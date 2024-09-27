Friendly Reminder: Kamala Harris Wants Disaster Aid Given Based on 'Equity' (and It's Unconstitutional)

The northwest part of Florida was devastated by Hurricane Helene yesterday. The beast of a storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it a massive storm surge and sustained winds north of 100 mph. It's now working its way north from the southeast U.S. as a tropical storm.
In the coming days and weeks we'll see pictures of the ruin left in Helene's wake, and people in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas will start cleanup efforts and begin rebuilding their houses and lives.
That's a daunting enough task, especially dealing with insurance and government -- local, state, and federal -- as FEMA provides aide. But if Kamala Harris has her way, it'll get infinitely harder, nigh impossible for some Americans.
Why? She wants disaster aid distributed not based on who suffered the most and needs it, but on race:
Kamala Harris thinks that aid for floods, hurricanes, tornados, & fires should be distributed based on race:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 27, 2024
"Communities of color need more" pic.twitter.com/Lldd8tbcds
She's vile.
The definition of that is called... Racism.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 27, 2024
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
Race-based relief programs are unconstitutional— Jane Coleman (@JaneBColeman) September 27, 2024
Court shot down this one that discriminated against white farmers:https://t.co/qk0Jx2Zotq
And they'll shoot down Kamala's plan, too.
In that case, they should name the next hurricane after George Floyd.— Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) September 27, 2024
Ouch.
So she thinks people of color are automatically worse off and poor?— Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) September 27, 2024
Sounds pretty similar to the "Poor kids are just as smart and bright as white kids" statement
Pretty much sums it up.
Equity pic.twitter.com/BXkSgCQtbM— Stephen W. McGregor (@highlander100) September 27, 2024
Nailed it.
What a racist deranged individual.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 27, 2024
She sure is.
During Hurricane Katrina, the majority of people killed were in “communities of color”.— Nat 🇺🇸 (@NatShupe) September 27, 2024
The reason is they'd been programmed for so long by the government to rely on the government.
Government didn't show up and 1,392 people died. https://t.co/F2r4trPgrU
And during Katrina, the state and local governments were run by Democrats.
I don't want people to "be in an equal place."— Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) September 27, 2024
I want people to be equally judged on their merits.
Another way to say that might be I want people to "not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."
Somebody smart might have said that once. https://t.co/gyYl4mCL2E
Sounds familiar. We think we might've heard that at some point.
You cannot hate this woman enough. https://t.co/N84n6XXcRN— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 27, 2024
No, we cannot.
Only the people of color affected by #Helene get aid https://t.co/vsUmfsBEjv— Shocked Patrick (@acjmblec) September 27, 2024
That's essentially what she's saying.
And it's chilling.
Literally racism. https://t.co/QlXJ8uo26j— Erika Ann Christensen (@PatriotNews76_) September 27, 2024
Textbook definition of racism.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member