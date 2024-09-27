Friendly Reminder: Kamala Harris Wants Disaster Aid Given Based on 'Equity' (and It's Unconstitutional)

The northwest part of Florida was devastated by Hurricane Helene yesterday. The beast of a storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it a massive storm surge and sustained winds north of 100 mph. It's now working its way north from the southeast U.S. as a tropical storm.

In the coming days and weeks we'll see pictures of the ruin left in Helene's wake, and people in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas will start cleanup efforts and begin rebuilding their houses and lives.

That's a daunting enough task, especially dealing with insurance and government -- local, state, and federal -- as FEMA provides aide. But if Kamala Harris has her way, it'll get infinitely harder, nigh impossible for some Americans.

Why? She wants disaster aid distributed not based on who suffered the most and needs it, but on race:

Kamala Harris thinks that aid for floods, hurricanes, tornados, & fires should be distributed based on race:



"Communities of color need more" pic.twitter.com/Lldd8tbcds — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 27, 2024

She's vile.

The definition of that is called... Racism. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 27, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Race-based relief programs are unconstitutional



Court shot down this one that discriminated against white farmers:https://t.co/qk0Jx2Zotq — Jane Coleman (@JaneBColeman) September 27, 2024

And they'll shoot down Kamala's plan, too.

In that case, they should name the next hurricane after George Floyd. — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) September 27, 2024

Ouch.

So she thinks people of color are automatically worse off and poor?

Sounds pretty similar to the "Poor kids are just as smart and bright as white kids" statement — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) September 27, 2024

Pretty much sums it up.

Nailed it.

What a racist deranged individual. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 27, 2024

She sure is.

During Hurricane Katrina, the majority of people killed were in “communities of color”.



The reason is they'd been programmed for so long by the government to rely on the government.



Government didn't show up and 1,392 people died. https://t.co/F2r4trPgrU — Nat 🇺🇸 (@NatShupe) September 27, 2024

And during Katrina, the state and local governments were run by Democrats.

I don't want people to "be in an equal place."



I want people to be equally judged on their merits.



Another way to say that might be I want people to "not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."



Somebody smart might have said that once. https://t.co/gyYl4mCL2E — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) September 27, 2024

Sounds familiar. We think we might've heard that at some point.

You cannot hate this woman enough. https://t.co/N84n6XXcRN — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 27, 2024

No, we cannot.

Only the people of color affected by #Helene get aid https://t.co/vsUmfsBEjv — Shocked Patrick (@acjmblec) September 27, 2024

That's essentially what she's saying.

And it's chilling.

Textbook definition of racism.