Here's How You Can Help People in Asheville, NC (and Elsewhere) Recover from Hurricane Helene

Earlier, we told you about Asheville, NC and the Appalachian region of the U.S. being hit hard by Hurricane Helene. It's utterly devastating to see the videos from the area and absolutely maddening our so-called leaders have zero urgency in helping the people get basic supplies and recover from this disaster.
At times like this, we can help one another, so we've found several threads and posts with information on how to help the people in Asheville and elsewhere:
NC/TN ways to help in this thread.— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 29, 2024
Please continue to send links to organizations or individuals on the ground. I will add to this thread. https://t.co/HmNjXqLBi1
Here are just a few of the resources/links:
Appalachia Service Project will be deploying for cleanup and relief efforts. The area desperately needs assistance with clean water. https://t.co/Dz9NvwfQs7— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 29, 2024
Clean water is huge.
This is support for individual storm chasers who are aiding in setting up Starlink. Throw them some cash for pizza and time.https://t.co/gdvq3MXMLs https://t.co/MtpKQNcYeF— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 29, 2024
Communications across the area are largely down, and Starlink is vital in getting people back online and dispatching aid and resources.
For this in western Virginia:
Ok, I've got a big mouth ... let's use it. Please share below any information that needs to get out for Americans hit by Helene or those who need our help below. Happy to share.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 29, 2024
I am in VA, so I can contact locals - let's get this done. :)
And here are some of the resources:
I'm a huge fan of https://t.co/b4K9scoRab. They truck in tons of supplies and I think they have a Helene operation going. If someone can think of an operation helping my old stomping grounds (NC) please let me know so I can donate!— Covered in Bees! (@robo_tabby) September 29, 2024
Anything helps.
Number to report missing and donate. https://t.co/y3LP7YMjst— Annie T (@snowtheup) September 29, 2024
Good information to have.
Here's another thread with resources:
I live in SC and do not have a way to make it to Western SC or NC due to the roads, however I do have a rather large microphone. If you have friends or family in the area who need help, please share here and I will do my best to amplify for you and hopefully we can get some…— Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 28, 2024
More groups who can help:
🧵Hey y'all - as I find groups who are registered to go into a disaster zone and working to help those in western NC and other areas affected by Helene, I'll post in this thread.— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 28, 2024
Here's the first one: https://t.co/ArepUgQT4X
Contact info for the Cajun Navy:
Signup form for people in western NC who need rescuing from Cajun Navyhttps://t.co/E7vyduAsR9— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 28, 2024
Samaritan's Purse is also located in western NC:
Samaritan's Purse, extremely reputable and based in Western NC https://t.co/lsVKZlaFdl— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 29, 2024
Here's helicopter operations offering supplies and flight assistance:
ATTN: We are currently operating helicopter operations out of Western NC. If you are in need of supplies or flight assistance please feel free to contact us either at 919-497-5511 Ext 1 and leave a message or email us at [email protected]#HurricaneHelene pic.twitter.com/GOLTkQd1te— Ashley Miller (@ash_nicole_19) September 28, 2024
Operation AirDrop is getting supplies and volunteers to western NC:
The volunteer aviation org Operation AirDrop has identified a staging base and donation drop-off for supplies flights to western NC. Pilots, a/c owners, ops volunteers, check out https://t.co/CKmeAP9ro1. pic.twitter.com/xWUwqIMEaX— Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) September 29, 2024
And more information on food and water being delivered.
🚨ASHEVILLE/FLETCHER, & ARDEN, NC🚨— Margo (@MargoinWNC) September 28, 2024
FOOD AND WATER DROP👇🏻
In Asheville, Biltmore Church will be delivering meals tomorrow to the WNC Ag center at 765 Boylston Hwy. Fletcher, NC.
And-
The Biltmore Arden campus at 35 Clayton Rd. Arden, NC will be receiving bulk water to provide…
And one more list of organizations helping out who may need donations, volunteers, and other support;
Please check out these threads, help where you are able, and spread the word.
