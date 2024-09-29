THEFT: Biden-Harris Admin May Have Used Taxpayer Money to Hide Medicare Price Hike...
Here's How You Can Help People in Asheville, NC (and Elsewhere) Recover from Hurricane Helene

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 29, 2024
Meme

Earlier, we told you about Asheville, NC and the Appalachian region of the U.S. being hit hard by Hurricane Helene. It's utterly devastating to see the videos from the area and absolutely maddening our so-called leaders have zero urgency in helping the people get basic supplies and recover from this disaster.

At times like this, we can help one another, so we've found several threads and posts with information on how to help the people in Asheville and elsewhere:

Here are just a few of the resources/links:

Clean water is huge.

Communications across the area are largely down, and Starlink is vital in getting people back online and dispatching aid and resources.

For this in western Virginia:

And here are some of the resources:

Anything helps.

Good information to have.

Here's another thread with resources:

More groups who can help:

Contact info for the Cajun Navy:

Samaritan's Purse is also located in western NC:

Here's helicopter operations offering supplies and flight assistance:

Operation AirDrop is getting supplies and volunteers to western NC:


And more information on food and water being delivered.

And one more list of organizations helping out who may need donations, volunteers, and other support;

Please check out these threads, help where you are able, and spread the word.

