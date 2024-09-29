Asheville, NC Is Under Water, and THIS Is How Joe Biden Responds to the Disaster

Democrat Operative Olivia Julianna NUKED From ORBIT in EPIC Climate Post for Trying...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 AM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We never would've imagined Hurricane Helene, a beast of a storm that slammed into Florida's Big Bend area last week, would do more damage inland than on the coast. But it did.

Advertisement

The town of Asheville, NC is currently flooded and inaccessible by road.

Here are just two examples of the devastation:

And this:

If we had a president or a competent vice president, you'd think they'd be all over the situation. But they're not.

In fact, when asked a direct question by a reporter about the hurricane sites this morning, Biden ignored the question:

Turning his back on the American people who need him the most.

Insane and scary.

But we don't have a president. We don't really have a chain of command.

$8 billion to Ukraine and people in North Carolina don't have access to food, water, or shelter.

Wouldn't surprise us.

He did.

A year later.

It really is disgusting.

Advertisement

But he's the president and he should be drawing attention to this situation and providing aid.

He's not.

Then again, Asheville, NC is 84% white and Vice President Kamala Harris said federal disaster aid should take 'equity' into consideration -- and this is exactly what that looks like.

But if you make his VP president in November, she'll really, really care for you.

Bingo. America last.

And fall asleep without a care in the world.

While the people of Asheville suffer.

