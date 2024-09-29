Asheville, NC Is Under Water, and THIS Is How Joe Biden Responds to the Disaster

We never would've imagined Hurricane Helene, a beast of a storm that slammed into Florida's Big Bend area last week, would do more damage inland than on the coast. But it did.

Advertisement

The town of Asheville, NC is currently flooded and inaccessible by road.

Here are just two examples of the devastation:

Asheville’s gone. no one’s getting back to me. no calls can get through. people i saw almost everyday have gone completely dark. all that’s clear is that everything you’ve come to know and love can be washed away from you in an instant. i knew this biblically, but now personally. pic.twitter.com/2BPZrDI7FO — zantae 🕯️ (@DeathAngelUSA) September 28, 2024

And this:

Still trying to process what I witnessed in Asheville these past few days.



More importantly people are still struggling there - no power, cell towers, gas stations down, limited food/water.



I’m posting as often as I can to update those who need it. NC is hurting. 💔 pic.twitter.com/4duN9lp6MD — Jordan Kudisch (@JordanKudisch) September 29, 2024

If we had a president or a competent vice president, you'd think they'd be all over the situation. But they're not.

In fact, when asked a direct question by a reporter about the hurricane sites this morning, Biden ignored the question:

REPORTER: "Will you visit the hurricane site!?"



BIDEN: *ignores* pic.twitter.com/sNwlqH0Ia2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2024

Turning his back on the American people who need him the most.

I'm not sure why they ask him anything anymore.



It's insane to me this country doesn't have a president. — Sky (@evo4g63t) September 29, 2024

Insane and scary.

But we don't have a president. We don't really have a chain of command.

8 Billion to Ukraine. All he cares about is his 10%. If it was President Trump a fleet of helicopters would be sent to Asheville NC to rescue those people. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) September 29, 2024

$8 billion to Ukraine and people in North Carolina don't have access to food, water, or shelter.

Well I am sure some of the moisture from the hurricane will fall on Delaware so he can technically say he is planning to visit areas “impacted by the hurricane” — Nice Guy Eddie (@pompousgrass) September 29, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

Never showed up in East Palestine either — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) September 29, 2024

He did.

A year later.

Kamala and Biden do not care about their people, just another example.

They are disgusting and anyone who votes for them is disgusting too — Dani (@De00Daniel) September 29, 2024

It really is disgusting.

No one wants or needs him there at the moment. https://t.co/bFePEP3wMK — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) September 29, 2024

Advertisement

But he's the president and he should be drawing attention to this situation and providing aid.

He's not.

Then again, Asheville, NC is 84% white and Vice President Kamala Harris said federal disaster aid should take 'equity' into consideration -- and this is exactly what that looks like.

It's a bad joke. These people care nothing for you, me, or anyone else. They despise us because they see themselves as better than you. https://t.co/iWGYq56p1L — Ashton Cox (@coxashton82) September 29, 2024

But if you make his VP president in November, she'll really, really care for you.

@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are letting people down. They will help Ukraine but not people of NC, TN, FL, VA & GA https://t.co/MGuoUaIN0f — Indian American Voice (@Freespeech212) September 29, 2024

Bingo. America last.

He will go to the beach https://t.co/X2P0m24Fl0 — Steve A (@SteveV35B) September 29, 2024

And fall asleep without a care in the world.

While the people of Asheville suffer.