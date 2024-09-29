Here's How You Can Help People in Asheville, NC (and Elsewhere) Recover from Hurricane Helene

Earlier, we told you about Asheville, NC and the Appalachian region of the U.S. being hit hard by Hurricane Helene. It's utterly devastating to see the videos from the area and absolutely maddening our so-called leaders have zero urgency in helping the people get basic supplies and recover from this disaster.

Advertisement

At times like this, we can help one another, so we've found several threads and posts with information on how to help the people in Asheville and elsewhere:

NC/TN ways to help in this thread.



Please continue to send links to organizations or individuals on the ground. I will add to this thread. https://t.co/HmNjXqLBi1 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 29, 2024

Here are just a few of the resources/links:

Appalachia Service Project will be deploying for cleanup and relief efforts. The area desperately needs assistance with clean water. https://t.co/Dz9NvwfQs7 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 29, 2024

Clean water is huge.

This is support for individual storm chasers who are aiding in setting up Starlink. Throw them some cash for pizza and time.https://t.co/gdvq3MXMLs https://t.co/MtpKQNcYeF — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 29, 2024

Communications across the area are largely down, and Starlink is vital in getting people back online and dispatching aid and resources.

For this in western Virginia:

Ok, I've got a big mouth ... let's use it. Please share below any information that needs to get out for Americans hit by Helene or those who need our help below. Happy to share.



I am in VA, so I can contact locals - let's get this done. :) — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 29, 2024

And here are some of the resources:

I'm a huge fan of https://t.co/b4K9scoRab. They truck in tons of supplies and I think they have a Helene operation going. If someone can think of an operation helping my old stomping grounds (NC) please let me know so I can donate! — Covered in Bees! (@robo_tabby) September 29, 2024

Anything helps.

Number to report missing and donate. https://t.co/y3LP7YMjst — Annie T (@snowtheup) September 29, 2024

Good information to have.

Here's another thread with resources:

I live in SC and do not have a way to make it to Western SC or NC due to the roads, however I do have a rather large microphone. If you have friends or family in the area who need help, please share here and I will do my best to amplify for you and hopefully we can get some… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 28, 2024

More groups who can help:

🧵Hey y'all - as I find groups who are registered to go into a disaster zone and working to help those in western NC and other areas affected by Helene, I'll post in this thread.



Here's the first one: https://t.co/ArepUgQT4X — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 28, 2024

Contact info for the Cajun Navy:

Signup form for people in western NC who need rescuing from Cajun Navyhttps://t.co/E7vyduAsR9 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 28, 2024

Advertisement

Samaritan's Purse is also located in western NC:

Samaritan's Purse, extremely reputable and based in Western NC https://t.co/lsVKZlaFdl — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 29, 2024

Here's helicopter operations offering supplies and flight assistance:

ATTN: We are currently operating helicopter operations out of Western NC. If you are in need of supplies or flight assistance please feel free to contact us either at 919-497-5511 Ext 1 and leave a message or email us at [email protected]#HurricaneHelene pic.twitter.com/GOLTkQd1te — Ashley Miller (@ash_nicole_19) September 28, 2024

Operation AirDrop is getting supplies and volunteers to western NC:

The volunteer aviation org Operation AirDrop has identified a staging base and donation drop-off for supplies flights to western NC. Pilots, a/c owners, ops volunteers, check out https://t.co/CKmeAP9ro1. pic.twitter.com/xWUwqIMEaX — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) September 29, 2024





And more information on food and water being delivered.

🚨ASHEVILLE/FLETCHER, & ARDEN, NC🚨

FOOD AND WATER DROP👇🏻



In Asheville, Biltmore Church will be delivering meals tomorrow to the WNC Ag center at 765 Boylston Hwy. Fletcher, NC.



And-



The Biltmore Arden campus at 35 Clayton Rd. Arden, NC will be receiving bulk water to provide… — Margo (@MargoinWNC) September 28, 2024

Advertisement

And one more list of organizations helping out who may need donations, volunteers, and other support;

I live in SC and do not have a way to make it to Western SC or NC due to the roads, however I do have a rather large microphone. If you have friends or family in the area who need help, please share here and I will do my best to amplify for you and hopefully we can get some… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 28, 2024

Please check out these threads, help where you are able, and spread the word.