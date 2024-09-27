Democrats Should Know Their Unhinged Lies Harm Their Base, Too
Kamala Ran to the Border and Suddenly Believes it Shouldn't Be Wide Open
WATCH: FOX Weather's Bob Van Dillen Rescues Woman Trapped In Car By Flood...
EXCUSE US?! DOJ Reports They Were Notified of INTENTIONALLY Faulty Welds on Subs,...
Democratic Congresswoman's Crazy Video Proves (Once AGAIN) We Need Term Limits
NO LIE Detected: Netanyahu Calls UN a 'Swamp of Antisemitic Bile'
Director of Female 'Ghostbusters' Reboot STILL Blaming Trump for Film's Failure
Terrorist Loving Professor Gets Mocked, Learns EXACTLY Why Israel Is Justified in Taking...
Cue the World's Tiniest Violin! Just Stop Oil Eco Terrorists Sentenced to Nearly...
Nate Silver Throws Shade on Allan Lichtman's 2024 Election Prediction
'A Slap in the Face': Border Patrol Union Statement on Kamala Harris' Border...
We Are LAUGHING: Iowahawk Roasts Hezbollah As Only He Can
Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem
Idiot FL Democrat Blames Hurricane Helene on Ron DeSantis Removing 'Climate Change' From...

Friendly Reminder: Kamala Harris Wants Disaster Aid Given Based on 'Equity' (and It's Unconstitutional)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The northwest part of Florida was devastated by Hurricane Helene yesterday. The beast of a storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it a massive storm surge and sustained winds north of 100 mph. It's now working its way north from the southeast U.S. as a tropical storm.

Advertisement

In the coming days and weeks we'll see pictures of the ruin left in Helene's wake, and people in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas will start cleanup efforts and begin rebuilding their houses and lives.

That's a daunting enough task, especially dealing with insurance and government -- local, state, and federal -- as FEMA provides aide. But if Kamala Harris has her way, it'll get infinitely harder, nigh impossible for some Americans.

Why? She wants disaster aid distributed not based on who suffered the most and needs it, but on race:

She's vile.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Recommended

Democratic Congresswoman's Crazy Video Proves (Once AGAIN) We Need Term Limits
justmindy
Advertisement

And they'll shoot down Kamala's plan, too.

Ouch.

Pretty much sums it up.

Nailed it.

She sure is.

And during Katrina, the state and local governments were run by Democrats.

Advertisement

Sounds familiar. We think we might've heard that at some point.

No, we cannot.

That's essentially what she's saying.

And it's chilling.

Textbook definition of racism.

Tags: FEMA HURRICANES KAMALA HARRIS EQUITY DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democratic Congresswoman's Crazy Video Proves (Once AGAIN) We Need Term Limits
justmindy
Kamala Ran to the Border and Suddenly Believes it Shouldn't Be Wide Open
justmindy
He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Terrorist Loving Professor Gets Mocked, Learns EXACTLY Why Israel Is Justified in Taking Out Hezbollah
Amy Curtis
EXCUSE US?! DOJ Reports They Were Notified of INTENTIONALLY Faulty Welds on Subs, Aircraft Carriers
Amy Curtis
Nate Silver Throws Shade on Allan Lichtman's 2024 Election Prediction
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democratic Congresswoman's Crazy Video Proves (Once AGAIN) We Need Term Limits justmindy
Advertisement