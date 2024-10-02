Lawfare Costs Lives: Left's Hatred of Elon Musk Harmed North Carolinians After Hurricane...
INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose...
Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows...
Kamala Harris Comforts Storm Ravaged Georgians With Reminder FEMA Might Give Them $750
PATHETIC: The Bulwark Tries (and FAILS) to Dunk on Trump Attending Fundraiser After...
As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published...
OOPSIE DAISY! Biden (Who Rescinded Iran Sanctions Because He Hated Trump) Realizes He...
I Am Woman, Hear Me WHINE: 'Gender Bias Expert' CRIES About J.D. Vance...
Garth Brooks has 'Friends in Low Places' and Tim Walz has Friends Who...
JD Vance's 'Look' - a Meme is Born
Riley Gaines Praises U of Wyoming for Not Competing Against School Who Allows...
Nothing of Value Was Lost: ABC News Announces 75 Layoffs As Disney Slashes...
Tim Walz Took Another Crack at Explaining His Tiananmen Square Lie and It...
UNFIT TO LEAD: Kamala Harris Hid From Her Job, SKIPPED Hurricane Preparedness Briefings

BIASED AI: You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Microsoft's AI Image Generator Is Politically Biased

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on October 02, 2024
AP Photo/Michel Euler, File

Back in February, we told you how Google's AI image generator had issues. For example, when prompted to generate an image of America's Founding Fathers, it produced images that excluded white men. It also wouldn't make a 'Norman Rockwell style' image because we guess the American artist isn't woke enough.

Advertisement

So you'll be not shocked to learn Microsoft's AI image generator has its issues, too.

We remember.

We like teddy bears.

They're soft and cuddly and not offensive at all.

Sigh.

Of course.

So what changed?

This is so wrong.

Recommended

Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows His True Colors
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Oh, look: censorship and political bias.

That always only goes one way.

It would be wonderful if we could get some answers here, rather than quiet changes to the alogrithm.

And this writer thinks censoring the Harris images is stupid. Generate them both.

Do give the entire piece a read, but here's a sample:

A clear bias has been uncovered in the AI image creator Image Creator from Microsoft Bing, also known as Microsoft Designer. The online tool will allow the creation of images with Kamala Harris for President content, but will not allow the same for Donald Trump.

I ran into this phenomenon today, October 1, 2024, when attempting to create an image in my series featuring a shark named Sammy, who appears as a running gag in my RedState sports reports.

Advertisement

The best part of all this?

Because of course they don't.

This corporate censorship is a problem. A big problem. It has implications far beyond generating funny or political AI images. Using this technology, corporations can (and have) censor your social media, or sites like Twitchy or RedState, or digital media including movies and books.

And it's all based on the political whims and preferences of the management and coders.

It has to stop.

Tags: CENSORSHIP CORPORATIONS FIRST AMENDMENT MEMES MICROSOFT CORPORATE MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows His True Colors
ArtistAngie
OOPSIE DAISY! Biden (Who Rescinded Iran Sanctions Because He Hated Trump) Realizes He Made a BIG MISTAKE
Amy Curtis
PATHETIC: The Bulwark Tries (and FAILS) to Dunk on Trump Attending Fundraiser After He Criticized Harris
Amy Curtis
INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose From Hall of Fame
Amy Curtis
As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published Photo Shoot
justmindy
Kamala Harris Comforts Storm Ravaged Georgians With Reminder FEMA Might Give Them $750
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows His True Colors ArtistAngie
Advertisement