with images like this? https://t.co/Tj0I1AEmb3 — It’s just Jerry. (@JerryWilson_7) October 2, 2024

We remember.

I wondered how Microsoft’s AI image generator @MSFT365Designer would handle a far more benign request. What’s more innocuous and inoffensive than a teddy bear? — It’s just Jerry. (@JerryWilson_7) October 2, 2024

We like teddy bears.

They're soft and cuddly and not offensive at all.

When I tried it today (https://t.co/Y5r3cYlri6), this was the response. pic.twitter.com/ukXtyTmddh — It’s just Jerry. (@JerryWilson_7) October 2, 2024

Sigh.

Of course.

However, yesterday was an entirely different story. pic.twitter.com/RSCJiBfwtW — It’s just Jerry. (@JerryWilson_7) October 2, 2024

So what changed?

Same request, substituting hat for shirt. Today, same content warning as the shirt request. Yesterday … pic.twitter.com/sbs8Izu6Qx — It’s just Jerry. (@JerryWilson_7) October 2, 2024

This is so wrong.

Now, what happened yesterday when I requested either “teddy bear wearing a Trump for President shirt” or “teddy bear wearing a Trump for President hat” AI image? This. pic.twitter.com/lAZja7qjyf — It’s just Jerry. (@JerryWilson_7) October 2, 2024

Oh, look: censorship and political bias.

That always only goes one way.

So, what gives, @Microsoft and @MSFT365Designer? Why did you allow Harris for President images yesterday while blocking Trump for President images? Why, today, are Harris for President images blocked? Let us know. Thanks! — It’s just Jerry. (@JerryWilson_7) October 2, 2024

It would be wonderful if we could get some answers here, rather than quiet changes to the alogrithm.

And this writer thinks censoring the Harris images is stupid. Generate them both.

A more complete write up of this thread is available on @RedState. Microsoft AI Censors Creating Donald Trump-Supporting Images While Allowing Them for Kamala Harris https://t.co/VNKH6UYU18 — It’s just Jerry. (@JerryWilson_7) October 2, 2024

Do give the entire piece a read, but here's a sample:

A clear bias has been uncovered in the AI image creator Image Creator from Microsoft Bing, also known as Microsoft Designer. The online tool will allow the creation of images with Kamala Harris for President content, but will not allow the same for Donald Trump. I ran into this phenomenon today, October 1, 2024, when attempting to create an image in my series featuring a shark named Sammy, who appears as a running gag in my RedState sports reports.

Advertisement

The best part of all this?

Postscript: The terms of use for Microsoft Designer do not prohibit political imagery. https://t.co/XkEueOWeEU /end — It’s just Jerry. (@JerryWilson_7) October 2, 2024

Because of course they don't.

This corporate censorship is a problem. A big problem. It has implications far beyond generating funny or political AI images. Using this technology, corporations can (and have) censor your social media, or sites like Twitchy or RedState, or digital media including movies and books.

And it's all based on the political whims and preferences of the management and coders.

It has to stop.